The story behind Wynonna Judd's children and their father

Wynonna Judd’s children, Elijah Judd and Grace Pauline Kelley, have grown up in the spotlight, facing both public attention and personal challenges. She shares her children with her ex-husband, Arch Kelley III. The country music singer’s life as a mother and grandmother continues to shape her family story.

Wynonna Judd performs onstage at the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Country music star Wynonna Judd shares two children with her ex-husband, Arch Kelley III.

Her daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has faced a series of personal challenges over the years, while her son, Elijah Judd, maintains a relatively private life and is married to his long-time partner, Hailey Williams.

Wynonna Judd, who now helps care for her granddaughter, is married to musician Cactus Moser, and the couple resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

Profile summary

Full name Wynonna Ellen Judd Moser Gender Female Date of birth 30 May 1964 Age 61 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ashland, Kentucky, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Body measurements in inches 34‑26‑35 Body measurements in centimetres 86‑66‑89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Naomi Judd Father Charles Jordan Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Scott Cactus Moser Children 2 College University of Kentucky Profession Country music singer, author, television personality Instagram @wynonnajudd Facebook @wynonnajudd X (Twitter) @Wynonna

Who are Wynonna Judd’s children?

The country music singer and television personality is a proud mother of two children, a son and a daughter. She welcomed her first child in 1994 and has since skilfully balanced the demands of motherhood with her thriving music career. Here is a closer look at each of her two children.

Elijah Judd

Wynonna Judd and Elijah Judd backstage at the 7th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Elijah Judd is the firstborn son of Wynonna Judd, born on 23 December 1994. She named him after her great-great-great-grandfather, a figure she references in her song Guardian Angels. Notably, Elijah was born before her marriage to American businessman Arch Kelley III.

In an interview with GRAND magazine, Naomi, Wynonna’s mother and Elijah’s grandmother, praised her grandson’s character, noting:

Elijah could be a standup comedian, and he knows that he has pleased me with his sense of humour since he was born.

Elijah got engaged to his long-time partner, Hailey Williams, in December 2017 after reportedly dating for about seven years. The couple later tied the knot on 17 October 2020, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Professionally, Elijah Judd has embraced music like his mother, carving out a path as a classical Christmas singer. He released an album in 2006 and has collaborated with Wynonna on several projects, including her well-received holiday album, A Classic Christmas.

Grace Pauline Kelley

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, speaks to a woman in a church. Photo: @cvilledailyprogress on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grace Pauline Kelley is the youngest child of Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley III, born on 21 June 1996. Her arrival was especially significant, as Wynonna later revealed that the childbirth was a life-threatening experience that took months of recovery, making Grace’s birth both emotional and transformative for the singer. The singer told Tampa Bay Times:

I almost died having Grace. Let's just say, I don't want to get back into the delivery room. But I came the closest I've come to dying.

Wynonna has often spoken about the deep and distinct bond she shares with her daughter, describing it as a unique kind of love that expanded her understanding of motherhood. As a child, Grace was known within the family for her strong will and creative spirit, traits highlighted by her grandmother, Naomi Judd, who noted her natural talent for singing, dancing, and reading people through body language.

Grace’s life has also included significant personal challenges, particularly in her young adulthood, which have drawn public attention over the years. Despite these struggles, Wynonna has largely chosen to address the situation privately, instead channelling her experiences into advocacy efforts around criminal justice reform and rehabilitation.

In recent years, Grace has taken steps toward rebuilding her life, including committing to sobriety. She is also a mother to her daughter, Kaliyah, born on 13 April 2022, a milestone that has brought renewed purpose and hope to the family. Due to Kelly’s legal woes and string of arrests, Wynonna Jude has been taking care of Kaliyah even though she does not have legal custody.

Who is the father of Wynonna Judd's children?

Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley III attend the 34th annual Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The father of Wynonna Judd’s two children is American businessman Arch Kelley III. Although he comes from a well-established and affluent American family, he largely stayed out of the public eye until his relationship with the country music star brought him media attention.

The pair reportedly met in 1993 and maintained a relatively private relationship for a few years before tying the knot on 21 January 1996. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending in divorce in 1998 after roughly two years.

FAQs

Does Wynonna Judd have a husband? Her husband is musician Cactus Moser. The two tied the knot on 10 June 2012. Who are Wynonna Judd’s ex-husbands? The singer has been married twice before. Her ex-husbands are Arch Kelley III (1996–1998) and D.R. Roach (2003–2007). Does Wynonna Judd have biological kids? The country music singer has two biological children: a son named Elijah Judd and a daughter named Grace Pauline Kelley. Is Wynonna's son a police officer? He is not known to be a police officer and has pursued music and creative interests, including working on Christmas-themed musical projects. What does Wynonna Judd's daughter do for a living? Grace Pauline Kelley does not have a widely established public career, and her life has largely been out of the spotlight, with attention focused more on her personal journey and recovery. What's going on with Wynonna Judd's daughter? Grace Pauline Kelley has faced legal and personal challenges over the years, including issues related to substance use and multiple arrests. However, she has also taken steps toward recovery and sobriety in recent times. Who is Elijah Judd's wife? His wife is Hailey Williams, whom he married on 17 October 2020. Who has custody of Wynonna's grandchild? The Have Mercy singer has revealed that she takes care of her granddaughter, but she reportedly does not have legal custody of the child. Why is Wynonna Judd raising her granddaughter? The singer stepped in to help raise her granddaughter due to her daughter Grace’s personal and legal struggles. Who is the father of Wynonna Judd’s children? The father of the singer’s two children is her first husband, Arch Kelley III.

Wynonna Judd's children have each followed unique paths shaped by both opportunity and personal challenges. Their stories reflect the realities of family, resilience, and personal growth over time. Today, the singer is married to Cactus Moser, and they live in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are raising her granddaughter.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng