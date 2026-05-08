Mallam AbdulRahman Giwa, said to be Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's cousin, has reportedly joined the NDC to run for governor in 2027

Giwa's political move has fueled speculation about the APC's succession strategy ahead of the 2027 elections

NDC's recent activities, including the congress, also signalled a growing influence in Kwara's political landscape

Ilorin, Kwara state - A fresh political dispute appears to be emerging within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state after Mallam AbdulRahman Giwa, who is said to be a cousin of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, surfaced as a governorship aspirant under the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development has fuelled speculation about growing divisions within the Kwara APC as political alignments and succession calculations begin to take shape before the end of AbdulRazaq’s second term.

Campaign posters of Mallam AbdulRahman Giwa reportedly circulated online. Photo credits: @SaharaReporters, @ClementNno388

Source: Twitter

Sources familiar with the situation said Giwa’s decision to seek the governorship ticket on an opposition platform has added a new dimension to ongoing debates within the APC over who could succeed the governor in 2027.

NDC expands presence in Kwara

The emergence of Giwa comes days after the NDC attracted national attention following reported alignments involving former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kano state governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Party sources said the NDC recently began establishing structures in Kwara state and held a congress in the Government Reserved Area of Ilorin last week, where state executive members were elected and inaugurated.

Political observers in the state say Giwa’s entrance into the race under the NDC banner has sparked conversations across rival political camps, particularly within the APC, where succession discussions have intensified in recent months.

Posters spark speculation

The controversy deepened after campaign posters promoting Giwa’s gubernatorial ambition circulated widely on social media.

The posters were allegedly shared by an aide to Governor AbdulRazaq, prompting speculation among party members about whether some figures in the current administration may sympathise with the emerging political movement.

Several APC stakeholders have reportedly expressed concern that the development could widen existing cracks within the party ahead of the contest to choose a successor to Governor AbdulRazaq.

Political activities intensify in Ilorin as parties begin consultations and grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @TheAkeweje

Source: Twitter

Senator Dambu resigns from APC, joins NDC

In a related development, Senator Mohammed Hassan (Dambu), a former senator for Yobe state, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Dambu formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Seriake Dickson, the NDC founder, first made the announcement on Wednesday night, May 6, via his X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages. He said Dambu, along with other political leaders and stakeholders from Yobe state, joined his party.

Source: Legit.ng