Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail built their relationship from a professional partnership to a romantic relationship. From working on the production of the award-winning television miniseries, Fosse/Verdon in 2018, the couple has quietly expanded their family to include four children.

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 10 January 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @extratv (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail met in 2018 while Michelle was playing the role of Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, which Kail was directing.

while Michelle was playing the role of Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, which Kail was directing. News of Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum's divorce broke in October 2018 , months before reports of Michelle and Kail's engagement were announced.

, months before reports of Michelle and Kail's engagement were announced. Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail made their official red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards on 5 January 2020 .

. The couple welcomed three children in 2020, 2022, and 2025, bringing their blended family to four children, including Michelle Williams' eldest daughter, Matilda Ledger.

Profile summary

Full name Michelle Ingrid Williams Thomas M. Kail Common name Michelle Williams Thomas Kail Nickname Chelle Tommy Kail Gender Female Male Date of birth 9 September 1980 20 January 1977 Age 45 years as of May 2026 49 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Virgo Capricorn Place of birth Kalispell, Montana, United States Alexandria, Virginia, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Green Brown Height in feet 5'9" - Height in centimetres 163 - Father Larry Richard Williams Floyd Michael 'Mike' Kail Mother Carla Ingrid Williams née Swenson Wendy Kail née Green Siblings 4 2 Children 4 3 Profession Actress Actor Education Santa Fe Christian Schools Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. Wesleyan University Net worth $30 million $30 million–$38 million

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's full relationship timeline

Hollywood actor and director Michelle Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, share a seven-year relationship that began as a working relationship in 2018. Michelle Williams is an American actress, while Kail is the executive producer of the 2026 live-action Moana film, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia.

Since then, the couple has built a blended family of six (as of May 2026). Here are details of their relationship timeline.

October 2018: Where it all began

Michelle Williams (front) pictured in a scene still portraying the legendary dancer Gwen Verdon in the Fosse/Verdon. Photo: @indiewire

Source: Twitter

The production of FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon began in October 2018. Michelle Williams played the role of actress and dancer Gwen Verdon. Her now-husband, Thomas Kail, was the executive producer and director for episodes 1, 2, 5, 7, and 8, according to Lin-Manuel Miranda's official website.

Much like the protagonists of Fosse/Verdon, Williams and Kail's romance grew from a working relationship. Production for the film wrapped up in late March 2019, ahead of its premiere on 9 April 2019.

April 2019: Michelle Williams separates from Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams pictured on a walk with her former husband Phil Elverum. Photo: @pagesix

Source: Twitter

On 19 April 2019, news of Michelle Williams' separation from her former husband, Phil Elverum, hit the tabloids. According to an insider source, reported by People, Williams, who had been spotted without her wedding band on a couple of occasions, had quietly finalised their divorce at the start of the year.

December 2019: Rumours of Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's engagement

Michelle Williams walking in London with her now-husband, director Thomas Kail. Photo: @vidpochin.ua

Source: Facebook

On 30 December 2019, sources confirmed to People that Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail were engaged and expecting.

The couple was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington, London, where Williams was filming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The source also revealed that William's eldest daughter with Heath Ledger, Matilda Ledger, had played matchmaker in the relationship.

Days later, Williams was pictured spotting a silver and white pearl engagement ring at JFK International Airport in New York City.

January 2020: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail make their red carpet debut

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: @pagesix

Source: Twitter

An expectant Michelle Williams and her husband, Kail, made their red carpet debut at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 5 January 2020.

After receiving the best actress award for her performance in FX's Fosse/Verdon, in addition to giving Tommy (Thomas) and Matilda a shout-out in her acceptance speech, she gave a highly discussed acceptance speech that advocated for reproductive freedom and women's voting rights.

In the speech, Williams, who acted alongside Loren Allred in The Greatest Showman, spoke on the value of choice and her personal choices regarding when to have her children and with whom.

A day later, Busy Phillips and Marc Silverstein posted Instagram photos of the couple in a relaxed setting with Kail affectionately resting his head on his fiancée's shoulder at Jon & Vinny's restaurant.

Later in the same month, Williams and Kail made another red carpet appearance at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. After receiving the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Fosse/Verdon, she mentioned Kail in her acceptance speech, saying,

Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this with you.

On 28 January 2020, The Wall Street Journal announced that Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail had purchased a $10.8 million, 3,000-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights.

March 2020: Rumours of a secret wedding

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail, pictured walking in Brooklyn Heights, New York City. Photo: @pagesix

Source: Twitter

News of a secret wedding broke out in March 2020 after Kail was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger while on an outing with Williams in the Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood of New York City.

June 2020: Michelle Williams welcomes her second child

In June 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, Hart. The highly private family kept details of the birth and their son's name out of the limelight, only revealing them in 2022 during an interview with Variety.

The publication also revealed that Williams gave birth to Hart during lockdown, and raising him helped to put the dark headlines from the pandemic era in perspective. She added,

It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.

August 2021: News of Michelle Williams' marriage status is confirmed

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attended the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @MichelleWilliamsIta

Source: Facebook

A friend close to the couple confirmed the couple's marital status. The insider told OK! Magazine that, after years of heartbreak, Williams had found her happily ever after.

She's never been this joyful and content before. It hasn't been easy being a single mom, plus her relationships have all gone nowhere.

May 2022: Williams and Kail announce they are expecting

In a May 2022 interview with Variety, Williams announced that she was expecting her third child and Kail's second. She told the outlet,

It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.

October 2022: Williams and Kail step out with their newborn child

Michelle Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, pictured with their children. Photo: @DailyMail

Source: Twitter

On 29 October 2022, Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams were photographed by the Daily Mail on a stroll with their toddler and newborn child in a black BabyBjörn baby carrier. Their toddler son, Hart, raced in front of them, playing with a red toy car.

This was the first time since giving birth that Williams had been seen out in public. The publication also reported that the couple had welcomed their son sometime in September.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attended the 76th annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on 11 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: @THR

Source: Twitter

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams made an appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards to celebrate Kail's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. In March 2023, the couple walked on the Academy Awards red carpet during the 95th annual celebration in Hollywood, California.

August 2025: Michelle Williams welcomes her fourth child

Williams confirmed the birth of her and Kail’s third child via a surrogate during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She told guest host Tiffany Haddish,

This last baby did not come out of my body. The miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine... I have, thanks to Christine, three under 5 at home. Everything’s good and under control. I’m the adult.

Early 2026: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail step out on the red carpet

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attended the opening night of Proof at the Booth Theatre on 16 April 2026 in New York City. Photo: @justjared

Source: Instagram

On 1 March 2026, Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attended the Actor Awards, where Williams took home a win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

The following month, the couple made a joint appearance at the opening night of the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Proof, at the Booth Theatre in New York City. Thomas Kail directed the story, featuring Don Cheadle and one of the Bear actors, Ayo Edebiri.

FAQs

How did Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail meet? The couple met in October 2018 during the production of Fosse/Verdon. How many children does Thomas Kail have? The director has four children in total: one stepdaughter from William's relationship with Heath Ledger and three biological children. Who was Thomas Kail's first wife? Thomas Kail was married to theatre actress and singer Angela Christian between 2006 and 2019. Is Michelle Williams married to Thomas Kail? Michelle Williams is believed to have secretly tied the knot in March 2020. How many times has Michelle Williams been married? Michelle Williams has been married twice: first to Phil Elverum and later to Thomas Kail. Did Michelle Williams give birth to all her children? Michelle Williams gave birth to her first three children and welcomed her fourth child via a surrogate. Was Michelle Williams married to Heath Ledger? Although they did not get married, Williams and Ledger shared a three-year relationship and a daughter, Matilda Ledger.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail share a seven-year love story that grew from a professional relationship. The pair have since grown their family to include three more children born between 2020 and 2025.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng