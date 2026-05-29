A young Nigerian lady with a master's degree living overseas opened up about her financial status in a viral video

She stated that her visa is nearing its expiration date and she currently has no personal savings to show for her time abroad

The TikTok user announced she would begin tracking and fixing her finances publicly on camera to help other people in similar situations

An abroad-based Nigerian lady has openly discussed her financial and immigration struggles after completing her postgraduate education.

Despite holding an advanced qualification, she noted that her current reality does not match her original expectations.

A Nigerian lady based abroad has shared her sad story. Photo credit: @thelatestart_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady addresses visa and savings concerns

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady identified as @thelatestart_ stood in her apartment and spoke about her life. She stated that she wanted to stop pretending that everything was perfect while living overseas.

While addressing her followers on social media, @thelatestart_ said:

"I have a master's degree, I don't have any savings and my visa is expiring. No savings, visa is expiring and I'm not where I thought I would be. I'm done pretending otherwise, so I am doing something scary. I am fixing my finances on camera."

The content creator explained that she intends to document her weekly financial progress, lessons, and challenges. She added that her transparency is meant to provide representation for other immigrants facing quiet difficulties abroad.

Reactions as lady laments about visa expiration

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the content creator's post below:

Oke said:

"God’s got you."

Christivie | Faith & Finance said:

"You’ve got this!!"

XV said:

"Best time in the world to do this, everything is repricing, research is your friend."

Watch the video below:

Man who lost savings abroad shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to Canada has shared his transition from a comfortable life back home to sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng