Matilda Ledger’s biography: who is Heath Ledger’s daughter?

Matilda Ledger is an American celebrity kid. She is the only child of the late Academy Award-winning Australian actor Heath Ledger. Her father is best remembered for his appearance in films such as Brokeback Mountain, 10 Things I Hate About You and The Patriot.

The celebrity kid having a walk with her mom. Photo: @matilderledgerr

Source: Instagram

Matilda Ledger's father died when she was only two years old, and she is now a teenager and growing so fast. Currently, she is living with her mother in New York, the United States.

Profile summary

Full name: Matilda Rose Ledger

Matilda Rose Ledger Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 October 2005

28 October 2005 Age: 16 years old (as of 2022)

16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Current residence: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 1"

5' 1" Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in Pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 42-33-40

42-33-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 106-83-101

106-83-101 Shoe size: 6 (UK)

6 (UK) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Mother: Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Father : Heath Ledger

: Heath Ledger Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Student

Matilda Ledger’s bio

When was Matilda Ledger born? The American celebrity kid was born in New York City, United States of America. She was raised in a Christian family, and her sexual orientation is straight.

Her full name is Matilda Rose Ledger. Matilda's ethnicity is white, and her nationality is American. Also, Michelle Williams’ daughter is a student, but she has not disclosed her school.

How old is Matilda Ledger?

Michelle Williams’ daughter is 16 years old as of 2022. Matilda celebrates her birthday on 28 October each year as she was born on 28 October 2005. Her birth sign is Scorpio.

Who are Matilda Ledger’s parents?

Matilda’s father is the famous late Academy Award-winning Australian actor Heath Ledger. The actor passed away on 22 January 2008 when her daughter was only two years old. Did Heath Ledger die during filming? He died due to an overd*se drug prescription while editing The Dark Knight film.

Matilda's father died when he was still midway through shooting his final movie, The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus. He was found dead in his Manhattan flat at around 3 pm on 22 January 2008.

Who is the mother of Matilda Ledger?

Her mother is Michelle Williams. Like her late husband, Michelle is an Oscar-nominated American actress known for her roles in movies like Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, Shutter Island and My Week with Marilyn.

Matilda Ledger's mother has won several awards and nominations. For instance, her latest Oscar nomination was in 2017 when she was nominated for the best performing actress in the American drama film, Manchester by the Sea (2016).

Who is Matilda Ledger’s godfather?

Jake Gyllenhaal is Matilda Ledger’s godfather. Before the demise of the Australian actor, Jake and Heath were close friends, and he revealed how much he missed working with him in an interview with People in 2016. Jake said,

I know, not only can this career end in a very short period of time and this or that can happen, but also that life is precious… I think losing Heath and being a part of a family that was something like the movie, that movie we all made together, makes you see that, makes you appreciate that and hopefully moves you away from the things that really don't matter to the things that do.

Did Matilda Ledger inherit her father's money?

After several months following Heath's demise, Fox News reported that Heath Ledger's daughter inherited his estate worth more than $16.3 million. This was after Heath Ledger's father cleared the situation by saying,

Our family has gifted everything to Matilda… There is no claim.

Body measurements and stats

Matilda stands at the height of 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). She weighs 110 pounds, which translates to 50 kgs. Her body measurements in inches are 42-33-40 (106-83-101 centimetres). The celebrity kid has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Where is Matilda Ledger?

Heath Ledger’s daughter is now residing in New York City, United States of America. She lives with her mother, Michelle and stepdad Thomas Kail.

Matilda Ledger is a celebrity kid known for being the only daughter of the late Australian actor Heath Ledger. She is currently living with her mother, Michelle Williams, in New York, United States, as she studies.

