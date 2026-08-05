Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose responded publicly to his appointment as Rural Electrification Agency board chairman

President Tinubu named Fayose to the position on July 20 as part of 26 new appointments to federal agencies and commissions

Fayose noted the REA board had not yet been inaugurated and said specific plans would be shared once members formally take office

Former Ekiti state governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Ayodele Fayose has pledged his commitment to President Bola Tinubu following his nomination as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) board, promising not to let the president down.

Fayose expressed appreciation for the confidence Tinubu placed in him and described the role as a chance to drive development at the grassroots level through improved electricity access across rural communities in Nigeria.

Ayodele Fayose thanks President Bola Tinubu after REA appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu announced Fayose's appointment on July 20 alongside 25 others named to various federal agencies and commissions.

Fayose speaks on his new role

The former governor said he was grateful for the recognition and outlined his sense of responsibility toward the mandate ahead.

He wrote:

"We will do our very best, and, by the grace of God, we will not let the President down."

Despite the excitement, Fayose cautioned against expectations of detailed policy announcements too soon, noting that the board has yet to be formally inaugurated.

Fayose's appointment raises eyebrows

The appointment drew attention given Fayose's political history as a vocal critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). His inclusion in the list of Tinubu's nominees signals a cross-party gesture by the presidency, bringing an opposition figure into a federal agency with a direct mandate to expand electricity infrastructure to underserved communities.

The Rural Electrification Agency is responsible for promoting, supporting, and providing rural electrification across Nigeria, with a focus on communities that remain off the national grid.

Nigerians react as Fayose thanks Tinubu

The appreciation of the former governor has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments.

Ali Alhaji Ali wrote:

"But his brother Isaac is blasting Tinubu for giving him this petty job."

Oluwatigbemiga Asiwaju Mourinho Fidelix expressed confidence in Fayose:

"I trust the Oshokomole of Ekiti land. He will deliver. And he has a Wike to emulate."

BinHamzat decried the appointment:

"I wonder how former Governors suddenly become poor after leaving office. This appointment will help Fayose over."

Ọláńrewájú Ìdòwú commended the appointment:

"They follow the road; Seyi Makinde dey follow blind people. Another pillar has been planted for future use of the APC; Wike is another example."

You can read more comments about Fayose's appreciation on X here:

Flashback: Fayose vows never to serve under Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, in October 2025, publicly turned down an offer from President Bola Tinubu, insisting he had no interest in serving under the APC government.

The former Ekiti governor's recent appointment by Tinubu has raised questions about his earlier pledge to stay out of public office.

Fayose's brother, Isaac, has since criticised the former governor over the appointment from the APC-led federal government.

Source: Legit.ng