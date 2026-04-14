The story of Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, from marriage to headlines
Pilar Sanders is an American model, television personality, and fitness entrepreneur who is best known for being Deion Sanders' ex-wife and the mother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Between 2011 and 2013, Pilar Sanders was embroiled in a highly publicised divorce that ended in a $1 million payout and a $2.2 million defamation judgment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Deion Sanders ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is a wellness and fitness influencer behind Tubi's workout show, Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness.
- She is well known for her roles in Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love, Football Wives, Body by Jake, and Deceitful Keystrokes.
- Pilar Sanders and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders began their relationship in 1998 and got married on 21 May 1999.
- In December 2011, Deion Sanders filed for divorce, initiating one of the most publicly contested celebrity splits.
- In 2013, the divorce was finalised with Deion Sanders getting sole legal custody of their two sons and joint legal custody of their daughter, as well as a $2.2 million defamation judgment against Pilar.
Profile summary
Full name
Pilar Michelle Biggers Sanders
Nickname
Miss P, P-Love, Sassy
Gender
Female
Date of birth
10 October 1974
Age
51 years as of April 2026
Zodiac sign
Libra
Place of birth
Elmira, New York, United States
Current residence
Dallas, Texas, United States
Ethnicity
Mixed ethnicity
Religion
Christianity
Height in centimetres
178
Height in feet
5'9"
Weight in kilograms
58
Weight in pounds
128
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Daniel Biggers
Mother
Jeanette Serdula-Biggers
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
James J. Prince
Children
3
Education
Elmira Free Academy, Syracuse University
Profession
Television personality, fitness influencer
Net worth
$5 million
Social media
Inside the life of Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders
Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, was born on 10 October 1974 in Elmira, New York, United States, to Daniel and Jeanette Serdula-Biggers. She is 51 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Libra.
Pilar's late father, Daniel 'Dan' Biggers, a former boxer, worked for General Electric and Dewittsburg Housing. She was raised alongside two siblings, Kandee and Scott Biggers.
Pilar Sanders attended Elmira Free Academy (EFA), where she graduated with honours in 1992. According to the Star-Gazette, she was an all-star cheerleader, soccer player, and a writer for the Star-Gazette's Sneakers youth sports section.
Upon graduation, Pilar enrolled at Syracuse University as a nursing student before signing with Irene Marie and Ford Model Agency as a print and runway model. She has worked for designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, and Richard Tyler.
An actress, Pilar Sanders, has sixteen credits on IMDb. She has appeared on television shows like The Jamie Foxx Show, Walker, Texas Ranger, A Heart That Forgives, Cowboy and Lucky, and The Mod Squad, among others. In addition to acting and modelling, Pilar was a cast member in several reality shows, including Beyond the Glory, Praise, Deion and Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love, and VH1's Football Wives as one of its most influential football wives.
Today, she has gained a sizeable social media following as an NASM-certified fitness coach and the creator of Pilar Fit 4Life. She shares her passion for fitness and wellness through her YouTube channel and Instagram.
What happened between Deion and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders?
Pilar Sanders and her former husband, Deion Sanders, met on the set of LL Cool J's In The House, which was released in the mid-1990s. Have a look at the specifics of their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce, as well as their current status.
Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders' marriage
Deion and Pilar Sanders got married in a private ceremony on 21 May 1999 at the Ocean Club on Nassau's Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The ceremony was featured on the cover of JET magazine on 14 June 1999.
In attendance was a close circle of the couple's family and friends, including pastor Bishop T.D. Jake, who officiated the wedding ceremony. The flower girl and ring bearer were Deion Sanders' children from his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers, Deiondra and Deion Jr.
On 9 February 2000, the couple welcomed their firstborn son, Shilo Sanders. He is an NFL safety who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until August 2025, when he was waived.
Their second son, Shedeur Sanders, was born on 7 February 2002. Shedeur is a football protégé, currently playing for the Cleveland Browns.
Shelomi Sanders, the couple's youngest child, was born on 14 December 2003. Like her older siblings, she has pursued an athletic career. As of April 2026, Shelomi Sanders plays with the Colorado State University Pueblo women’s basketball team as a guard.
Their family life was documented in the 2008 Oxygen reality series Deion & Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love for one season.
Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders' divorce
Deion Sanders filed for divorce on 21 December 2011. In a report by TMZ, the divorce documents stated that the couple had ceased to live together as husband and wife and that the marriage had become insupportable because of conflict, which prevented any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.
The legal battle raised countless accusations, including criminal mischief, infidelity, steroid use, physical and emotional abuse, as well as the validity of a prenuptial agreement.
In April 2012, Pilar Sanders was arrested on suspicion of assault family violence after police were called to the Sanders' Prosper home for an alleged domestic dispute. A month later, Deon Sanders was implicated in criminal charges and was accused of destroying a cellphone during the April scuffle with Pilar.
The divorce drama included a two-day protective order hearing. Pilar was ordered to remain 500 yards from the family home, while Deion was granted temporary custody of the children, pending a full hearing.
The court upheld the couple's prenuptial agreement even though Pilar had challenged its validity. She had received a $100,000 signing bonus when she signed it and was set to receive $1 million once the divorce was finalised.
The divorce was finalised on 28 June 2013, and Deion was awarded custody of their sons, while their daughter stayed with Pilar. The court ordered him to pay $10,500 a month in child and spousal support payments, $3,500 a month in mortgage payments on Pilar's new home, and $275,000 in attorney fees for her attorneys.
FAQs
- Who is Pilar Sanders? She is an American fitness influencer.
- What is Pilar Sanders known for? She is best known for being Deion Sanders' former wife and the mother of NFL players Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.
- How old is Pilar Sanders? As of April 2026, Pilar Sanders is 51 years old.
- What is Pilar Sander's ethnicity? She has a multiethnic background and identifies as African American, Filipino, and Puerto Rican.
- Who are Pilar Sanders' parents? Her parents are Daniel 'Dan' and Jeanette Serdula-Biggers.
- Are Deion and Pilar still together? The pair divorced in 2013 after Deion filed for divorce in 2011.
- What did Pilar Sanders accuse Deion Sanders of? Pilar Sanders accused the NFL Hall of Famer of physical abuse, emotional abuse, narcissistic behaviour, infidelity, and threats to destroy her.
- How much money did Pilar get from Deion Sanders? As per their prenuptial agreement upheld by the court, Pilar received $1 million and $275,000 in attorney fees, as well as monthly mortgage and child support payments.
- Who is Pilar Sanders married to now? As of 2026, Pilar Sanders is not confirmed to be married.
Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, transitioned from a career in runway and print modelling to becoming a successful figure in the fitness industry. Following her 2013 finalisation, she has focused on parenting and building her personal brand as an actress, a television personality, and a wellness influencer.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com