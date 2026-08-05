The UK government runs a voluntary return scheme for migrants who no longer have permission to remain in the country

Eligible applicants can receive up to £3,000 in financial support to help them resettle, find work, or start a business back home

The UK Home Office also covers travel costs for those who cannot afford tickets, but warns that a re-entry ban may apply after leaving

The UK government has a formal programme that helps migrants without valid permission to stay in the country return to their home nations, and the scheme comes with significant financial backing.

Published on the official UK government website, the voluntary return programme is available to foreign nationals who no longer hold the right to remain in the United Kingdom.

UK government speaks about voluntary return scheme. Photo credit: Halfpoint Images, WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the scheme, the government's voluntary returns service offers practical assistance that goes beyond simply arranging a flight home.

What the UK Voluntary Return Scheme Offers

Eligible individuals can receive help obtaining travel documents such as a passport if they do not have one readily available.

For those who cannot afford the cost of a ticket, the Home Office will cover travel expenses directly.

Beyond travel, applicants may qualify for a financial support package of up to £3,000. According to the government, this money is intended to give returnees a foundation when they arrive home, whether that means securing accommodation, pursuing employment, or launching a small business.

The scheme is positioned as a structured exit route for people who find themselves in an irregular immigration situation, offering them a supported way out rather than facing enforcement action.

Re-entry Ban Applies After Leaving

One significant condition attached to the scheme is the possibility of a re-entry ban. After leaving the UK through the voluntary return programme, individuals may be barred from returning for a set period of time.

The length of that ban depends on two factors: the individual's immigration history and the level of support they received from the Home Office during their departure.

The government advises anyone considering the programme to consult an immigration adviser before applying, specifically to understand what re-entry restrictions might apply to their circumstances.

Nigerian mum becomes British citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom who had lamented over her life abroad shared a new update about her stay abroad.

The mother of 3 celebrated as she finally became a UK citizen and posted the British passport she recently received.

Source: Legit.ng