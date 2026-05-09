National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu held counterterrorism talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The Nigerian and US governments strengthened intelligence-sharing and military cooperation against Boko Haram and ISIS-linked threats

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciated continued US training and intelligence support for Nigerian security operations

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has held high-level security discussions with United States Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over efforts to combat terrorism in West Africa.

The meeting, which took place this week, focused on strengthening security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States as both countries intensify efforts against terrorist groups operating across the region.

Ribadu Holds High-Level Terrorism War Meeting With US VP JD Vance, Secretary of State

Source: Twitter

Nigeria, US strengthen counterterrorism partnership

Details of the meeting were disclosed in a statement shared by Secure Nigeria via X, which described the engagement as part of a broader partnership aimed at confronting rising insecurity in West Africa.

According to the statement, the discussions reinforced ongoing collaboration between both countries in intelligence sharing, military training and counterterrorism operations.

“This week, Nigeria’s National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu, met with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reinforcing a decisive U.S.-Nigeria partnership to confront terrorism in West Africa,” the statement read.

Tinubu administration appreciates US support

The statement noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained appreciative of the support being provided by the United States government under President Donald Trump.

It added that US assistance in intelligence and military training has continued to support Nigerian security forces in ongoing operations against insurgent groups.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is grateful for Donald Trump’s partnership and continued U.S. training and intelligence support as Nigerian forces intensify operations to dismantle terrorist networks, protect Nigerian Christians, and defend all vulnerable communities,” the statement added.

Focus placed on Boko Haram and ISIS threats

The talks also centred on the growing threat posed by extremist organisations including Boko Haram and ISIS-linked groups operating across parts of the Sahel region.

Nigeria was described as a major strategic ally in regional efforts to contain terrorism and restore stability across West Africa.

“Africa’s largest democracy isn’t wavering. Nigeria stands as a frontline U.S. partner against ISIS, Boko Haram, and rising terror threats across the Sahel,” the statement said.

FG express confidence in security efforts

The statement further expressed optimism that joint efforts between Nigeria and the United States would strengthen ongoing military operations and help dismantle terrorist networks across the region.

“This fight is winnable, and together, the U.S. and Nigeria intend to finish it,” the statement concluded.

US issues new secuirty alert in Nigeria

The Donald Trump administration has released an updated travel advisory on Nigeria, warning American citizens to avoid several states.

The warning by the United States follows heightened security concerns, even as officials stress that the overall threat level is unchanged.

In the latest update, authorities added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of locations Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing persistent risks linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime.

Source: Legit.ng