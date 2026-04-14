The story of Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, from marriage to headlines

Pilar Sanders is an American model, television personality, and fitness entrepreneur who is best known for being Deion Sanders' ex-wife and the mother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Between 2011 and 2013, Pilar Sanders was embroiled in a highly publicised divorce that ended in a $1 million payout and a $2.2 million defamation judgment.

Pilar at a film screening in 2010 (L). Deion and Pilar Sanders at the 2008 NBC Universal Experience (R). Photo: @flyandfamousblackgirls on Instagram, @coachprimefans on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Deion Sanders ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is a wellness and fitness influencer behind Tubi's workout show, Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness .

. She is well known for her roles in Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love , Football Wives , Body by Jake , and Deceitful Keystrokes .

, , , and . Pilar Sanders and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders began their relationship in 1998 and got married on 21 May 1999 .

. In December 2011, Deion Sanders filed for divorce , initiating one of the most publicly contested celebrity splits.

, initiating one of the most publicly contested celebrity splits. In 2013, the divorce was finalised with Deion Sanders getting sole legal custody of their two sons and joint legal custody of their daughter, as well as a $2.2 million defamation judgment against Pilar.

Profile summary

Full name Pilar Michelle Biggers Sanders Nickname Miss P, P-Love, Sassy Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 1974 Age 51 years as of April 2026 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Elmira, New York, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 178 Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Daniel Biggers Mother Jeanette Serdula-Biggers Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner James J. Prince Children 3 Education Elmira Free Academy, Syracuse University Profession Television personality, fitness influencer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram, Threads

Inside the life of Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, was born on 10 October 1974 in Elmira, New York, United States, to Daniel and Jeanette Serdula-Biggers. She is 51 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Pilar's late father, Daniel 'Dan' Biggers, a former boxer, worked for General Electric and Dewittsburg Housing. She was raised alongside two siblings, Kandee and Scott Biggers.

Five facts about Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar Sanders. Photo: @pilar sanders on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Pilar Sanders attended Elmira Free Academy (EFA), where she graduated with honours in 1992. According to the Star-Gazette, she was an all-star cheerleader, soccer player, and a writer for the Star-Gazette's Sneakers youth sports section.

Upon graduation, Pilar enrolled at Syracuse University as a nursing student before signing with Irene Marie and Ford Model Agency as a print and runway model. She has worked for designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, and Richard Tyler.

An actress, Pilar Sanders, has sixteen credits on IMDb. She has appeared on television shows like The Jamie Foxx Show, Walker, Texas Ranger, A Heart That Forgives, Cowboy and Lucky, and The Mod Squad, among others. In addition to acting and modelling, Pilar was a cast member in several reality shows, including Beyond the Glory, Praise, Deion and Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love, and VH1's Football Wives as one of its most influential football wives.

Today, she has gained a sizeable social media following as an NASM-certified fitness coach and the creator of Pilar Fit 4Life. She shares her passion for fitness and wellness through her YouTube channel and Instagram.

Pilar Sanders pictured outdoors in a cowboy outfit. Photo: @LovePilarSanders

Source: Facebook

What happened between Deion and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders?

Pilar Sanders and her former husband, Deion Sanders, met on the set of LL Cool J's In The House, which was released in the mid-1990s. Have a look at the specifics of their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce, as well as their current status.

Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders' marriage

Deion and Pilar Sanders got married in a private ceremony on 21 May 1999 at the Ocean Club on Nassau's Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The ceremony was featured on the cover of JET magazine on 14 June 1999.

In attendance was a close circle of the couple's family and friends, including pastor Bishop T.D. Jake, who officiated the wedding ceremony. The flower girl and ring bearer were Deion Sanders' children from his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers, Deiondra and Deion Jr.

Deion and Pilar Sanders pictured on their wedding day with their children and officiants in the Bahamas. Photo: @blackamerican80s

Source: Facebook

On 9 February 2000, the couple welcomed their firstborn son, Shilo Sanders. He is an NFL safety who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until August 2025, when he was waived.

Their second son, Shedeur Sanders, was born on 7 February 2002. Shedeur is a football protégé, currently playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Shelomi Sanders, the couple's youngest child, was born on 14 December 2003. Like her older siblings, she has pursued an athletic career. As of April 2026, Shelomi Sanders plays with the Colorado State University Pueblo women’s basketball team as a guard.

Their family life was documented in the 2008 Oxygen reality series Deion & Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love for one season.

Shedeur Sanders (L), Pilar Sanders (C), and Shilo Sanders (R) pictured before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Photo: @LovePilarSanders

Source: Facebook

Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders' divorce

Deion Sanders filed for divorce on 21 December 2011. In a report by TMZ, the divorce documents stated that the couple had ceased to live together as husband and wife and that the marriage had become insupportable because of conflict, which prevented any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.

The legal battle raised countless accusations, including criminal mischief, infidelity, steroid use, physical and emotional abuse, as well as the validity of a prenuptial agreement.

In April 2012, Pilar Sanders was arrested on suspicion of assault family violence after police were called to the Sanders' Prosper home for an alleged domestic dispute. A month later, Deon Sanders was implicated in criminal charges and was accused of destroying a cellphone during the April scuffle with Pilar.

The divorce drama included a two-day protective order hearing. Pilar was ordered to remain 500 yards from the family home, while Deion was granted temporary custody of the children, pending a full hearing.

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders pictured at the 2008 NBA All-Star Game at the New Orleans Arena February 17, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: @TopSportsGossip

Source: Facebook

The court upheld the couple's prenuptial agreement even though Pilar had challenged its validity. She had received a $100,000 signing bonus when she signed it and was set to receive $1 million once the divorce was finalised.

The divorce was finalised on 28 June 2013, and Deion was awarded custody of their sons, while their daughter stayed with Pilar. The court ordered him to pay $10,500 a month in child and spousal support payments, $3,500 a month in mortgage payments on Pilar's new home, and $275,000 in attorney fees for her attorneys.

FAQs

Who is Pilar Sanders? She is an American fitness influencer. What is Pilar Sanders known for? She is best known for being Deion Sanders' former wife and the mother of NFL players Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. How old is Pilar Sanders? As of April 2026, Pilar Sanders is 51 years old. What is Pilar Sander's ethnicity? She has a multiethnic background and identifies as African American, Filipino, and Puerto Rican. Who are Pilar Sanders' parents? Her parents are Daniel 'Dan' and Jeanette Serdula-Biggers. Are Deion and Pilar still together? The pair divorced in 2013 after Deion filed for divorce in 2011. What did Pilar Sanders accuse Deion Sanders of? Pilar Sanders accused the NFL Hall of Famer of physical abuse, emotional abuse, narcissistic behaviour, infidelity, and threats to destroy her. How much money did Pilar get from Deion Sanders? As per their prenuptial agreement upheld by the court, Pilar received $1 million and $275,000 in attorney fees, as well as monthly mortgage and child support payments. Who is Pilar Sanders married to now? As of 2026, Pilar Sanders is not confirmed to be married.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, transitioned from a career in runway and print modelling to becoming a successful figure in the fitness industry. Following her 2013 finalisation, she has focused on parenting and building her personal brand as an actress, a television personality, and a wellness influencer.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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