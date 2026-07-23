Davido publicly addressed streamer Davrel during a recent livestream after the latter faced backlash from the 30BG fanbase

Davrel had been criticised for allegedly disrespecting the Afrobeat star at Israel DMW's father's burial ceremony in Edo State

The moment Davrel knelt before Davido on the livestream set off a wave of reactions from fans online

Davido has stepped in to settle the tension between his fanbase and controversial streamer Davrel, granting the young man a very public pardon that has since sent the internet into a frenzy.

The drama began over the weekend at the burial ceremony of Israel DMW's late father in Edo State.

Davido responds to Davrel's apology during a livestream by forgiving him on behalf of his 30BG fanbase. Photo: davido/iamdavid.i

Source: Instagram

A clip from the event showed Davrel seated on a chair reportedly reserved for Davido, with one leg propped on the seat, while the singer was still standing nearby.

Someone eventually approached Davrel and asked him to vacate the spot. That brief moment was enough to trigger a storm.

30BG drags Davrel online

Davido's loyal fanbase, the 30 Billion Gang, did not take the perceived slight lightly.

Fans flooded social media, accusing Davrel of blatant disrespect towards the singer.

Faced with the mounting backlash, the streamer issued a public apology directed at both Davido and the 30BG community.

Davido, for his part, responded in the comments, urging Davrel to be more careful now that he was part of his circle, reminding him that the world was watching.

Davido ends the controversy involving streamer Davrel by publicly forgiving him after backlash over the burial chair incident. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's livestream pardon

The situation reached its peak during a recent livestream, when Davrel knelt beside Davido, physically appealing to the singer and his fans for forgiveness.

Davido's response was quick and theatrical.

"You don learn your lesson? By the power vested in me, we forgive you," he declared.

Watch the moment Davido forgave Davrel on the livestream below:

Fans react to Davido's response to Davrel's apology

The clip spread rapidly, with many fans praising the singer's easygoing nature while others were less convinced Davrel had truly turned a new leaf.

@prettie_damssel wrote:

"30BG wey no dey carry their Idolo Davido play 😂😂😂❤️❤️"

@parker_ojugo commented:

"Davido fit forgive am but 30bg fans fit no forgive am if not for they love davido dey for don commot am for 30bg since na why i like that fan base dey no dey take nonsense"

@accessoriesbylollybee reacted:

"If na the other camp dem go don use silence disown the poor guy like he doesn't even mean anything in the first place.. 😂"

@exprintt_blog wrote:

"This boy no dey learn, you still dey pour spit inside baddest food😂"

@bclassic_diamond_jewels shared:

"David is the sweetest soul I know on earth ❤️❤️❤️ baba no get wahala 😍😂 😂"

@de_goolife03 said:

"Make two of una de forgive una selves for there. As for Davido which power de invest in you?🙄🙄"

@tatashepepper1 added:

"😂The type of lifestyle wey davido get, naso my own life be, because at the end of the day nothing dey this life..na cruise me i dey catch for social media"

Davido's father congratulates first-class graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adedeji Adeleke, Davido's father, congratulated each first-class graduate of the Adeleke University during the school’s convocation ceremony.

A circulating video showed the businessman and philanthropist warmly shaking hands, smiling, and posing for photos with the honorees.

His gesture, described as the highlight of the day, reflected mentorship and pride in the institution he founded.

Source: Legit.ng