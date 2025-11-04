The story of Silvana Prince, from model and actress to devoted mom

Silvana Prince is a Mexican-born model, dancer, and actress. She began her career in beauty pageants and television before pausing to raise her son, Vadhir Derbez. In 2025, she made a remarkable comeback in the Amazon Prime comedy Par de Idëotas. Silvana Prince’s life reflects artistic revival and maternal devotion.

Key takeaways

Silvana Prince was born in Córdoba, Veracruz, Mexico .

. She began modelling in her early twenties and later transitioned into acting .

in her early twenties and later . Her relationship with Eugenio Derbez in the early 1990s resulted in the birth of their son, Vadhir Derbez.

in the early 1990s resulted in the birth of their son, Vadhir Derbez. Silvana stepped away from acting after Vadhir’s birth in 1991 to focus on motherhood.

in 1991 to focus on motherhood. Vadhir Derbez, her only child, is a successful actor and musician.

Full name Silvana Torres Prince Popular as Silvana Prince Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1968 Age 57 years old (as of November 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Córdoba, Veracruz, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mexican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′5″ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Profession Actress, Model, Dancer, Singer, Painter

Silvana Prince’s bio

Silvana Prince is a Mexican-born multi-talented artist celebrated for her work as a dancer, model, and visual artist. She studied Interior Design in Guadalajara and later received formal training in ballet, flamenco, jazz, and contemporary dance.

The Mexican actress is 57 years old as of November 2025. She was born on 5 October 1968. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Silvana Prince’s career: from runway lights to acting stages

Silvana Prince began her journey in the entertainment industry in her late teens. At around 22 years old, in 1990, she participated in the Miss Puebla pageant, marking an early highlight in her career.

By the late 1980s and early 1990s, she had established a reputation for herself as a model, dancer, and actress in Mexico, appearing in numerous stage and television productions. Some of her well-known roles were in Hora Marcada (1990) and El Taxista Querendón (1997). However, her growing career paused in 1991 following the birth of her son, Vadhir.

For many years, the Mexican actress chose to live a private life away from the public eye. In 2025, she made a notable return to acting, co-starring alongside her son in the Amazon Prime comedy Par de Idëotas.

Inside Silvana Prince’s romantic past with Eugenio Derbez

Silvana Prince’s most publicised relationship was with renowned comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez. The two met in 1990 during the Miss Puebla beauty pageant, where Eugenio participated as a chambelán. Their chemistry grew quickly, leading to an engagement and the birth of their son, Vadhir, in February 1991.

Despite their strong start, the relationship ended a few months after Vadhir’s birth. Silvana later revealed that she decided to end things when she discovered Eugenio’s affair with actress Victoria Ruffo.

Over the years, Silvana has remained cordial with most members of Eugenio’s family. She mentioned that she gets along with his current wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, and maintains a friendly relationship with the mother of Aislinn Derbez. Beyond her past with Derbez, Silvana has chosen to keep her romantic life private.

How many children does Silvana Prince have?

Silvana Prince has one child, her son Vadhir Derbez, whom she shares with Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez. Vadhir was born on 18 February 1991. On 18 February 2024, Silvana marked her son’s birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:

Today is not just any birthday! Years ago this little Angelito @vadhird left her shelter inside my body and started the adventure of knowing this world! In this picture, my beloved baby boy was twelve hours old!... I love you, Vad, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me! Special Happy Birthday!

Now an accomplished actor and musician, Vadhir has followed in his parents’ artistic footsteps. He began acting as a child and later pursued a music career, releasing songs under the name VADHIR.

In a touching 2024 Instagram post, Vadhir expressed deep gratitude to his mother, Silvana Prince, for her unwavering love and dedication. He wrote:

Thank you to this woman who gave me life and who takes care of me every day to make sure I'm well and happy. You're a wonderful and funny person, and I love seeing that all the sacrifices you made has paid off!

He added,

That little Vadhir who had too many dreams of doing all kinds of sports and making music and acting can now be living those dreams because of you and all your love and effort…I love you, mom!

FAQs

What is Silvana Prince's background? She is a Mexican model, actress, dancer, and visual artist born in Córdoba, Veracruz, Mexico. What is Silvana Prince’s ethnicity? She is of Latina ethnicity. Who is the mother of Vadhir Derbez? Silvana Prince is the mother of actor and musician Vadhir Derbez. What is Silvana Prince's most famous movie? Her most recognised on-screen appearance is in the comedy Par de Idëotas (2025) on Amazon Prime. What is Silvana Prince’s age? She is 57 years old as of November 2025. How many kids does Silvana Prince have? She has one son, Vadhir Derbez. What does Silvana Prince's son, Vadhir, do? Vadhir Derbez is an actor and singer known for his work in film, television, and music.

Silvana Prince remained active in Mexico’s entertainment scene during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Though she reduced her public appearances after motherhood, her link to the Derbez family keeps her name familiar to audiences.

