Whitemoney disclosed his grandmother’s concern over Peter Obi’s public movements and security

The veteran singer stated she mistakenly believed he personally knew the presidential aspirant

Her message stirred conversations online about Peter Obi’s simplicity and public accessibility

Nigerian reality TV star Whitemoney has shared a message he received from his grandmother about NDC presidential aspirant Peter Obi.

Taking to social media, the music star revealed that his grandmother, who is a strong admirer of Peter Obi, reached out to him after watching a video of the politician online.

Whitemoney discloses his grandmother’s concern over Peter Obi’s public movements and security. Photos: Whitemoney/Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the elderly woman mistakenly assumed he had a personal connection with Obi and decided to express her concern directly through him.

Whitemoney explained that his grandmother sent him a WhatsApp video featuring Peter Obi and followed it up with a worried voice note.

In the message, she questioned why the 2027 presidential aspirant moves around so freely without heavy security, especially given his public profile.

He stated in an Instagram video:

“My grandmother happens to be a big supporter of almost everyone’s favourite presidential candidate. She sent me this video on WhatsApp thinking I know him personally, asking me, ‘Why is Mr Peter Obi exposing himself like this in public? Does he think he’s the only humble person? He needs to protect himself. He’s the only hope we have.’”

Watch the video on X below:

Reactions as Whitemoney's grandmother expresses concern over Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@SummarizeTweet stated:

"The fact that he moves around that way is what has endeared him to the people. The moment he starts moving around with multiple "men" visibly surrounding him, he becomes the typical "big man". Allow PO move as he moves; he's not stup!d and I'm sure he has guards blending in."

@jerrynwobodo wrote:

"This message is timely. However, the best security is not seen or perceived. Its just effective"

@nnakwe_mathias noted:

"Exactly what i said this morning. The average black man might clamor for change but his actions will destroy every and any attempt to move forward. It’s like taming the wild. He’s dismantling structures and has to be careful and watch his back."

@1Windway wrote:

"All this nonsense will not dash Obi Nig Presidency ok. If u want tell lies with your great great grandma and grandpa, Obi will never be Nig President because he is not even working for such rather he wants to be deceiving people that he is working to be President."

Nigerians react as Whitemoney’s grandmother advises Peter Obi to tighten security. Photos: Whitemoney.

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney curses blogger over Shallipopi claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality show star Whitemoney reacted to allegations that he blasted Crown Uzana, aka Shallipopi, during his Instagram live session.

A blogger claimed Whitemoney was referring to Shallipopi when he said he was more exposed and well-travelled than someone.

The former BBNaija housemate rained curses on the blogger, sending thunder and the god of iron (Ogun) to them. He bragged that no one could bring him down because he has been winning and will continue winning, while apologising to Shallipopi and clarifying that all he had for him was love.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng