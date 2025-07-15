Season 2 Traitors cast: A look at the players and where they are now

The Traitors UK is a British reality television series based on the Dutch series De Verraders. Season 2 Traitors cast members include Harry Clark, Mollie Pearce, Jaz Singh, Diane and Ross Carson. Since the season's finale, many have stepped into new roles, including in media, podcasts, comedy, stage shows, and and charitable work. Discover where the memorable players are now.

Harry Clark (L), Mollie Pearce (C) and Jaz Singh (L) are some of the Season 2 Traitors cast. Photo: Ki Price, Ian West, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Traitors UK Season 2 premiered on 3 January 2024 and concluded on 26 January 2024.

UK Season 2 and concluded on 26 January 2024. It brought together a diverse group of 22 contestants.

brought together a diverse group of 22 contestants. The cast included Aubrey Emerson, Sonja Clarke, Kyra Johnson and Brian Davidson.

The Traitors UK Series 2 winner, Harry Clark, won over viewers with his clever manipulation and calm gameplay.

Where are the season 2 Traitors cast now?

The Traitors UK Season 2 featured a diverse mix of personalities. The season delivered shocking moments from players like Ash Bibi, Anthony Mathurin, and Miles Asteri, who quickly became fan favourites. Below is a list of the cast of The Traitors Season 2 in elimination order.

Aubrey Emerson in Season 2 of Traitors. Photo: @aubrey_emerson_ on Instagram (modified y author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 20 September 1956

: 20 September 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of June 2025)

: 68 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Loughborough, England

: Loughborough, England Profession: Retired shop owner

Aubrey Emerson is a retired shop owner and one of the 22 contestants in season 2 of The Traitors. Aubrey was the first Faithful to be banished by the Traitors in Episode 2.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Aubrey now keeps busy in his retirement, regularly doing community litter-picking around Belton and enjoys shopping for vintage clothes.

Sonja Clarke

Sonja Clarke on the set of Traitors Season 2. Photo: @realitytv_fan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : July 1957

: July 1957 Age : 66 years old (as of 2025)

: 66 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, England

: Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, England Profession: Volunteer business mentor

Sonja is a retired business mentor from Lancashire. Although she was a Faithful, she was voted out early in Episode 2 after raising suspicions amongst the group.

Since leaving the show, Sonja has returned to volunteering as a business mentor and continued raising awareness about caring for people with disabilities. She previously served as an International Vice President for a global company.

Kyra Johnson

Kyra Johnson on The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 2002

: 2002 Age : 23 years old (as of 2025)

: 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Kent, England

: Kent, England Profession: Apprentice economist

Kyra Johnson is an apprentice economist from Kent, England. She played as a Faithful in The Traitors season 2 but was eliminated in Episode 3. Before the show, Kyra had already been on TV as a contestant on Deal or No Deal, where she won £1,800. She has since stepped away from reality TV and has kept a low profile.

Brian Davidson

Brian Davidson in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Photo: @saint.bri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 27 July 1990

: 27 July 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of June 2025)

: 34 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Glasgow, Scotland

: Glasgow, Scotland Profession: Photographer

Brian Davidson was one of the Faithful on the second series of The Traitors, but he was banished in the fourth episode after being labelled "the biggest sheep."

Brian is a photographer and the owner of Studio Snap Weddings, based in Glasgow. Since the show ended, Brian has continued pursuing his photography career.

Ash Bibi

Ash Bibi at the Anthony Hughes Official Release Party held at the Immersive Gamebox, London. Photo: Mario Mitsis

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 April 1978

: 27 April 1978 Age : 47 years old (as of 2025)

: 47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : London, Greater London, England

: London, Greater London, England Profession: Events coordinator

Ash Bibi was one of the season 2 Traitors cast who was banished in Episode 5. As per her LinkedIn profile, Ash works as an events coordinator for Transport for London and is based in Walthamstow, London. She previously served as the project coordinator at Health Education England.

Meg Corrick

Meg Corrick on The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 2002

: 2002 Age : 23 years old (as of 2025)

: 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Hereford, Herefordshire, England

: Hereford, Herefordshire, England Profession: Illustrator

Meg Corrick is an illustrator from Hereford. She was Faithful and became known for her sweet personality and quirky sense of humour. She was banished in the fifth episode of the season.

Since leaving the show, Meg has continued with her artistic career and regularly posts pictures of the incredible work she has completed on social media. She wrote and illustrated the popular children's book, Molly Lou’s Great Adventure.

Jonny Holloway

Jonny Halloway during an appearance on Secrets & Sabotage podcast in December 2024. Photo: @secretsandsabotage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 10 August 1992

: 10 August 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of June 2025)

32 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Luton, England

: Luton, England Profession: Ex-Military

Jonny was a Faithful on The Traitors Season 2 and was banished in Episode 5. He is a veteran from Luton and served in the Royal Lancers. Jonny lost his left leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan during his service in 2014.

Since his elimination from the show, Jonny has appeared on numerous podcasts and has raised awareness about veterans and mental health.

Tracey Griffin

Tracey Griffin in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 1966

: 1966 Age : 59 years old (as of 2025)

: 59 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Inverness, Scotland

: Inverness, Scotland Profession: Sonographer and Clairvoyant

Tracey Griffin is a British sonographer and clairvoyant from Inverness, Scotland. She previously served in the Air Force. Tracy appeared in the six episodes of The Traitors UK season 2, where she was initially a strong Faithful until she was banished by the Traitors in Episode 6.

Since leaving the show, Tracey has maintained a light social media presence, sharing some insights into her life and family.

Anthony Mathurin

Anthony Mathurin in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Year of birth : 1978

: 1978 Age : 47 years old (as of 2025)

: 47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Birmingham, England

: Birmingham, England Profession: Chess coach

Anthony Mathurin is a chess coach from Birmingham. He was banished in Episode 6 and later shared advice for future players, encouraging them to enjoy the experience.

Since leaving the reality show, Anthony Mathurin has used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ rights. He has also appeared on BBC Two’s new chess-themed show Chess Masters: The Endgame, alongside Grandmaster David Howell, airing from March to April 2025.

Diane Carson

Diane Carson in the Winner's Room during the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 at The Brewery on 28 April in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 August 1960

: 9 August 1960 Age : 65 years old (as of 2025)

: 65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Lancashire, England

: Lancashire, England Profession: Retired teacher

Diane Carson is a retired teacher from Lytham St Annes, England. She became a standout Faithful on the show and was eliminated in Episode 7. Diane has since appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and has been on Good Morning Britain.

Diane has launched a weekly podcast called Spill The Fizz with drag queen Beary Poppins, where they share fun chats over bubbly drinks.

Miles Asteri

Miles Asteri in England, United Kingdom. Photo: @milesasteri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 10 April 1987

: 10 April 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of 2025)

: 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Worcester, England

: Worcester, England Profession: Veterinary nurse

Miles is a veterinary nurse who appeared on the show as Faithful for seven episodes before she was ultimately banished in Episode 7. Since the show, Miles has become a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ families and adoption.

He has also been supporting anti-modern-slavery campaigns with charity Causeway, and continues his work as a veterinary nurse and as a podcaster.

Paul Gorton

Paul Gorton in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 1988

: 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2025)

: 37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Profession: Business manager

Paul Gorton is a business manager from Manchester. He was known for being clever and charming, but was eventually banished in Episode 8.

Paul has served as a business partner manager at Vodafone Business since July 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. He co-hosts The Harry & Paul Show, a true-crime comedy podcast with fellow Traitor Harry Clark. Paul also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and writes for Rolling Stone. He is married to a woman named Kate, and they have two children.

Charlie Bees

Charlie Bees in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 1 June 1989

: 1 June 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of 2025)

: 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Bristol, England

: Bristol, England Profession: Mental health area manager

Charlie Bees is a mental health manager from Bristol who played as a Faithful on the BBC television show. She was banished in Episode 9 and later said the experience was intense but unforgettable.

Since the show, she has done charity work and shared how her hearing loss shaped her time in the castle.

Charlotte Chilton

Charlotte Chilton in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 29 January 1991

: 29 January 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of 2025)

: 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Atherstone, England

: Atherstone, England Profession: Recruitment manager

Charlotte Chilton is a recruitment manager and founder of an education recruitment business in the Cotswolds. She competed as a Faithful in season 2 and was banished in Episode 9.

After filming, Charlotte faced a challenging fertility journey and finally shared news of her "miracle" pregnancy in April 2024 after seven miscarriages and IVF attempts.

Ross Carson

Ross Carson in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Year of birth : December 1994

: December 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2025)

: 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Lytham St Annes, England

: Lytham St Annes, England Profession: Video director

Ross Carson is a video director from Lytham St Annes who was secretly recruited as a Traitor in Episode 9 before being banished in Episode 10. He currently works as a video director and co-runs a production company called Just Upstairs.

Ross has produced content for notable brands like Adidas, Nokia, Papa John’s, and DHL, and music videos for artists like Kaiser Chiefs and Boston Manor.

Zack Davies

Zack Davies in The Traitors UK season 2. Photo: @The Traitors UK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 1997

: 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2025)

: 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Profession: Parliamentary advisor

After his exit from the show, Zack Davies continued to pursue his political career as a Parliamentary affairs advisor at The Pensions Regulator until February 2024.

Zack Davies currently serves as a parliamentary assistant at the House of Commons. He has also launched a history podcast titled Pint‑Sized History.

Jasmine Boatswain

Jasmine Boatswain in London, United Kingdom. Photo: @jasmine.boatswain on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 2 October 1997

: 2 October 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2025)

: 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Profession: Sales executive

Jasmine Boatswain made it to the semi-final of The Traitors UK season 2 as a Faithful and was also dubbed a “professional truth embezzler” in the show’s promotional materials. After filming, Jasmine returned to London, where she works as a sales executive at a start‑up. She also plays rugby.

Evie Morrison

Evie Morrison at Slaggan Bay, Altbea, Northwest Scotland. Photo: @evie.eleanorr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 1994

: 1994 Age : 30 years old

: 30 years old Place of birth : Inverness, Scotland

: Inverness, Scotland Profession: Veterinary nurse

Evie Morrison is a veterinary nurse from Inverness. She reached the final five before being banished in Episode 12. Since the show, Evie has continued her career in animal health. She now specialises in pharmacovigilance and biosecurity, managing 10 centres across Scotland.

Andrew Jenkins

Andrew Jenkins in the United Kingdom on 7 February 2025. Photo: @andrewjenkinsofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 1978

: 1978 Age : 47 years old (as of 2025)

: 47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Talbot Green, Wales, United Kingdom

: Talbot Green, Wales, United Kingdom Profession: Insurance broker

Andrew Jenkins is an insurance broker from Talbot Green, Wales. He made it to the final four before being banished. Since the show concluded, Andrew has used his platform to inspire and help others.

In late 2024, he completed a 1,200 km charity walk from Ardross Castle to Cardiff Castle, raising money and awareness for Headway, a brain injury charity.

Jaz Singh

Jaz Singh at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on 11 May 2025 in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 1 October 1992

: 1 October 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Profession: National Account Manager

Even though he made it to the final, Jaz Singh was sadly voted out. After the show, Jaz started working in media and has appeared on TV, radio, and podcasts.

He now hosts a show on BBC Asian Network and made a powerful documentary on BBC Radio 4 about betrayal in his own life.

Mollie Pearce (Runner-up)

Mollie Pearce at the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on 2 March 2024 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28 January 2002

: 28 January 2002 Age : 23 years old (as of 2025)

: 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Bristol, England

: Bristol, England Profession: Model

Mollie Pearce is a disability model who was born without fingers on her right hand. On the show, she made it to the final as a Faithful and built a close friendship with Harry Clark.

Mollie has made a name for herself through her modelling career and work in television. She has modelled for reputable brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Vogue, Moxie London, Kurt Geiger, and PrettyLittleThing, and has appeared on various shows, including Loose Women and Morning Live.

Harry Clark

Harry Clark on 1 February 2024 in London, England. Photo: Ki Price/Contour

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2002

: 2002 Age : 23 years old (as of 2025)

: 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Slough, England

: Slough, England Profession: Former Army engineer, online content creator

Harry Clark is a former British Army engineer from Slough, Berkshire, who won Season 2 of The Traitors UK.

Since the show, Harry has become a familiar face on TV and in the media. He currently co-hosts The Harry & Paul Show podcast with fellow contestant Paul Gorton. He has also been featured in Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and The Weakest Link.

Who were the traitors on The Traitors UK season 2?

The traitors in Season 2 of The Traitors UK were Ash Bibi, Paul Gorton, Harry Clark, Miles Asteri, Andrew Jenkins, and Ross Carson.

Who is the Traitors season 2 winner?

Harry Clark won The Traitors UK Season 2, securing the full prize of £95,150 in the finale on 26 January 2024.

Who is the ginger guy in The Traitors Season 2?

The ginger guy in the British reality show season 2 is Paul Gorton, one of the original traitors.

Was there a mother and son in Traitors season 2?

Diane Carson and Ross Carson were a secret mother and son duo in The Traitors season 2.

Season 2 of The Traitors UK had a cast full of bold, smart, and entertaining players. Since the show ended, many have pursued many career paths. Their time on the show helped boost their public profiles and open new opportunities.

