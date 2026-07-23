Armed bandits have attacked farming communities in Zamfara State, leaving dozens of farmers feared dead

Residents have alleged the attackers travelled a long distance without encountering any security personnel

The latest attack has added to growing concerns over persistent insecurity across parts of northwestern Nigeria

Armed bandits have killed at least 24 farmers in Zamfara state after attacking farming communities in the Sauna district of Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly rode into the communities on motorcycles on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, and opened fire on people working on their farms. Several others were injured in the attack.

Residents recount the deadly moments bandits stormed farming communities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A resident, Auwal Sani, told Reuters that the victims were ordinary farmers.

"They killed at least 24 innocent farmers. We are still counting the losses," he said, suggesting the death toll could increase.

50 km stretch with no security - Residents allege

Residents claimed the attackers travelled about 50 kilometres along the Mayanchi–Anka highway before reaching Sauna without meeting any security personnel.

AFP also reported the attack but put the death toll at at least 20 people. Quoting Nasiru Lauwali, the representative of the Sauna district in Talata Mafara, the news agency reported: "A large number of bandits have invaded our communities, targeting all the people they meet."

Violence spreading across Northwest

The latest killings come amid renewed attacks across northwestern and central Nigeria, where armed gangs, commonly called bandits, have continued to raid rural communities.

Residents question how gunmen reached Zamfara communities without security. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Zamfara remains one of the states most affected by the violence. The criminal groups frequently attack villages, kidnap residents for ransom and steal livestock, leaving many communities living in fear.

Bandits kill 13 in fresh Sokoto attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected bandits killed at least 13 people during coordinated attacks on three communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Security forces and local vigilantes repelled an earlier assault on Unguwan Lalle, but the attackers later struck Mazau, Turtsawa and Tsamaye, killing residents and farmers.

A community leader said the attacks followed the abduction of three farmers days earlier, while police said they were awaiting full details of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng