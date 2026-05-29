Ghanaian movie icon Jackie Appiah had the internet emotional as she celebrated Beverly Afaglo’s posthumous birthday

Recall that Beverly Afaglo died on May 24 2026, barely four days to her birthday, as her husband made the announcement

Jackie Appiah poured out her emotions as she spoke about the pain of losing her colleague

Ghanaian movie icon Jackie Appiah has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late colleague Beverly Afaglo.

The actress celebrated her posthumous birthday four days after her untimely demise.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah’s emotional birthday tribute. Credit: @jackieappiah, @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly, who passed away on May 24, 206, at the age of 42, was married to musician Eugene Baah.

Her death shocked fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry. May 28, 2026, would have marked her 43rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie expressed disbelief over the loss, writing:

“Happy heavenly birthday. It still doesn’t feel real. Thank you for the memories, the laughter, and the moments we shared on set. Rest gently, legend. @beverly_afaglo.”

The tribute stirred emotions among fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Juliet Ibrahim mourned her friend, saying she was “speechless and hurt” at the loss of such a kind soul. She offered prayers for Beverly’s eternal rest and extended condolences to her family.

The entertainment world has been reeling from multiple tragedies this month.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Beverly Afaglo’s passing has not only left fans and colleagues devastated but also reignited discussions about a prophecy that eerily pointed to her demise months before it happened.

In the wake of her passing, a video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has resurfaced online.

In the clip, the man of God warned Ghanaian actresses to pray fervently, revealing that he had seen a vision of an actress whose name began with “B” leaving the earth.

He declared:

“Ghanaian actresses pray for one of your actresses who is about to go out of this earth. The lady is saying bye to Ghana and to the world. The first letter of her name is ‘B.’ That person is about to go.”

Prophet Uche further alleged that the actress had been spiritually attacked. "Someone has handed her over to 17 shrines and gods.

They have also placed her picture under a big tree. She has a few weeks and months for her soul to leave this earth. I see several Ghanaian actors mourning her on social media. Her pictures have flooded the space. She needs prayers," Prophet Eric Boahen Uche added.

Beverly Afaglo’s husband mourns her online. Credit: @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Jackie Appiah's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

tina_earthen said:

"I have never seen Jackie post her when she was alive on her birthday. I mean, I love Jackie so much. I love her so much, but sometimes what is going on is a little bit sensitive because I never see some of the celebrities post her on her birthday. I followed this lady; everything she does on her birthday. Nobody posted her."

tracy_fins said:

"Celebrate people when they are alive or forever maintain whatever energy you are on."

beale_ndinga_ said:

"So sad 💔🕊️ may God keeps her soul😞🤍🕯️."

abena_rutth said:

"May the Good Lord Protect and keep us all safe 👏."

deewade39 said:

"Which movie she play in just asking."

Beverly Afaglo’s husband mourns her online. Credit: @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

Singer KCee mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that singer KCee expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's passing.

On Thursday, May 14, the Afrobeats star shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, lamenting how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before showing love.

KCee urged people to express pride, support businesses, and check on mental health while loved ones are still alive, emphasising that true compassion should be shown in the present, not reserved for gravesides.

Source: Legit.ng