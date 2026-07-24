Gospel singer Abbey Ojomu revealed that her spiritual fathers instructed her and her husband to stop communicating for five months

The couple were banned from direct communication to determine whether their decision to marry was based on genuine conviction

Abbey said they relied on an intermediary to check on each other during the unusual period before receiving permission to continue

Gospel singer Abbey Ojomu has opened up about the unusual courtship process she and her husband went through before getting married.

Speaking during a church event, Abbey revealed that their spiritual fathers once instructed them to stop communicating for five months.

Abbey Ojomu says her pastors instructed her and her husband to stop communicating for five months. Photos: Abbey Ojomu.

Source: Instagram

‘No phone calls, no texts’

According to the gospel singer, the decision to marry was intentional and guided by spiritual authority rather than emotions.

She said that after they expressed their desire to begin the journey towards marriage, they submitted the relationship to their spiritual fathers.

The leaders then gave them a surprising instruction.

“They told us to take like five months off speaking to each other. No phone calls, no texts, nothing, nothing, because they wanted to make sure that it wasn’t because we were close,” Abbey recalled.

The period was not easy for the couple.

How they kept tabs on each other

Abbey said they eventually relied on a mutual intermediary to find out how the other person was doing.

“I will say, ‘How is he doing?’” she recalled, leaving the audience laughing.

The singer said they refused to take further steps until they received permission from their spiritual leaders.

She also recounted travelling to Jos to meet Pastor Emmanuel, who asked her about her convictions concerning the relationship.

Reflecting on the journey, Abbey expressed gratitude for the guidance they received, saying they were helped by God throughout the process.

Watch the Instagram video of Abbey Ojomu sharing her testimony here:

Reactions trail Abbey Ojomu's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@healthyselfwellnessplace stated:

"When you marry, just first enter house first and focus on building your new home. Leave microphone, leave testimony, leave teaching, just enter house first, you see that 5minths both of you wasted a part in court ship, make the 5months useful now by focusing on building your marriage and disengage from all these talks and advice. We are not important in your marriage, enter house first,build and pray cos the work ahead of you both is not for the faint hearted."

@iam_deranick shared:

"Nawa o! Una dey talk some kind things sha ! Anyways whatever works for you Nne, enjoy your marriage."

Abbey Ojomu says they were banned from direct communication to determine whether their decision to marry was based on genuine conviction. Photo: Abbey Ojomu.

Source: Instagram

Why Pastor Blessed faced backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband found himself in the middle of an online backlash.

This came after he penned a tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk.

He described Kirk as a man of conviction, courage, and dignity who never wavered in his beliefs, regardless of opposition.

Source: Legit.ng