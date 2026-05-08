What to know about Larry David's daughters and his bond with them today

I have a wonderful relationship with my daughters. At least, I do on my end. I don’t know how they feel.

This 2009 quote from Larry David, the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm, captures his signature blend of humour and honesty about fatherhood. Larry David's daughters, Cazzie David and Romy David, were raised with a strong family foundation and maintain close ties with their parents, including their mother, Laurie David.

Cazzie at the CHANEL Dinner to Celebrate Coco Crush (L) and Larry and Romy David attend the SNL50: The Anniversary Special (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, TheStewartofNY (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Larry David shares two daughters, Cazzie and Romy, with his former wife , environmental activist Laurie David .

, environmental activist . His eldest daughter, Cazzie , is a writer and actress .

, is a . Romy is a graduate of George Washington University and tends to keep her life private.

is a graduate of and tends to keep her life private. Romy and Cazzie David appeared alongside their father in a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana.

Profile summary

Full name Lawrence Gene David Gender Male Date of birth 2 July 1947 Age 78 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sheepshead Bay, New York, United States Current residence Pacific Palisades, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 179 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Father Mortimer Julius David Mother Rose David Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Wife Ashley Underwood Children 2 High School Sheepshead Bay High School University University of Maryland Profession Comedian, writer, actor, producer

All about Larry David's daughters

In 1993, American comedian Larry David married environmental activist and film producer Laurie Lennard. The couple had two daughters, Cazzie and Romy David, before divorcing in 2007. Despite his public persona as socially awkward and neurotic, he has remained a devoted father with a close, supportive relationship with his children.

In a 2016 interview with Fatherly, Larry David joked about the dynamics of shared custody, saying:

The best situation is being a single parent. The best part about is that you get time off, too, because the kids are with their mom, so it’s the best of both worlds. There’s a lot to be said for it.

Here is everything known about Larry David's kids.

Cazzie Laurel David

Cazzie David and actor Larry David attend AFI's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Cazzie David is the first daughter of Larry David and Laurie Lennard. An American writer and actress, she was born in Boston on 10 May 1994, making her 32 years old as of 2026.

Her name was inspired by NBA player Cazzie Russell, reflecting her father's strong passion for the New York Knicks. In a 2017 interview with Coveteur, as reported by Hello! Magazine, Cazzie explained:

I was named after a basketball player on the Knicks. My dad is that much of a Knicks fan that he had to give me the craziest name ever.

Cazzie David and her younger sister, Romy, appeared alongside their father, Larry David, in a Season 2 episode of Hannah Montana. She later attended Emerson College in Boston, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Writing for Film and Television, and graduated in 2016. After graduating, Cazzie returned home for a period.

Cazzie David attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "The Drama". Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Cazzie David later transitioned into professional writing and entertainment, publishing the essay collection No One Asked For This in 2020. In a 2020 interview with Amanda Svachula for Wake-Up Call, she discussed the themes behind the book, explaining:

In a lot of ways, I wanted to make a statement on the current reality of young girls from their perspective. I wanted to show the insecurities we endure from growing up during this time. It’s super hard to come of age when you’re constantly watching everyone post about them doing the same.

In 2026, Cazzie released her second essay collection, Delusions: Of Grandeur, of Romance, of Progress, continuing her focus on self-reflection, relationships, and cultural commentary. Alongside her books, she has written for publications including Air Mail, Vanity Fair, and The Hollywood Reporter.

Cazzie has also worked in screen and digital media. She co-created and starred in the Web series Eighty-Sixed. The actress has also appeared in films and TV series, including Stealing Pulp Fiction, The Umbrella Academy, and Life & Beth.

Cazzie David attend the THROUGH HER LENS: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Cazzie David's personal life has also attracted media attention, particularly her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. The pair dated for two years, from 2016 to 2018.

The American actress Cazzie shares a close bond with her father. In a February 2026 feature for Interview Magazine, she was interviewed by her father, Larry, about her second book. Their conversation touched on morality and human nature in a way that reflected their unique father-daughter dynamic. Larry David said:

I think we all struggle with it. In our hearts, we think we have terrible, terrible thoughts throughout the day. And we also have nice, wonderful thoughts about other people and how sympathetic you are to them.

Romy David

Romy David is the youngest daughter of comedian Larry David and Laurie David. She was born on 2 March 1996, making her 30 years old as of 2026.

Romy David taking a selfie. Photo: @romydavid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Romy David grew up largely outside the spotlight despite her family's public profile. Like her sister, she made an early on-screen appearance in a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana, featuring in a brief cameo with her family in a restaurant scene.

Romy did not pursue acting beyond that appearance, instead attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C. After graduating, she interned at the White House during the Obama administration. She later worked as an associate producer at MSNBC, building a career in political media and production.

Romy also earned a Master of Arts in Oral History (OHMA) from Columbia University. Her sister, Cazzie David, reflected on their family relationship in a 2017 W Magazine interview, saying:

My sister and mom are very similar, and my dad and I are very similar. Both my parents are extremely neurotic in different ways. It was interesting household, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Romy posing with her sister Cazzie David. Photo: @romydavid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Larry David? He is an American comedian, writer, actor, and television producer. Does Larry David have biological children? The comedian has two biological children: Cazzie and Romy David. Who is Larry David's eldest daughter? His eldest daughter is Cazzie David, an American author and actress born on 10 May 1994. Who is Larry David's youngest daughter? The actor's youngest daughter is Romy David, born on 2 March 1996. Who is the mother of Larry David's daughters? The mother of both Cazzie and Romy is environmental activist and producer Laurie David. When did Larry David and his ex-wife divorce? Larry and Laurie David divorced in 2007 after fourteen years of marriage. Did Larry David's daughters appear on Hannah Montana? Both sisters appeared alongside their father in a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana. How does Larry David feel about kids? Larry David has said he often worries he is not a good father, but admits he has trouble saying no to his kids and tends to let them have what they want.

Larry David's daughters are Cazzie David and Romy David, whom he shares with his ex-wife Laurie David. While Cazzie David has built a career in writing and entertainment, Romy David has pursued a more private path in media and academia. Both remain closely connected to their father, Larry David.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lee Majors' children. The American actor is the father of four biological children. Lee was first married to Thelma Kathleen "Kathy" Robinson from 1961 to 1964, and the couple had one child, Lee Majors II.

Dane Luke Majors, son of Lee Majors, is an actor known for his work in horror and thriller films. He had a supporting role in Alone and a lead role in the festival-acclaimed slasher Severed Road. Majors is a devoted father and largely keeps his family life out of the spotlight.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng