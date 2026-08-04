To buy US Open 2026 tickets, fans must purchase them through the official tournament website at USOpen.org or its authorised ticketing partner, Ticketmaster. With presales now over, tickets are available through the public sale and Ticketmaster Verified Resale Marketplace, with prices varying by seat category, stadium and session.

Buy US Open 2026 tickets at USOpen.org or Ticketmaster. Photo: Cyano66 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tickets for the 2026 US Open must be purchased exclusively through official channels, including USOpen.org or the official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.

The best options are public sales, Ticketmaster Verified Resale for sold-out sessions, and official hospitality packages through providers like On Location.

for sold-out sessions, and official hospitality packages through providers like On Location. Unauthorised secondary marketplaces may also list tickets, but prices are often significantly higher and carry authenticity risks.

may also list tickets, but prices are often significantly higher and carry authenticity risks. Fans typically need a registered account with the official ticketing platform to participate in presales and live ticket releases.

with the official ticketing platform to participate in presales and live ticket releases. Buyers face strict ticket limits per session or match to prevent scalping and ensure fair access.

Where to buy US Open 2026 Tennis tickets

The US Open 2026 tickets for the tournament, taking place from 23 August to 13 September 2026, are available through the public sale and the Ticketmaster Verified Resale Marketplace for sold-out sessions. Below are the official ways to buy them.

US Open 2026 tickets are available via official sales and resale. Photo: Mizoula (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Public on-sale

The public sale is the primary way to buy US Open 2026 tickets after the presale period ends. Through the official US Open website and Ticketmaster, fans can purchase tickets for individual sessions throughout the tournament. They can also choose day or night sessions at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand, or general admission passes that provide access to the outer courts and grounds.

Availability depends on demand, with popular sessions such as opening night, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals often selling out quickly. After purchase, fans receive instant confirmation, and their tickets are delivered digitally through their Ticketmaster account.

Ticketmaster Verified Resale Marketplace

If a session sells out, fans can still buy tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Resale Marketplace. The platform lets ticket holders resell their tickets while giving buyers access to verified seats at market-driven prices.

Ticketmaster Verified Resale offers verified tickets for sold-out US Open sessions. Photo by Carmen Jaspersen

Source: Getty Images

Availability depends on resale demand, so ticket prices and seat options may change frequently. Every ticket is verified before transfer, with the original barcode deactivated and a new digital ticket issued to the buyer's account. This process helps protect buyers from counterfeit or invalid tickets.

US Open hospitality packages

Fans seeking a premium tournament experience can buy official hospitality packages through the US Open's hospitality programme. These packages include premium match tickets and exclusive amenities, with direct access that bypasses the public sale and resale process.

Depending on the package, benefits may include courtside or premium seating, private lounges, gourmet food and beverages, VIP entrances, and dedicated hospitality services. Packages are available for Arthur Ashe Stadium and other show courts, with prices varying by session and package level. To guarantee valid entry, fans should purchase hospitality packages only through official tournament channels.

Official travel packages

Fans travelling from outside New York can book official travel packages through the US Open's authorised travel partners. These packages typically combine tickets for multiple sessions with hotel accommodation, making it easier to plan a tournament trip.

Fans can book US Open travel packages with tickets, hotels and tournament extras. Photo: Danilo_Vuletic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Options vary by the number of sessions, hotel category and length of stay. Some packages also include transportation assistance, hospitality upgrades or other travel benefits to enhance the tournament experience.

Secondary marketplaces

Fans unable to secure tickets through the official sale or Ticketmaster Verified Resale Marketplace may consider secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. As these are not official US Open ticket partners, buyers should review each platform's buyer protection policies before making a purchase.

Prices for high-demand sessions, including the men's and women's finals or marquee matches featuring top-ranked players, often exceed face value. Additional service fees may apply, and ticket delivery times can vary depending on the platform and event.

Secondary marketplaces offer US Open tickets at higher prices. Photo: Sinenkiy

Source: Getty Images

How to buy US Open 2026 Tennis tickets

Tickets for the 2026 US Open can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com/usopentennis or USOpen.org, depending on availability, by following the steps below:

Visit the official US Open ticketing portal on Ticketmaster or USOpen.org. Open the 2026 US Open tickets page and select your preferred date or session. Click "See Tickets" or "Buy Tickets" for your chosen venue or ticket type. Sign in to your Ticketmaster account or create one if you're a new user. Browse the interactive seat map or ticket inventory and use the filters to refine your preferred seating area, price range or ticket quantity. Select your seats or choose "Best Available" to have seats assigned automatically. Review your ticket details and total price, then click "Next" or "Add to Cart." Check your order summary and make any changes if needed before selecting "Proceed to Checkout." Enter your payment details, review the order terms and click "Place Order" to complete your purchase. After payment, you'll receive an order confirmation, with your digital tickets and delivery instructions sent to the email linked to your Ticketmaster account.

US Open 2026 tickets are available via Ticketmaster and USOpen.org. Photo: ReDunnLev

Source: Getty Images

How much does a ticket cost for the US Open?

US Open ticket prices vary by stadium, session and tournament stage. According to Goal, Grounds Admission tickets start at about $65, while reserved seats at the main show courts increase in price as the tournament progresses. The men's and women's finals are the most expensive sessions, with premium resale tickets often reaching several thousand dollars.

The table below outlines the starting prices by seat category and tournament stage. Prices are subject to change based on demand and exclude taxes, fees and resale mark-ups.

Ticket category/Session Starting price Grounds Admission From $65 Arthur Ashe Stadium (early-round day session) From $43 Louis Armstrong Stadium From $139 Grandstand From $180 Arthur Ashe Stadium – Quarter-finals (day session) From $88 Arthur Ashe Stadium – Quarter-finals (night session) From $173 Women's semi-finals From $158 Men's semi-finals From $396 Women's final From $320 Men's final From $686 (premium resale seats can cost thousands)

How much is it to watch the US Open?

Official US Open tickets start at around $43 to $65 for early-round grounds passes and upper-level seats. Prices rise significantly for weekend sessions, later rounds and premium seating, with the finals commanding the highest prices.

What is the most expensive ticket at the US Open?

On the verified resale and secondary markets, tickets for high-demand events, such as the men's singles final or special exhibitions featuring former professional tennis player Roger Federer, can sell for more than $20,900.

When do US Open tickets go on sale?

The primary public sale for the 2026 US Open began in late May 2026 after the exclusive presale period. Since then, remaining inventory, single-session tickets and verified resale listings have continued to be available through Ticketmaster and the official US Open website.

Ticket availability continues through official US Open and Ticketmaster channels. Photo: Artur Didyk

Source: Getty Images

Why are US Open tickets so expensive?

US Open tickets are expensive because of strong global demand, premium hospitality packages, dynamic pricing and the tournament's popularity.

When is US Open 2026 Fan Week?

US Open Fan Week 2026 officially runs from Sunday, 23 August, at 9:30 a.m. through Saturday, 29 August, at 5:00 p.m.

Where can I watch US Open tennis 2026?

U.S. viewers can watch the 2026 US Open live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, with every match also available to stream through the ESPN app and ESPN+. Fans outside the United States can watch the tournament through the US Open's official broadcast partners in their country, including Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Eurosport across much of Europe and TSN in Canada.

Fans can buy official US Open 2026 tickets through the tournament's official website or its authorised ticketing partner, Ticketmaster. With presales now over, tickets are available through the public sale, the Ticketmaster Verified Resale Marketplace and official hospitality packages, with prices varying by stadium, seat category and tournament stage.

Legit.ng also published a detailed guide to the FIFA World Cup 2026 locations, covering the host cities, team matchups, and the tournament schedule.

The tournament continues to stand out as one of football's most ambitious editions, bringing together nations from around the world in iconic stadiums across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its expanded format and historic three-country hosting arrangement make it a landmark event in World Cup history.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng