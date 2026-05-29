Meta Launches Paid Subscriptions for FB, Instagram and WhatsApp: Features, Prices and What Users Get
- Meta has introduced monthly subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to boost user experience
- New Meta One brand targets creators and businesses with subscription options for advanced AI tools and analytics
- Shift towards subscription services raises questions about the future of social media and user engagement standards
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Meta is expanding beyond advertising by introducing a new wave of paid subscription plans across its biggest platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The company announced the global rollout of consumer-focused subscription packages that offer users additional features and customisation tools for a monthly fee.
At the same time, Meta is testing premium plans for creators, businesses and AI users as it builds a broader subscription ecosystem under a new brand called Meta One.
The move signals Meta’s latest effort to diversify revenue streams while giving power users access to exclusive features designed to enhance social networking, messaging and content creation, according to a company-wide announcement by Meta.
New subscription plans and pricing
Meta has introduced three consumer-focused subscription options:
- Instagram Plus: $3.99 per month
- Facebook Plus: $3.99 per month
- WhatsApp Plus: $2.99 per month
Subscribers will gain access to a range of premium features, including profile customisation tools, enhanced engagement options and additional insights.
According to Meta, more features will be added over time as the company continues to develop the subscription experience.
What Instagram Plus offers
Instagram Plus is aimed at creators, influencers and active users who want more control over their content and audience engagement.
Key features include:
- Ability to see how many people rewatched a Story
- Unlimited Story audience lists beyond the standard Close Friends feature
- Weekly Story spotlighting for additional visibility
- Option to extend Stories beyond the usual 24-hour limit
- Story preview mode without appearing on viewers' lists
- Searchable Story viewer lists
- Ability to post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers' feeds
- Animated Super Heart reactions
- Custom app icons
- Personalised profile fonts
- Additional profile pins
These tools are designed to help users better understand their audiences while providing more creative ways to express themselves.
Facebook Plus focuses on social expression
Facebook Plus offers many of the same customisation and engagement features available on Instagram Plus.
The subscription is geared toward users who want greater control over their profiles, improved content visibility and enhanced social interactions.
Meta says the plan is particularly useful for users who spend significant time on the platform and want access to features not available in the free version.
WhatsApp Plus brings more personalisation
Unlike Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp Plus focuses primarily on messaging and customisation.
Subscribers will receive:
- Custom app themes
- Personalized ringtones
- Additional pinned chats
- Advanced list customization
- Premium sticker packs
- Other exclusive messaging features
The goal is to make WhatsApp more flexible and personalised for users who rely heavily on the platform for daily communication.
Meta verified remains separate
Meta clarified that the new Plus subscriptions do not replace Meta Verified, its existing paid verification service.
Meta Verified will continue to offer:
- Verified badges
- Impersonation protection
- Enhanced customer support
For now, both subscription systems will operate alongside each other, though Meta may integrate them more closely in the future, TechCrunch reported.
Meta introduces Premium AI plans
Meta is also entering the growing AI subscription market with two new plans:
Meta One Plus: $7.99 per month
Subscribers will gain access to advanced AI capabilities and enhanced usage limits.
Meta One Premium: $19.99 per month
This higher-tier plan offers additional computing power for more demanding tasks, including:
- Deeper AI reasoning
- Enhanced "thinking mode"
- Expanded image generation
- More video creation capabilities
Meta AI will remain free for casual users, while premium subscribers will gain access to more powerful tools.
New plans for creators and businesses
Meta is also testing professional subscription plans aimed at creators and businesses.
Meta One Essential: $14.99 per month
Features include:
- Verified badge
- Impersonation protection
- Enhanced profile links
- Expanded online presence tools
Meta One Advanced: $49.99 per month
The premium business package includes all Essential features plus:
- Priority placement in Facebook feeds
- Higher ranking in Facebook and Instagram search results
- Enhanced visibility on Reels
- Automated follow invitations
- Website and shop promotion tools
- Advanced audience analytics
- Competitive insights
- Content scheduling tools
- Team account management features
- Copyright and content reuse alerts
A major shift for Meta
The launch marks one of Meta's most significant moves toward subscription-based services. With billions of users already using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company is betting that a growing number of consumers, creators and businesses will pay for premium experiences.
While the core versions of Meta's apps remain free, the expansion of paid features raises a bigger question for the future of social media: will premium subscriptions become the new standard for users seeking greater visibility, customisation, and advanced digital tools?
Meta launches WhatsApp Incognito Mode
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Meta Platforms unveiled a new privacy-focused feature on WhatsApp that allows users to chat with its artificial intelligence assistant more privately, a move expected to appeal to millions of Nigerians concerned about data safety.
The feature, called “Incognito Chat Mode,” is designed to provide users with a secure, temporary space to interact with Meta AI without worrying that their conversations will be stored or accessed later.
According to Meta, the new mode aims to address growing fears around privacy, especially as more people use AI tools to ask personal, financial, health, and work-related questions.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng