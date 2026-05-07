What to know about Garth Brooks’ daughters and their lives today

Garth Brooks has three daughters with his first wife, Sandy Mahl: Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks, August Anna Brooks, and Allie Colleen Brooks. Today, all Garth Brooks’ daughters are adults, each pursuing their own path, with Allie following her father into country music.

Garth Brooks in Nashville, USA (L). Allie and August with their mom, Mahl and stepmom, Trisha Yearwood (R). Photo: @GarthBrooks, @alliecolleenmusic on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Garth Brooks has three daughters with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl : Taylor, August, and Allie.

: Taylor, August, and Allie. Garth famously stepped back from touring in the early 2000s to raise his daughters.

to raise his daughters. Garth’s youngest daughter, Allie, has followed in his footsteps and is a country singer.

Profile summary

Full name Troyal Garth Brooks Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 1962 Age 64 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Tennessee/Nashville, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr. Mother Colleen McElroy Carroll Siblings Four older half-siblings (Jim, Jerry, Mike, Betsy) Relationship status Married Wife Trisha Yearwood Ex-wife Sandy Mahl Children Taylor, August, Allie Education Oklahoma State University Profession Country singer, songwriter, performer, producer Net worth $400 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Get to know Garth Brooks’ daughters

Garth Brooks and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, share three daughters. Despite growing up in the shadow of one of country music’s biggest stars, each has carved out her own identity. Over the years, Garth Brooks has reflected on fatherhood and how his daughters shaped his understanding of parenting. He told People magazine in 2015:

Kids are the greatest joy and the greatest heartache you’ll ever have. The saying is, as long as your babies are healthy, everything else you can deal with. If they have D’s, if they flunk, you deal with it. You can introduce them to the Lord, teach them manners, teach them to believe in themselves, but the truth is, they’re going to be who they’re going to be.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks during the ceremony honouring Trisha Yearwood with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 24 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Garth Brooks’ daughters also share a close relationship with his wife and fellow country singer, Trisha Yearwood, whom he married in 2005. In a May 2021 interview with People, Trisha Yearwood shared how she became part of her husband’s children’s lives and how their relationship grew stronger over time. She said:

They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives. They were a gift that I didn't know I needed. I didn't know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives.

Below is everything you need to know about Garth Brooks’ daughters: Taylor, August and Allie:

Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks

Garth Brooks' eldest daughter Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks. Photo: @countryfancast on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks

: Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks Date of birth : 8 July 1992

: 8 July 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of May 2026)

: 33 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks is the eldest daughter of country music legend Garth Brooks and his first wife, Sandy Mahl. She was born on 8 July 1992 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States and is 33 years old as of 2026. Taylor is widely known for maintaining a private lifestyle compared to her famous parents.

She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2016 with a degree in history and later earned a Master’s in Theological Studies from Vanderbilt University Divinity School in 2020. Taylor was featured in the documentary Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On, where her father described her as compassionate and quietly strong.

In her personal life, she is a mother and has participated in charitable work, including volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. In a May 2021 Mother’s Day Instagram post, Allie Colleen Brooks praised her sister Taylor as a great mom and shared a rare family photo with Sandy Mahl and Trisha Yearwood, writing in the caption:

Celebrating the gorgeous mommas in my life. I love you so much. My beautiful mommas and my sister, who is THE coolest mom, other than my other sister, who is also the coolest Mom. Happy Mothers Day.

August Anna Brooks

Garth Brook beside his wife Sandy Mahl holding their infant daughter August, at his concert held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on 14 July 1994. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Full name : August Anna Brooks Russell

: August Anna Brooks Russell Date of birth : 3 May 1994

: 3 May 1994 Age : 32 years old (as of 2026)

: 32 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Oklahoma, United States

August Anna Brooks Russell is the middle daughter of Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl. She was born on 3 May 1994 in Oklahoma, just hours before her father won his fourth consecutive Entertainer of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. She is best known as the daughter who first made Brooks a grandfather.

