A woman living in the UAE has taken to social media to share her personal experience and life lessons

The woman, who currently lives in Dubai, shared images on her media page about lessons she learned in the UAE

Her statement, as well as the advice she gave to people about her experience in the UAE, made the post trend

A young Nigerian lady living in the UAE makes a strong statement as she lists 9 major lessons she learned in Dubai.

In her post, she shared each of the lessons in different images without fully showing her face.

Nigerian woman in UAE shares personal experience, opens up on lessons learned. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/bukkyliving. Getty Images/Diy13

Source: TikTok

UAE: Nigerian woman in Dubai advises people

The caption she added to her TikTok post also helped explain her experience better.

@bukkyliving wrote in the first image as she shared her number 1 lesson since living in Dubai (UAE).

Her post read:

"1. Nothing is permanent."

“When things are good, prepare for the dry season. Save. Plan. Stay grounded. Life abroad can change overnight.”

"2. Cohabitation isn’t love."

“If a relationship has no meaning, direction, or commitment—walk away. The longer you stay, the harder it is to heal.”

"3. Independence is protection."

“As an African woman, never depend fully on anyone. Have your own income, skills, and backup plan.”

"4. Your health comes first."

“Do check-ups. Listen to your body. Especially if you have a health condition. In Dubai, you must advocate for yourself.”

Woman living in Dubai opens up about 9 lessons that changed her life. Photo Source: TikTok/bukkyliving

Source: TikTok

Dubai: Woman living in UAE advises people

She continued in her TikTok post, adding more images to share her lessons:

"25. Financial discipline is not optional."

“Dubai will pressure you to ‘look okay.’ Emergency savings matter more than appearance. Don’t compete, prepare.”

"6. Know the law, know your visa."

“Ignorance can cost you your job, freedom, or future. Read your contracts. Understand the system.”

"7. Not every smile is support."

“Some people only come when they need you. Choose your friends carefully. Peace is better than company.”

"8. Pride can delay destiny."

“There is no shame in starting again, doing small jobs, or rebuilding quietly. Survival first.”

"9. Time is life."

“Don’t waste years on people, jobs, or situations that don’t grow you. Protect your time like gold.”

"Caption by @bukkyliving:"

“2026: Lessons I Learned as a Nigerian Woman in Dubai 🇦🇪"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Dubai-based Nigerian man cried out online over a disturbing experience, claiming he was facing spiritual attacks from people in his village.

He said the situation was affecting his behaviour and peace of mind, and he appealed for prayers while expressing gratitude to his mother for standing by him during the difficult period.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man returned home after 10 years in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Obiakor shared his emotional journey back to Nigeria in a video posted online. He shared what happened back home while he was in Dubai, as many advised him and shared similar experiences.

Dubai: Man returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UK-based Nigerian man shared his unpleasant experience in Dubai, where he had moved after graduation with hopes of getting a good job.

He said the reality was different from what was promised by an agent, as he ended up in a crowded room and doing hard factory work before eventually returning to Nigeria shortly after.

Source: Legit.ng