An angry woman caused a scene reportedly at the funeral of NURTW leader Toba Ijaya, raining curses in Yoruba on those responsible for his death

Toba Ijaya, real name Toba Ajiboye, was fatally shot after gunmen ambushed his vehicle in the Fadeyi area of Lagos on July 12, 2026

A video from the funeral, held at Ijaya's home in Ketu, Lagos, on July 21, captured the emotional outburst and drew widespread attention online

A visibly distraught woman stole attention at what was reportedly the funeral of the slain National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader Toba Ajiboye, widely known as Toba Ijaya, on Monday, July 21, 2026, when she broke into an emotional tirade, raining curses in Yoruba on those responsible for his killing.

The moment was captured on video by Ugochukwu Oscar Iwegbu, who was present at the gathering held at Ijaya's home in Ketu, Lagos.

A woman rains curses on the killers of NURTW leader Toba Ijaya. Photo Credit: Ugochukwu Oscar Iwegbu

Source: Facebook

Ugochukwu shared the footage on Facebook with the caption:

"Anger 😡 on face of the people over the death of Toba Ajiboye."

Gunmen ambush Toba Ijaya in Fadeyi

Toba Ijaya was shot dead after gunmen ambushed his vehicle in the Fadeyi area of Lagos on Sunday, July 12, 2026. He later died from his injuries, sending shock through transport union circles and the wider Lagos community.

His burial drew a large crowd of friends, union members, and associates who came to pay their final respects.

It was against this backdrop of grief and anger that the woman's outburst unfolded, drawing the eyes of those gathered and prompting a flood of reactions once the video spread online.

Watch the moment the angry woman rained curses at Toba Ijaya's killers below:

Toba Ijaya: Nigerians react to video

The clip struck a nerve with many viewers, some of whom noted with unease that the killers could well have been somewhere in the crowd.

@Silas Ademu said:

"Even the woman on colos knew the culprit among them."

@Igi Owo Imole said:

"What is this life all about?"

@Kennedy Ikhumhen said:

"No be charlie boy dey her back so."

@Ogechi Samuel Jaykaka Yjk said:

"Funny enough the killer is also in the crowd."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a witness had opened up about the behaviour of Toba Ijaya after his demise.

Man reacts to Toba Ijaya's daughter's accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man reacted to the way Toba Ijaya's daughter spoke at his funeral.

The man’s attention was drawn to a video of the deceased’s daughter delivering a tribute, and that became the basis of his entire comment.

He noted that the daughter spoke clear English during the service and delivered her message with composure despite her emotional state.

Source: Legit.ng