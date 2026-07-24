Michael Olise is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is said to have personally encouraged his France teammate to make the move

Bayern Munich are preparing a lucrative new contract in a bid to keep the winger

French captain Kylian Mbappe has reportedly taken an active role in Real Madrid's pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with fresh reports claiming he has already spoken to club president Florentino Perez about the potential transfer.

According to SPORT BILD, Mbappe spent much of the 2026 FIFA World Cup encouraging his international teammate to consider a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, believing the pair could form a formidable partnership in Spain.

Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Paraguay and France. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

The report adds another intriguing chapter to what is shaping up to be one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, although neither Real Madrid nor Bayern Munich has officially commented on the speculation.

Mbappe reportedly convinces Olise over Madrid move

SPORT BILD claims Olise has spent time evaluating his future following France's World Cup campaign and has already informed several teammates of his desire to join the Spanish giants.

While the 24-year-old is yet to hold formal discussions with Bayern Munich over his future, he has reportedly been in regular contact with Mbappe throughout the tournament.

The Real Madrid superstar, who finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals, per Marca, is said to have repeatedly explained how well they could complement each other in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

According to the report, Mbappe also assured Olise that Real Madrid "need and want" him, while highlighting the lifestyle in the Spanish capital, including its warm climate, restaurants and overall atmosphere.

The publication further claims that after France's semifinal defeat to Spain, Mbappe informed Perez that Olise had given positive signals about making the move.

Champions League dream driving transfer interest

The report suggests Olise's biggest motivation is winning the UEFA Champions League.

Following France's disappointing World Cup exit, the winger is reportedly determined to lift Europe's biggest club trophy and believes his chances of doing so are greater at Real Madrid than at Bayern Munich.

Despite the reported interest, Real Madrid have yet to make any formal approach to either the player or his representatives.

SPORT BILD also notes that Perez and Bayern president Herbert Hainer reached an understanding earlier this year that neither club would pursue each other's players without first informing the other.

Mbappe wins 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Legit.ng previously reported that Mbappe enjoyed another record-breaking FIFA World Cup campaign after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals, becoming the first footballer to win back-to-back Golden Boot awards.

The France captain finished ahead of Lionel Messi, who ended the competition with eight goals after Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final. Mbappe's tally also ranks among the highest single-tournament scoring totals in World Cup history, further strengthening his reputation as one of football's elite forwards.

Source: Legit.ng