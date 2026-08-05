Toyin Lawani has publicly criticised Jude Okoye over comments linked to the ongoing Psquare dispute

The celebrity designer questioned how a brother could speak negatively about a sibling in public

Her remarks have added another layer to the long-running family feud involving Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye

Celebrity fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has weighed in on the ongoing feud rocking the Okoye family, openly criticising Jude Okoye over the bitter dispute involving former Psquare members Peter and Paul Okoye.

The drama between the brothers recently returned to the spotlight after Peter accused Jude and Paul of misappropriating revenue generated from the Psquare music catalogue.

Toyin Lawani questions why Jude Okoye would make comments suggesting that one sibling was succeeding while another was failing. Photos: Toyin Lawani/Jude Okoye/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter alleged that Jude secretly created a company through which funds belonging to the group were diverted. Jude has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Toyin Lawani takes a stand

Reacting to the controversy, Lawani shared a strongly worded post on Instagram, expressing disappointment over the manner in which the family conflict has played out publicly.

The celebrity stylist questioned why a brother would make comments suggesting that one sibling was succeeding while another was failing.

“Please which kind of brother talks like this in the first place?” she wrote.

She went on to challenge the narrative that Peter was struggling, insisting that the singer appeared to be doing well for himself.

“Does it look like Peter is going down?” she asked.

Lawani stressed that regardless of the issues behind the scenes, family members should avoid publicly attacking one another.

According to her, the latest developments appeared to support some of the concerns Peter had raised over the years.

The designer also referenced the criticism often directed at Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo, noting that she has largely remained silent despite being dragged into the family dispute.

Lawani concluded by suggesting that the former music group should permanently go their separate ways if reconciliation is no longer possible.

According to her, people sometimes endure unhealthy situations simply because of family ties.

Read Toyin Lawani's Instagram post blasting Jude Okoye here:

Reactions trail Toyin Lawani's post on Jude Okoye

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@vivienne_zubberb stated:

"Listening to all Peter video i realize he has no issue with his brother Paul but with jude so jude had to make Paul his favorite so he has someone beside him, I just hope Paul can think"

@sonillz_beddings noted:

"Imagine comparing two brothers, twin for that matter one is going up and one is going down."

Peter alleges that Jude secretly created a company through which funds belonging to the group were diverted. Photos: Psqaure/Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng