A Nigerian man who found himself in the same club with Nigerian singer, Rema, has shared his experience online

According to the young man, he had visited a club at an undisclosed location and saw Rema dancing beside him

However, the singer gave him a stern warning at the club which he disclosed online via his official TikTok account

A Nigerian man shared an encounter with singer Rema after finding himself in the same nightclub during a recent outing.

He posted the moment on social media, explaining that he had gone to a club in an undisclosed location and noticed the musician dancing nearby.

Rema warns fan not to make a video. Photo credit: @azamaaann/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares experience with Rema

The man, who posts on TikTok under the handle @azamaaann, said he realised Rema was close to him on the dance floor.

According to him, the singer noticed him and made a clear gesture signalling that he should not record any video.

Reacting to this, the man stated that he respected the request and chose not to take any footage of Rema while they were in the club together.

Later, he shared details of the incident on his TikTok account, narrating what had happened.

He noted that he had complied with the request and did not proceed to record out of respect for him.

In his words:

"POV: You're in club with Rema but he doesn't like video. I respect that."

Man reacts as Rema warns him at a club. Photo credit: @azamaaann/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shares experience with Rema

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Pilotbuddy said:

"Na una like to famz celebrity I do like I don't know them when we meet cus they actually don't mean a shitt to me."

@Jessymhena said:

"He asked u not to record him and you still had the mind to post it Omo ehh."

@Elsa Majimbo said:

"He drew a boundary, even though you’re a fan you weren’t entitled. I love this!!!"

@Dimple said:

"I love the fact he gave u a respectful sign and u respectfully respected his decisions thank you cause ya his human too."

@Titilayo said:

"You respect that but you still go ahead nd post it."

@olaitanwabilahita wrote:

"Me whey be electrician i no fit count how many celebrities i don see for my life i will never video them."

@EL DANNY said:

"When u see a celebrity in a club just Dey on your own vibes do like say u no see them."

@kanilizz commented:

"Please Learn to respect privacy he doesn't like all those kind of post on social media and prefers it for profession ( music career)."

@Berry said:

"I keep saying this y'all need to understand that they are human too, and are equally allowed to any mood."

@psychic paige said:

"Rena is the only artist that respects his fans, e said it for interview that he have once a fans too and he knows how he e feel so he put his fans first."

@Thomscobber added:

"He's right, but if you think he's wrong, you're right. In fact, all these comments are right; nobody is wrong. If you think I'm right or wrong, you're right."

See the post below:

Man enters nightclub to pick money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a video which went viral on social media, a man was spotted picking up money at a nightclub.

A TikTok user familiar with the nightclub incident described the man as a hustler and hailed his action.

Source: Legit.ng