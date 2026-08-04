Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined the specific requirements doctoral students must fulfil to qualify for permanent residence in the country

Foreign students on doctoral programmes may be eligible after as few as three consecutive years of living in Sweden with a valid permit

Applicants must meet conditions around financial self-sufficiency, future plans, and conduct before a decision can be made

Sweden's Migration Agency has published the conditions that foreign doctoral students must satisfy in order to obtain a permanent residence permit in the country.

The agency set out a clear pathway for those who wish to settle long-term.

Sweden lists 4 conditions for foreign PhD students seeking permanent residency

Source: UGC

Sweden: Conditions for Permanent Residence

1. Have a residency permit

The primary route requires an applicant to have lived in Sweden on a valid residence permit for a total of four years within any seven-year window. However, a faster track exists for those who have held a permit specifically for doctoral studies, research, research under long-term mobility schemes, or an EU Blue Card issued by Sweden: in those cases, three consecutive years of residence may be sufficient.

2. The applicant must intend to continue living in Sweden.

3. The applicant must be able to support themselves financially without relying on public assistance.

4. The applicant must demonstrate what the agency describes as a well-behaved life.

All documents submitted as part of the application must be in either Swedish or English, and any translated materials must carry a certified translation alongside a copy of the original.

Sweden PR: When and How to Apply

Timing matters when submitting an application. The Migration Agency advises applicants to lodge their request before their current temporary permit expires, as doing so preserves the right to continue working while the decision is pending.

Applicants should also be aware that Sweden does not allow a person to hold two residence permits covering the same or overlapping period. If a temporary permit is still active at the time of application, it must be formally withdrawn before a permanent permit can be granted.

Applicants are therefore required to include a withdrawal request as part of their submission. Should a permanent permit be approved, it takes effect on the exact date the Migration Agency issues its decision.

Family members of a doctoral student who also wish to apply for permanent residence may do so at the same time, making it possible for households to go through the process together rather than separately.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng