Governor Ahmed Aliyu approved the donation of 1,000 Saudi Riyals to each of the 2,410 pilgrims from Sokoto State participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise

The Amirul Hajj, Muhammad Mai Gari Dingyadi, said the financial support was meant to assist pilgrims with expenses before returning to Nigeria

Sokoto pilgrims were commended for maintaining discipline and complying with Saudi Arabian laws throughout the pilgrimage period

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved the distribution of 1,000 Saudi Riyals to each of the 2,410 pilgrims from the state currently participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The donation, estimated at about N450,000 per pilgrim, was announced on the night of Thursday, May 28, in Mina by the Amirul Hajj and former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Muhammad Mai Gari Dingyadi.

Governor says gift is to appreciate Sokoto pilgrims conduct in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Punch, Dingyadi said the financial support was provided to assist the pilgrims with expenses as they prepare to conclude the pilgrimage and return to Nigeria.

Why did Sokoto pilgrims receive donation?

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu has approved the donation of 1,000 Saudi Riyals to each pilgrim from Sokoto State as a Sallah package to support them during their stay and return journey,” he said.

He explained that the gesture formed part of the administration’s commitment to the welfare of Sokoto indigenes, including those observing religious obligations outside the country.

The Amirul Hajj also praised the conduct of the state’s pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. According to him, the delegation maintained discipline and complied with regulations throughout the exercise.

“We are proud of the exemplary behaviour displayed by Sokoto pilgrims. None of them was involved in any violation of Saudi laws, and they have conducted themselves as worthy ambassadors of our state,” Dingyadi stated.

Millions of Muslims worldwide converged in Saudi for the annual Hajj observance. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What message did Amirul Hajj share?

He urged the pilgrims to maintain the same level of discipline until the completion of the Hajj rites and their eventual return home.

Dingyadi further stated that the Ahmed Aliyu administration remained focused on improving the welfare of residents across Sokoto State.

“The present administration remains dedicated to improving the wellbeing of Sokoto citizens and ensuring continuous support for pilgrims and other residents of the state,” he added.

He also encouraged the pilgrims to pray for peace, security and unity in Sokoto State and across Nigeria.

“I encourage all pilgrims to pray for the success of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration and for Allah to restore lasting peace and security in Sokoto State and across the country,” he said.

The 2026 Hajj exercise has attracted thousands of Muslim faithful from Nigeria and other countries to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sokoto governor donates N450k each to 3,200 state pilgrims

In June 2025, during this same period of the year, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has extended a generous gesture to mark the Eid-al-Adha festivities by offering financial support to the state’s pilgrims currently performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Each of the 3,200 pilgrims from Sokoto received 1,000 Saudi Riyals, roughly ₦450,000, as a token of support from the state government.

Source: Legit.ng