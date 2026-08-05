Davido took his livestream with Carter Efe to his Eko Atlantic construction site, where workers gave him a rousing reception

The music star revealed the land he purchased for N2.5 billion has since risen in value to N7 billion

Davido shared ambitious plans for the mansion, including 17 rooms, 5 floors, a music studio, a club, and a lounge

Davido's latest visit to his Eko Atlantic construction site turned into a moment fans are still talking about, after workers on the project broke into loud cheers and began chanting "OBO" the moment he arrived.

The Afrobeats heavyweight, who has been building a multimillion-naira mansion at the prestigious Eko Atlantic development in Lagos, brought his audience along for the experience during a livestream session with popular content creator Carter Efe.

Video shows workers' priceless reactions as Davido visits his massive Eko Atlantic project. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He posted footage from the visit on his Instagram story, capturing the jubilant reaction of the construction workers as he walked through the site.

Inside Davido's Eko Atlantic Mansion Plans

Beyond the warm reception, Davido also gave a glimpse into the scale of the project. He disclosed that he originally acquired the land for N2.5 billion, a plot that has since appreciated to N7 billion in current market value.

The planned mansion is anything but modest. Davido outlined a vision spanning 17 rooms across 5 floors, complete with a personal music studio, a club space, and a lounge.

One detail he was particularly enthusiastic about was the studio setup: he said a glass partition would give him a direct sightline to his car collection from inside the studio, describing it as something that would keep him creatively inspired while he works.

The combination of the workers' passionate response and Davido's candid walkthrough of his ambitious property quickly caught attention online, with the clip making rounds across social media platforms.

Watch the video of Davido and his construction workers:

Davido checks progress on his massive Eko Atlantic project and workers react unexpectedly. Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.

The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.

Those secret studio trips laid the foundation for Davido’s career, with Lati later becoming his trusted aide, A&R executive, and even serving as best man at his 2024 wedding to Chioma, a woman he introduced to Davido during their university days.

Source: Legit.ng