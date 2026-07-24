UK updates customs guidance for travellers on personal belongings and duty-free allowances

Strict limits apply to alcohol, tobacco, and banned items; declaration is essential to avoid penalties

Travellers must obtain permits for restricted goods before entering the UK to prevent confiscation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has released updated guidance outlining what travellers can and cannot bring into the country, warning that failure to comply with customs regulations could lead to confiscation of goods, fines or even prosecution.

The updated guidance explains that while visitors are allowed to bring a range of personal belongings into the UK without paying customs duty or tax, strict limits apply to alcohol, tobacco and the value of other goods.

Andy Burnham's government imposes a list of banned and allowed items travellers can bring into the UK. Credit: Geography Photos / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Certain items are also completely banned, while others require permits or licences before they can be imported, according to a report by Punch.

According to the UK government, duty-free allowances apply only to goods intended for personal use or as gifts. Any items brought into the country for commercial purposes or resale must be declared, regardless of their value.

Alcohol and tobacco limits

Travellers entering England, Scotland and Wales from outside the UK can bring specific quantities of alcohol without paying customs charges.

The duty-free allowance includes up to 42 litres of beer, 18 litres of still wine, and either four litres of spirits or other alcoholic drinks with more than 22 per cent alcohol content, or up to nine litres of alcoholic beverages containing 22 per cent alcohol or less. These include sparkling wine, port, sherry and cider.

Visitors can also split their alcohol allowance. For example, they may bring two litres of spirits alongside 4.5 litres of fortified wine.

For tobacco products, travellers are allowed to bring one of the following or a combination within the overall limit: 200 cigarettes, 100 cigarillos, 50 cigars, 250 grams of tobacco or 200 heated tobacco sticks.

A traveller, for instance, can combine 100 cigarettes with 25 cigars without exceeding the permitted allowance.

Value limits on personal goods

Aside from alcohol and tobacco, travellers can also bring personal items such as clothing, electronics, jewellery and souvenirs into the UK.

The maximum value allowed without attracting customs charges is £390 for most travellers. However, those arriving by private aircraft or private boat have a lower allowance of £270.

The UK government also noted that travellers under the age of 17 are not entitled to duty-free allowances for alcohol or tobacco. Any such items carried by minors must be declared, and taxes and duties may apply.

Items completely banned

Border authorities have warned that several items are prohibited from entering the UK under any circumstances.

These include controlled drugs, offensive weapons such as flick knives, pepper spray, CS gas, rough diamonds, endangered animals and plants, indecent or obscene publications, as well as meat and dairy products from most non-EU countries.

Anyone found carrying prohibited goods risks having them seized and could face criminal prosecution.

Restricted goods need special permits

Some products may be brought into the UK only after obtaining the appropriate licence or permit.

These include firearms, explosives, ammunition, certain food products, plants, animal products and goods protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Examples include exotic leather products, animal fur, some wooden musical instruments, souvenirs made from protected species, selected medicines and certain beauty products.

Travellers are advised to obtain the necessary permits before departure to avoid delays or confiscation at the border.

Declare goods or risk penalties

The UK government stressed that travellers must declare any goods that exceed their duty-free allowance, fall under restricted categories or are intended for business or resale.

Authorities also warned that exceeding the allowance for any category means customs duties and taxes may apply to the entire quantity in that category, not just the excess.

Nigerians travelling to the UK get a warning on items not allowed into the country. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Travellers can submit customs declarations online up to five days before arriving in the UK or make declarations at the border using the red customs channel or designated red-point phones.

Border Force officers may inspect luggage, request permits, collect applicable duties or seize prohibited goods before allowing entry into the country.

UK revises immigration rules

Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom has updated its immigration guidance, confirming that citizens of several countries can continue to visit Britain without applying for a traditional visitor visa before travelling.

Under the revised travel rules, eligible travellers can enter the UK for short stays using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a standard visitor visa.

Irish citizens remain exempt from both visa and ETA requirements under the long-standing Common Travel Area agreement.

Source: Legit.ng