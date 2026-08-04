Australia's National Innovation Visa (subclass 858) grants holders permanent residency from the day it is approved

Visa holders gain access to a range of benefits including free English classes, Medicare enrolment, and the ability to sponsor relatives

Foreigners on the visa can travel freely in and out of Australia for up to 5 years before needing an additional travel permit

Australia has outlined the full range of benefits available to foreigners who hold the country's Global Talent Visa, also known as the National Innovation Visa (subclass 858), confirming that the visa grants permanent residency from the moment it is approved.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, the visa is a permanent one, meaning holders are entitled to remain in the country indefinitely.

Australia list 5 benefits for foreigners who are Global Talent Visa holders. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For citizenship calculation purposes, permanent residency is counted from the date the visa is granted for applicants already inside Australia, or from the date of first entry for those who were abroad when approval was issued.

Benefits of Australian Global Talent Visa

The visa opens up a broad set of rights and opportunities.

1. Holders are permitted to live, work, and study anywhere in Australia without restriction.

2. Those who qualify can also attend free English language classes offered through the Adult Migrant English Programme, a government-funded scheme designed to help new arrivals settle into life in the country.

3. Enrolment in Medicare, Australia's public health care scheme, is another key benefit extended to visa holders.

4. In addition, they are permitted to sponsor eligible relatives to travel to Australia, a provision that makes the visa particularly attractive for those with family ties they wish to maintain or reunite.

5. On the travel front, holders can depart and re-enter Australia freely for a period of five years from the date the visa is granted. Once that five-year window closes, anyone wishing to return to Australia as a permanent resident will need to apply for a Resident Return Visa, either subclass 155 or 157, before travelling.

Australia Global Talent Visa: Conditions and Obligations

The visa does come with conditions attached, and all holders are required to comply with Australian law at all times.

The Department of Home Affairs notes that the specific conditions applicable to each visa can be checked through the Visa Entitlement Verification Online (VEVO) system.

It is worth noting that newly arrived residents may face a waiting period before they become eligible for certain Australian Government payments and financial benefits, meaning access to the full suite of government support is not always immediate upon arrival.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng