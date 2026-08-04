Arsene Wenger published a statement clarifying his duties at FIFA after fans and media questioned his role in the organisation

Wenger said he first learned about the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative through media reports, not from within the organisation

The controversy has intensified pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with UEFA pushing for his removal

Arsene Wenger has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding FIFA's leadership, issuing a public statement to clarify what his role at the world football governing body actually covers.

The former Arsenal manager, who has served as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development since November 2019, came under fire from fans and football observers who questioned why he appeared unable to influence or advise FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the widely criticised FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative.

Arsene Wenger during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Wenger clarifies his role at FIFA

In a statement published via The Athletic, Wenger laid out the scope of his work at FIFA, distancing himself from the strategic plan at the centre of the backlash.

“The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side. At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development,” he wrote.

“Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world. In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB.”

The Frenchman was firm in his assessment of the decision to pull the proposal, adding:

“I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports. The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity.”

The FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative had already drawn sharp criticism from across the football world before Wenger weighed in. The backlash has placed Infantino in a difficult position, with UEFA leading calls for his removal as FIFA president ahead of the 2026 election, as noted by The Independent.

FIFA denies Infantino called Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA denied that Gianni Infantino called US President Donald Trump for support amid pressure to resign.

FIFA officially denied the reports, and an official at the Department of State also publicly debunked the claims that Infantino will meet Marco Rubio.

Source: Legit.ng