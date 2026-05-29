Meta has introduced monthly subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to boost user experience

New Meta One brand targets creators and businesses with subscription options for advanced AI tools and analytics

Shift towards subscription services raises questions about the future of social media and user engagement standards

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Meta is expanding beyond advertising by introducing a new wave of paid subscription plans across its biggest platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company announced the global rollout of consumer-focused subscription packages that offer users additional features and customisation tools for a monthly fee.

Meta unveils paid subscriptions across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Credit: Chesnot / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, Meta is testing premium plans for creators, businesses and AI users as it builds a broader subscription ecosystem under a new brand called Meta One.

The move signals Meta’s latest effort to diversify revenue streams while giving power users access to exclusive features designed to enhance social networking, messaging and content creation, according to a company-wide announcement by Meta.

New subscription plans and pricing

Meta has introduced three consumer-focused subscription options:

Instagram Plus: $3.99 per month

$3.99 per month Facebook Plus: $3.99 per month

$3.99 per month WhatsApp Plus: $2.99 per month

Subscribers will gain access to a range of premium features, including profile customisation tools, enhanced engagement options and additional insights.

According to Meta, more features will be added over time as the company continues to develop the subscription experience.

What Instagram Plus offers

Instagram Plus is aimed at creators, influencers and active users who want more control over their content and audience engagement.

Key features include:

Ability to see how many people rewatched a Story

Unlimited Story audience lists beyond the standard Close Friends feature

Weekly Story spotlighting for additional visibility

Option to extend Stories beyond the usual 24-hour limit

Story preview mode without appearing on viewers' lists

Searchable Story viewer lists

Ability to post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers' feeds

Animated Super Heart reactions

Custom app icons

Personalised profile fonts

Additional profile pins

These tools are designed to help users better understand their audiences while providing more creative ways to express themselves.

Facebook Plus focuses on social expression

Facebook Plus offers many of the same customisation and engagement features available on Instagram Plus.

The subscription is geared toward users who want greater control over their profiles, improved content visibility and enhanced social interactions.

Meta says the plan is particularly useful for users who spend significant time on the platform and want access to features not available in the free version.

WhatsApp Plus brings more personalisation

Unlike Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp Plus focuses primarily on messaging and customisation.

Subscribers will receive:

Custom app themes

Personalized ringtones

Additional pinned chats

Advanced list customization

Premium sticker packs

Other exclusive messaging features

The goal is to make WhatsApp more flexible and personalised for users who rely heavily on the platform for daily communication.

Meta verified remains separate

Meta clarified that the new Plus subscriptions do not replace Meta Verified, its existing paid verification service.

Meta Verified will continue to offer:

Verified badges

Impersonation protection

Enhanced customer support

For now, both subscription systems will operate alongside each other, though Meta may integrate them more closely in the future, TechCrunch reported.

Meta introduces Premium AI plans

Meta is also entering the growing AI subscription market with two new plans:

Meta One Plus: $7.99 per month

Subscribers will gain access to advanced AI capabilities and enhanced usage limits.

Meta One Premium: $19.99 per month

This higher-tier plan offers additional computing power for more demanding tasks, including:

Deeper AI reasoning

Enhanced "thinking mode"

Expanded image generation

More video creation capabilities

Meta AI will remain free for casual users, while premium subscribers will gain access to more powerful tools.

New plans for creators and businesses

Meta is also testing professional subscription plans aimed at creators and businesses.

Meta One Essential: $14.99 per month

Features include:

Verified badge

Impersonation protection

Enhanced profile links

Expanded online presence tools

Meta One Advanced: $49.99 per month

The premium business package includes all Essential features plus:

Priority placement in Facebook feeds

Higher ranking in Facebook and Instagram search results

Enhanced visibility on Reels

Automated follow invitations

Website and shop promotion tools

Advanced audience analytics

Competitive insights

Content scheduling tools

Team account management features

Copyright and content reuse alerts

A major shift for Meta

The launch marks one of Meta's most significant moves toward subscription-based services. With billions of users already using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company is betting that a growing number of consumers, creators and businesses will pay for premium experiences.

Nigerians to pay more for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as Meta launches subscription plans. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

While the core versions of Meta's apps remain free, the expansion of paid features raises a bigger question for the future of social media: will premium subscriptions become the new standard for users seeking greater visibility, customisation, and advanced digital tools?

Meta launches WhatsApp Incognito Mode

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Meta Platforms unveiled a new privacy-focused feature on WhatsApp that allows users to chat with its artificial intelligence assistant more privately, a move expected to appeal to millions of Nigerians concerned about data safety.

The feature, called “Incognito Chat Mode,” is designed to provide users with a secure, temporary space to interact with Meta AI without worrying that their conversations will be stored or accessed later.

According to Meta, the new mode aims to address growing fears around privacy, especially as more people use AI tools to ask personal, financial, health, and work-related questions.

Source: Legit.ng