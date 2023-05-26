Who is Barron Hilton II? The story of Paris Hilton’s younger brother

Barron Hilton II is an actor, model, and director from the United States of America. He is known as Paris Hilton’s brother. Paris is an actress, businesswoman, singer, and social media personality. The model comes from the Hilton family, which is widely known for the Hilton Hotel & Resort brand. It is one of the most powerful and popular families in the United States.

American model, Barron Hilton II. Photo: @barronhilton on Instagram (modified by author)

Barron Hilton II has garnered a massive following on Instagram, where he shares photos with his family and modelling shots. He has worked with famous fashion designers like Marcel Ostertag and Hakan Akkaya.

Profile summary

Full name Barron Nicholas Hilton II Gender Male Date of birth 7 November 1989 Age 33 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kathy Father Richard Howard Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff Children 2 School The Brown School College Loyola Marymount University Profession Model, actor, director, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Instagram @barronhilton

Who is Barron Hilton II?

He was born on 7 November 1989 in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. What is Barron Hilton II's age? He is 33 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Barron's parents are Kathy and Richard Howard. His father, Richard Howard, is a famous businessman, chairman, and co-founder of the Hilton & Hyland firm. His mother, Kathy, is a fashion model and television personality.

The entrepreneur was raised in a Catholic household and spent his childhood in Beverly Hills and the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan.

Who are Barron Hilton II’s siblings? The model is the younger brother of Paris Hilton, a famous and entrepreneur. His other siblings are Conrad Hughes and Nicky Rothschild, a fashion designer.

Barron Hilton II’s uncles are William Barron Jr., Steven Michael, David Alan, Daniel Kevin, and Ronald Jeffery.

Educational background

Barron Hilton, Paris’ brother, attended The Browning School in New York. He later joined Loyola Marymount University in 2009 and graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor's degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production.

What does Barron Hilton do?

Barron Hilton Jr. is an actor, model, entrepreneur, and film director. He made his directorial debut in 2015 when he directed a short film, En Passant. He is known for his work in other films like Metamorphosis: Junior Year, Rosewood: The Best Version of Yourself, and Spring to Winter.

As a fashion model, he walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for Hakan Akkayar.

Paris Hilton’s brother is also an entrepreneur. He is the CEO of Hilton Hilton. According to his LinkedIn profile, he became the chief executive officer in December 2022. He has also been a senior vice president at Hilton & Hyland. His father, Richard Howard co-founded the company. He served there from September 2020 until December 2022.

He has also worked as a creative director and marketing manager in his father's agency. In January 2018, he joined Bernstein Equity Partners as a vice president of marketing and worked there until September 2020.

What is Barron Hilton II’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the model has a net worth of $5 million. He primarily earns his wealth from his career as an entrepreneur and model.

Personal life

He is married to Tessa von Walderdorff, a German royal. She is an American socialite, model, and businesswoman. How did Barron and his wife, Tessa, meet? The two met at a restaurant in 2016 when Barron visited the island of St. Barts for the new year’s celebration. They began dating in 2017.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2018 on the same island they met. On 11 September 2019, he announced on Instagram that they were expecting a baby. They welcomed their first child, Milou Alizee Hilton, on 11 March 2020, and his wife shared a photo of the two with their newborn on Instagram. On 4 September 2022, they welcomed their second child, Caspian Barron.

Barron Hilton II’s height and weight

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Barron Hilton II? He is an American actor, model and entrepreneur well known as Paris Hilton's younger brother. Where is Barron Hilton from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How much is Barron Hilton the second worth? The model’s net worth is $5 million. How old is Barron Hilton II? He is 33 years old as of June 2023. How tall is Barron Hilton II? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. How many kids does Barron Hilton II have? The American entrepreneur has two kids, Milou Alizee, and Caspian Barron.

Barron Hilton II is an American entrepreneur, model, actor, and director. He is the younger brother of Paris Hilton, an actress, and social media personality. His father, Richard Howard, is the co-founder of Hilton & Hyland real estate agency.

