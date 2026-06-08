Both married when they met on set — Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's full relationship timeline
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail built their relationship from a professional partnership to a romantic relationship. From working on the production of the award-winning television miniseries, Fosse/Verdon in 2018, the couple has quietly expanded their family to include four children.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's full relationship timeline
- October 2018: Where it all began
- April 2019: Michelle Williams separates from Phil Elverum
- December 2019: Rumours of Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's engagement
- January 2020: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail make their red carpet debut
- March 2020: Rumours of a secret wedding
- June 2020: Michelle Williams welcomes her second child
- August 2021: News of Michelle Williams' marriage status is confirmed
- May 2022: Williams and Kail announce they are expecting
- October 2022: Williams and Kail step out with their newborn child
- June 2023: Williams and Kail step out for a date night
- August 2025: Michelle Williams welcomes her fourth child
- Early 2026: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail step out on the red carpet
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail met in 2018 while Michelle was playing the role of Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, which Kail was directing.
- News of Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum's divorce broke in October 2018, months before reports of Michelle and Kail's engagement were announced.
- Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail made their official red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards on 5 January 2020.
- The couple welcomed three children in 2020, 2022, and 2025, bringing their blended family to four children, including Michelle Williams' eldest daughter, Matilda Ledger.
Profile summary
Full name
Michelle Ingrid Williams
Thomas M. Kail
Common name
Michelle Williams
Thomas Kail
Nickname
Chelle
Tommy Kail
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
9 September 1980
20 January 1977
Age
45 years as of May 2026
49 years as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Capricorn
Place of birth
Kalispell, Montana, United States
Alexandria, Virginia, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
White
White
Hair colour
Blonde
Brown
Eye colour
Green
Brown
Height in feet
5'9"
-
Height in centimetres
163
-
Father
Larry Richard Williams
Floyd Michael 'Mike' Kail
Mother
Carla Ingrid Williams née Swenson
Wendy Kail née Green
Siblings
4
2
Children
4
3
Profession
Actress
Actor
Education
Santa Fe Christian Schools
Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.
Wesleyan University
Net worth
$30 million
$30 million–$38 million
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's full relationship timeline
Hollywood actor and director Michelle Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, share a seven-year relationship that began as a working relationship in 2018. Michelle Williams is an American actress, while Kail is the executive producer of the 2026 live-action Moana film, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia.
Since then, the couple has built a blended family of six (as of May 2026). Here are details of their relationship timeline.
October 2018: Where it all began
The production of FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon began in October 2018. Michelle Williams played the role of actress and dancer Gwen Verdon. Her now-husband, Thomas Kail, was the executive producer and director for episodes 1, 2, 5, 7, and 8, according to Lin-Manuel Miranda's official website.
Much like the protagonists of Fosse/Verdon, Williams and Kail's romance grew from a working relationship. Production for the film wrapped up in late March 2019, ahead of its premiere on 9 April 2019.
April 2019: Michelle Williams separates from Phil Elverum
On 19 April 2019, news of Michelle Williams' separation from her former husband, Phil Elverum, hit the tabloids. According to an insider source, reported by People, Williams, who had been spotted without her wedding band on a couple of occasions, had quietly finalised their divorce at the start of the year.
December 2019: Rumours of Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's engagement
On 30 December 2019, sources confirmed to People that Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail were engaged and expecting.
The couple was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington, London, where Williams was filming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The source also revealed that William's eldest daughter with Heath Ledger, Matilda Ledger, had played matchmaker in the relationship.
Days later, Williams was pictured spotting a silver and white pearl engagement ring at JFK International Airport in New York City.
January 2020: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail make their red carpet debut
An expectant Michelle Williams and her husband, Kail, made their red carpet debut at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 5 January 2020.
After receiving the best actress award for her performance in FX's Fosse/Verdon, in addition to giving Tommy (Thomas) and Matilda a shout-out in her acceptance speech, she gave a highly discussed acceptance speech that advocated for reproductive freedom and women's voting rights.
In the speech, Williams, who acted alongside Loren Allred in The Greatest Showman, spoke on the value of choice and her personal choices regarding when to have her children and with whom.
A day later, Busy Phillips and Marc Silverstein posted Instagram photos of the couple in a relaxed setting with Kail affectionately resting his head on his fiancée's shoulder at Jon & Vinny's restaurant.
Later in the same month, Williams and Kail made another red carpet appearance at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. After receiving the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Fosse/Verdon, she mentioned Kail in her acceptance speech, saying,
Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this with you.
On 28 January 2020, The Wall Street Journal announced that Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail had purchased a $10.8 million, 3,000-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights.
March 2020: Rumours of a secret wedding
News of a secret wedding broke out in March 2020 after Kail was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger while on an outing with Williams in the Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood of New York City.
June 2020: Michelle Williams welcomes her second child
In June 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, Hart. The highly private family kept details of the birth and their son's name out of the limelight, only revealing them in 2022 during an interview with Variety.
The publication also revealed that Williams gave birth to Hart during lockdown, and raising him helped to put the dark headlines from the pandemic era in perspective. She added,
It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.
August 2021: News of Michelle Williams' marriage status is confirmed
A friend close to the couple confirmed the couple's marital status. The insider told OK! Magazine that, after years of heartbreak, Williams had found her happily ever after.
She's never been this joyful and content before. It hasn't been easy being a single mom, plus her relationships have all gone nowhere.
May 2022: Williams and Kail announce they are expecting
In a May 2022 interview with Variety, Williams announced that she was expecting her third child and Kail's second. She told the outlet,
It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.
October 2022: Williams and Kail step out with their newborn child
On 29 October 2022, Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams were photographed by the Daily Mail on a stroll with their toddler and newborn child in a black BabyBjörn baby carrier. Their toddler son, Hart, raced in front of them, playing with a red toy car.
This was the first time since giving birth that Williams had been seen out in public. The publication also reported that the couple had welcomed their son sometime in September.
June 2023: Williams and Kail step out for a date night
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams made an appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards to celebrate Kail's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. In March 2023, the couple walked on the Academy Awards red carpet during the 95th annual celebration in Hollywood, California.
August 2025: Michelle Williams welcomes her fourth child
Williams confirmed the birth of her and Kail’s third child via a surrogate during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She told guest host Tiffany Haddish,
This last baby did not come out of my body. The miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine... I have, thanks to Christine, three under 5 at home. Everything’s good and under control. I’m the adult.
Early 2026: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail step out on the red carpet
On 1 March 2026, Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attended the Actor Awards, where Williams took home a win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.
The following month, the couple made a joint appearance at the opening night of the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Proof, at the Booth Theatre in New York City. Thomas Kail directed the story, featuring Don Cheadle and one of the Bear actors, Ayo Edebiri.
FAQs
- How did Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail meet? The couple met in October 2018 during the production of Fosse/Verdon.
- How many children does Thomas Kail have? The director has four children in total: one stepdaughter from William's relationship with Heath Ledger and three biological children.
- Who was Thomas Kail's first wife? Thomas Kail was married to theatre actress and singer Angela Christian between 2006 and 2019.
- Is Michelle Williams married to Thomas Kail? Michelle Williams is believed to have secretly tied the knot in March 2020.
- How many times has Michelle Williams been married? Michelle Williams has been married twice: first to Phil Elverum and later to Thomas Kail.
- Did Michelle Williams give birth to all her children? Michelle Williams gave birth to her first three children and welcomed her fourth child via a surrogate.
- Was Michelle Williams married to Heath Ledger? Although they did not get married, Williams and Ledger shared a three-year relationship and a daughter, Matilda Ledger.
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail share a seven-year love story that grew from a professional relationship. The pair have since grown their family to include three more children born between 2020 and 2025.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.