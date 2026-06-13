Kathy Hilton has an alleged net worth of $350 million, built through her business ventures, television appearances, fashion projects, and strategic investments. She is an American fashion designer, actress, and reality TV personality who is also known for being the wife of hotel heir Richard Hilton and the mother of media personality Paris Hilton.

Kathy Hilton attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kathy Hilton and her husband, Richard Hilton, have an estimated combined net worth of approximately $350 million.

Their wealth is largely attributed to income from various ventures, including real estate, business, and television.

She married Richard Hilton , heir to the Hilton hotel fortune, on 24 November 1979, when she was 20 years old.

, heir to the Hilton hotel fortune, on 24 November 1979, when she was 20 years old. Kathy is the mother of Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton II, and Conrad Hilton III.

Profile summary

Full name Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton Gender Female Date of birth 13 March 1959 Age 67 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Kathleen Mary Dugan Father Laurence Avanzino Siblings 7 Marital status Married Partner Richard "Rick" Hilton Children 4 School Montclair College Preparatory School Profession Socialite, businesswoman, fashion designer, actress, television personality Net worth $350 million Instagram @kathyhilton

What is Kathy Hilton's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kathy Hilton and her husband, Richard Hilton, have an alleged combined net worth of approximately $350 million, making her one of the wealthiest RHOBH cast members.

The couple has been married since 1979, and together, they have built their wealth through various ventures, such as entrepreneurship, media projects, and real estate.

Five facts about Kathy Hilton. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Fashion and retail business

Kathy Hilton is an entrepreneur and has various interests in the business world. One of her earliest business ventures was establishing The Staircase, a gift and antique shop on Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles, California, USA. She operated the shop in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the fashion industry, the media personality released the luxury signature fragrance Kathy Hilton My Secret in 2008, which sold in several stores, such as Fragrantica.

As a fashion designer, Kathy launched the Kathy Hilton Collection in 2012, an apparel brand specialising in party and cocktail dresses. The dresses retailed at luxury stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, at prices ranging from $395 to $750.

Film and reality television appearances

Kathy Hilton attends the media preview for The Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Her film and television career is another significant source of earnings. According to IMDb, she has over 50 television appearances, some as guest appearances and others as hosting roles. She is also an actress and has starred in several films. Below are some of her notable film and television appearances.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Access Hollywood

The Kardashians

Paris in Love

Life with La Toya

The Dark

The Rockford Files

Wishman

No Deposit, No Return

Bewitched

Real estate

Kathy Hilton attends Women's Wear Daily presents the 2026 WWD Style Awards at Regent Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Kathy and Richard Hilton have purchased and sold several properties, potentially earning millions of dollars. In 1999, they purchased a 7-bedroom, 3-acre property in the Hamptons, New York, for approximately $3.385 million.

They have been renting out the property for between $300,000 and $400,000 until 2024, when they listed it for $15 million.

The couple paid $2.5 million for an apartment in New York City's Pierre Hotel in 2014, before purchasing a mansion in Bel-Air for $9.2 million in 2015. They renovated the Bel-Air mansion and sold it for $25 million in 2024.

Kathy Hilton's background and early life

The fashion designer was born Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino on 13 March 1959 in New York City, New York, United States. As of 2026, she is 67 years old, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. She is the daughter of Kathleen Mary Dugan and Laurence Avanzino. Her parents divorced when she was young.

Kathy Hilton attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Following the divorce, her mother married Kenneth E. Richards, and Kathy gained two maternal half-sisters: actresses and reality television personalities Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. She also has several paternal half-siblings from her father's later marriage.

Kathy spent part of her childhood in New York before her family relocated to California. She attended Montclair College Preparatory School in Los Angeles. As a child and teenager, she pursued acting and appeared in several television shows during the late 1960s and 1970s.

Is Kathy Hilton still married to Richard Hilton?

Kathy Hilton is still married to Richard Hilton. The couple tied the knot on 24 November 1979, when Kathy was 20 years old, and they have remained together for more than four decades. They reportedly met as teenagers and began dating several years before their wedding.

Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Richard is the grandson of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton hotel empire. After marrying, the couple built a life together in Los Angeles, where Richard developed a successful career in luxury real estate while Kathy focused on raising their family before later pursuing business and television opportunities.

Together, Kathy and Richard have four children: Paris Hilton, born on 17 February 1981; Nicky Hilton Rothschild, born on 5 October 1983; Barron Hilton II, born on 7 November 1989; and Conrad Hughes Hilton, born on 3 March 1994.

Their children have pursued careers in entertainment, fashion, and business, extending the Hilton family's influence beyond the hotel industry. She has eight grandchildren through her children Nicky, Barron, and Paris Hilton.

FAQs

What is Kathy Hilton’s age? The reality TV star was born on 13 March 1959, making her 67 years old as of 2026. Does Kathy Hilton have sisters? Her half-sisters are Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. Where is Kathy Hilton’s house? She primarily lives in Bel Air, Los Angeles, in high-value luxury properties. What is the age difference between Kathy Hilton and her husband? Richard Hilton is about 3 years and 7 months older than Kathy Hilton. Who are Kathy Hilton’s children? Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Barron Hilton II, and Conrad Hughes Hilton. Why does Kyle not talk to Kathy? Their relationship has had periods of estrangement due to family disagreements, some of which have played out publicly on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but they have also reconciled at different times. What was Kathy Hilton’s net worth before marriage? There are no reliable public figures for her net worth before marriage. Who is wealthier, Kyle or Kathy? Kathy Hilton is wealthier, with an estimated net worth of about $350 million, compared to Kyle Richards’ estimated $100 million. Who’s richer, Kathy Hilton or Lisa Vanderpump? Kathy Hilton is generally richer, with about $350 million compared to Lisa Vanderpump’s estimated $90 million.

Kathy Hilton’s net worth reflects her long-standing position in the Hilton family and her own business ventures. She has balanced roles in entertainment, fashion, and reality television while maintaining a high-profile public image. Today, she remains one of the most recognisable socialites in American celebrity culture.

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