CREDICORP has opened applications for its C.L.I.C.K.D. initiative, giving Nigerians access to digital devices through consumer credit

The scheme covers laptops, smartphones, tablets and connectivity tools, with repayments spread over time rather than paid upfront

Students, salary earners, freelancers, NYSC members and job seekers across all 36 states and the FCT are eligible to apply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has launched applications for its Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity & Knowledge Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) initiative, giving Nigerians access to digital devices through affordable consumer credit.

The programme is expected to help students, workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs and job seekers purchase essential technology without paying the full amount upfront.

Nigerians interested in laptops, smartphones and tablets can now submit expressions of interest Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What is C.L.I.C.K.D.?

C.L.I.C.K.D. is CREDICORP's flagship digital device financing programme designed to make laptops, smartphones, tablets and other productivity tools more affordable through structured repayment plans.

According to CREDICORP, the initiative aims to bridge Nigeria's digital opportunity gap by enabling more people to access devices needed for education, work and business.

Who can apply?

The expression of interest form is open to Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Applicants are required to indicate their employment status, with eligible categories including:

Salary earners

Freelancers and self-employed persons

Business owners

Students

Job seekers

NYSC members

Applicants may also provide details of their monthly income.

What devices can you buy?

Successful applicants may access credit to purchase:

Laptops

Smartphones

Tablets

Connectivity devices

Digital learning equipment

The scheme is designed to finance devices that improve productivity, learning and access to digital opportunities.

What can the devices be used for?

Applicants must indicate why they need the device. Eligible purposes include:

Learning and professional certifications

Remote work

Freelancing

Business growth

School activities

Software development

Content creation

Other productivity purposes

Is there an interest rate?

CREDICORP's expression of interest portal does not disclose any interest rate, repayment tenure or financing charges.

Instead, the corporation says eligible applicants will be contacted after their applications are assessed. The final financing terms are expected to depend on participating lenders and individual eligibility.

What information do applicants need to provide?

To apply, Nigerians are expected to provide:

State of residence

Employment status

Preferred device

Purpose for requesting the device

Monthly income (optional)

Participation in digital talent programmes such as 3MTT, ALX, AltSchool Africa, Learn2Earn and others

Applicants must also consent to CREDICORP and its partners using their information to assess eligibility.

Nigerians can now apply for affordable credit to purchase laptops, smartphones and tablets Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How will repayment work?

CREDICORP said beneficiaries will be able to spread payments over time instead of making a single upfront payment.

The corporation added that successful repayments under the programme will help users build stronger credit profiles while expanding access to future consumer credit.

Partnership with 3MTT

The first national pilot of the programme is being implemented in partnership with the Federal Government's 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The partnership will enable eligible 3MTT participants to obtain laptops and other work-ready devices on credit to support digital skills development and employment.

Application link below

FG invites youths to access loans of up to N5m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) introduced the YouthCred initiative to expand access to affordable credit for young Nigerians.

Under the programme, eligible youths can apply for loans of up to N5 million to finance education, business activities, and other productive needs, helping them achieve their personal and economic goals.

Source: Legit.ng