After graduating from high school in 2012, she attended the University of Oklahoma, where she studied sociology. Before starting a family, she briefly worked as a filing clerk at a law firm. August married her high school sweetheart, Chance Michael Russell, in 2013, though reports suggest they later separated.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she had her first daughter, Karalynn, in July 2013 at age 19, and her second, Gwendolyn, in December 2016. In a May 2016 interview with KICKS 105.5, Garth Brooks spoke highly of his daughter August’s parenting, stating:

No offence to my mom, or Ms. Yearwood’s mom, or Sandy’s mom, I’m not sure any of them could hold a candle to my daughter. I think she was made to be a mom.

The country singer also shared that Karalynn’s arrival changed the family and said he was initially worried about how it might affect his daughter:

It always turns out that that baby is the glue that holds the whole family together. She’s the little stem that kind of holds the whole family together, and it’s kind of new for us ... she’s a doll.

Like her older sister Taylor, August prefers to keep her life private and out of the entertainment industry spotlight.

Allie Colleen Brooks

Allie Colleen Brooks during Dr. Ralph Stanley Forever: A Special Tribute Concert at Grand Ole Opry House on 19 October 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Allie Colleen Brooks Roberts

: Allie Colleen Brooks Roberts Date of birth : 28 July 1996

: 28 July 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of May 2026)

: 29 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth : Owasso, Oklahoma, United States

: Owasso, Oklahoma, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter

Allie Colleen Brooks Roberts is the youngest of Garth Brooks’ daughters. She was born on 28 July 1996 in Owasso, Oklahoma, United States and is 29 years old as of May 2026. According to her website, Allie graduated from Belmont University in 2018 with a degree in songwriting and music business.

Allie is the only one of his three daughters to pursue music, performing professionally under the name Allie Colleen. She has built her career independently, without using her father’s last name in her branding. She released her debut single Work in Progress in 2019 and her album Stones in 2021 after gaining attention through acoustic performances and YouTube covers.

In her personal life, Garth Brooks’ daughter married her childhood sweetheart, Jonathan Roberts, on 6 October 2018, as documented by iHeartMedia. She maintains a close relationship with her biological mother, Sandy Mahl, and her stepmother, Trisha Yearwood, often appearing on Yearwood's cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Allie Colleen Brooks Roberts and her husband Jonathan. Photo: @taylorsquare_weddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Garth Brooks? Garth Brooks is a famous American country singer known for hit songs like Friends in Low Places, The Dance, and If Tomorrow Never Comes, and for being one of the best-selling country artists of all time. How old is Garth Brooks? Garth Brooks is 64 years old as of 2026. He was born on 7 February 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States. Does Garth Brooks have any biological children? The popular country singer has three biological daughters with his first wife, Sandy Mahl. What are Garth Brooks’ kids’ ages? As of 2026, his daughters Taylor, August, and Allie are 33, 32, and 29 years old, respectively. How old is Garth Brooks' oldest daughter? His oldest daughter, Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks, is 33 years old. Does Garth Brooks have grandkids? Garth Brooks has grandchildren through his daughters, Taylor and August. Who are Garth Brooks’ grandchildren? His known grandchildren include August's daughters, Karalynn and Gwendolyn, and he also has grandchildren through his eldest daughter, Taylor. Does Trisha Yearwood have biological children? Trisha Yearwood does not have biological children of her own but is a "bonus mom" to Garth's three daughters.

Garth Brooks’ daughters have taken unique paths shaped by their father’s decision to prioritise family over fame. Taylor and August lead private, family-centred lives away from the spotlight, while Allie has embraced music and carved out her own career as a singer-songwriter.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Conan O’Brien’s kids. Conan O'Brien and his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, are parents to two children: a daughter, Neve, and a son, Beckett. While Conan is a well-known comedian and late-night host, he tends to keep his family life private, rarely sharing many details about his kids in public.

Over the years, he has mentioned them in interviews and jokes, often showing a light, proud side of fatherhood. Neve and Beckett have largely grown up away from the spotlight, with their parents choosing to give them a normal and private upbringing despite Conan’s fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng