Get to know Keanu Reeves' parents and sisters, and his bond with them

Keanu Reeves' parents' story reveals the early life influences behind the Hollywood star. He was born to Patricia Taylor and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr., whose separation shaped his upbringing. He grew up alongside his three sisters, Kim Reeves, Karina Miller, and Emma Reeves. Despite challenges, his family bonds have remained a key part of his life story.

Keanu Reeves, mom and sister during Women's Wear Daily in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Actor Keanu is the firstborn of Patricia Taylor and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr.

of Patricia Taylor and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. His parents separated when he was young , and he was primarily raised by his mother, who later remarried three times.

, and he was primarily raised by his mother, who later remarried three times. He has one full sister, Kim Reeves, and two half-sisters, Karina Miller and Emma Reeves, from his parents’ other relationships.

Keanu maintains a close bond with his mother and sisters but has a distant relationship with his father, whom he last saw at the age of 13.

Profile summary

Full name Keanu Charles Reeves Gender Male Date of birth 2 September 1964 Age 61 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’1” Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 184 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Patricia Taylor Father Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Alexandra Grant School Etobicoke School of the Arts Profession Actor, producer, musician

Who are Keanu Reeves’ parents?

Keanu Reeves was born to Patricia Taylor and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. He grew up as the eldest of four children, sharing his early life with three siblings. His parents met in Beirut in their early twenties and soon began building a family together.

Their union, however, did not last long. Samuel eventually left and returned to Hawaii, prompting Patricia to relocate with the children, first to Australia, then to New York City, and later to Toronto. These early transitions played a significant role in shaping the actor’s upbringing. Here is a closer look at his parents and their impact on his life.

Patricia Taylor

Actor Keanu Reeves (R) and his mother, Patricia Taylor, arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Lake House" at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

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Patricia Taylor, reportedly born on November 30, 1943, in England, is a talented costume designer and performer who played a pivotal role in raising Keanu Reeves and his siblings. Her work in the entertainment industry included designing costumes for prominent artists like Dolly Parton, immersing her children in creativity and the arts from a young age.

Following her separation from Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. in 1966, Patricia took on the responsibility of raising her children largely on her own. The family moved from Lebanon to Australia, then New York City, and finally settled in Toronto. Her resilience, independence, and dedication to her children left a lasting mark on Keanu’s character and outlook on life.

Even as an adult, Keanu maintains a close bond with his mother, often appearing alongside her at public events, including the 2020 and 2021 Oscars. In addition, Keanu dedicated his novel The Book of Elsewhere to mothers everywhere with the heartfelt message:

A dedication to our mothers: for life, for storytelling, for love.

US actor Keanu Reeves (R) and his mother Patricia Taylor (L) arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. Photo by Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

After parting ways with Samuel, Patricia has had several marriages. She was briefly married to film producer and director Paul Aaron in the early 1970s, then to music promoter Robert Miller from 1976 to 1980, and later to Jack Bond in the early 1990s, with that marriage ending in 1994.

Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr.

Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. was an American from Hawaii with Native Hawaiian, Chinese, English, and Portuguese ancestry. However, Keanu’s relationship with his father was been distant. His parents separated when he was around three years old, and he last saw his father at age 13.

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. and Patricia Taylor pose for a photo on their wedding day (L). Samuel sits on a couch wearing a white T-shirt (R). Photo: @MonetLarsimon on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This early separation meant Reeves grew up largely without a paternal figure. Despite this, he rarely speaks negatively about his father. He reportedly passed away in 2018.

Keanu Reeves’ siblings

The John Wick actor was raised alongside three siblings, all sisters who have each played unique roles in his life. Kim Reeves is his full sister, while Karina Miller and Emma Reeves are his half-sisters from his mother’s and father’s later relationships. Each sister has pursued her own path, yet they all share a lasting bond with Keanu.

Kim Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves and his sister, Kim Reeves, arrive at an event. Photo: @keanucharles_officials on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kim Reeves is Keanu’s older full sister. She was born two years after him and grew up with him, mainly in Toronto, after their parents’ divorce. Kim has been involved in creative work herself, including writing, appearing in a few film projects, and even breeding horses outside of Los Angeles. The siblings were very close growing up and have maintained a strong bond as adults.

In 1991, Kim was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent about a decade fighting the disease. Keanu was a devoted caregiver during much of her treatment, often by her side and helping support her through the difficult years, an experience that deeply influenced him and inspired his private philanthropic work.

Reflecting on her brother’s support, Kim told Woman’s Day:

Keanu helped me so much through my illness. When the pain got really bad, he would sit with me and hold my hand, and keep the ‘bad man’ from making me dance. He was supporting me and comforting me all the time, even when he was away.

In a Paper magazine interview, Keanu spoke about his foundation:

I have a private foundation that's been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children's hospitals and cancer research. I don't like to attach my name to it; I just let the foundation do what it does.

Karina Miller

Keanu Reeves and sister Karina Miller Special Screening Of Lionsgate's "Semper Fi" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

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Karina Miller is Keanu’s half‑sister on his mother’s side. She was born when their mother, Patricia Taylor, married music promoter Robert Miller after her divorce from Keanu and Kim’s father.

Karina has carved out a career in the entertainment industry as a producer and owns Sparkhouse Media. She produced the critically noted drama To the Bone (2017), which starred Lily Collins, and later worked on films like Semper Fi (2019).

Karina and Keanu have a close relationship and are often seen together at red carpet events and industry functions, supporting one another’s work. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight during a red carpet appearance about her brother's support:

He's always been so supportive and so protective of me doing my own thing. I always really appreciate that.

Karina Miller and Keanu Reeves smile as they pose for a photo at an event. Photo: @keanureevesfanpage2020 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karina is also passionate about cooking and uses it to destress from her highly demanding entertainment career. She told the L.A. Times about her love for cooking as a mental break:

My job is wrangling like 200 people in months to make something creative in support of their vision, whereas when I’m cooking, it’s just me, and I have more freedom. And I just love feeding people; it de-stresses me.

Emma Reeves

Emma Reeves is Keanu’s half‑sister through his father’s later relationship. She was born in 1980, several years after his mother’s remarriages. Her relationship with Keanu is reportedly less close than that of Kim and Karina, and she has generally kept a more private life out of the public spotlight.

FAQs

What happened to Keanu Reeves' parents? His parents separated when he was young. His father was largely absent from his upbringing, while his mother raised him and his full sister, Kim. What ethnicity are Keanu Reeves' parents? Patricia Taylor is English, while Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. is American with a mixed heritage that included Native Hawaiian and Chinese. What happened between Keanu Reeves and his father? He has had a distant and strained relationship with his father, who left the family when Keanu was young and last saw him when he was 13. What is Keanu Reeves' relationship with his parents? He remains close to his mother, who has immensely influenced his life, while he has a distant relationship with his father, who has been absent from his life. Are Keanu Reeves’ parents still alive? Keanu Reeves’ mother, Patricia Taylor, is still alive, while his father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr., passed away in 2018. Where is Keanu Reeves' mother now? Patricia Taylor lives in the United Kingdom and has worked in costume design and performance. Does Keanu Reeves have any siblings? The actor has three sisters: Kim Reeves, his full sister, and Karina Miller and Emma Reeves, his two half-sisters. Does Keanu Reeves have a twin sister? The Hollywood actor does not have a twin sister. How close is Keanu Reeves to his sister? He is very close to his full sister, Kim Reeves. He was especially supportive during her battle with leukaemia and has maintained a strong bond with her into adulthood.

Keanu Reeves' parents played a significant role in shaping his early life, especially his mother, Patricia Taylor. Despite his father’s absence, Keanu grew up with strong family support from his mother and sisters. His relationships with his siblings remain close and meaningful to this day.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ryan Seacrest’s parents and siblings. The American television host and producer was born to Gary Lee Seacrest and Constance Marie “Connie” Zullinger. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach, who actively contributes to his foundation.

Ryan credits his success not only to his hard work but also to his family’s unwavering support, with his parents guiding his personal life and career, and his sister helping advance the foundation’s mission of supporting children’s hospitals across the United States.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng