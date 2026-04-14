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Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin Brown on Baby No.2 and why marriage isn't on the table
Celebrity biographies

Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin Brown on Baby No.2 and why marriage isn't on the table

by  Muhunya Muhonji reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, welcomed a second child with the former NFL star in October 2025. Their relationship continues to spark debate, especially as they expand their family without prioritising marriage. They have consistently described their relationship as deeply transparent and communicative.

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown attend an event
Cam Newton and Jasmine Brown attend Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton share two children together; their first was born in March 2024, while their second arrived in October 2025.
  • The couple has been together since around 2021 and is known for maintaining an open and honest relationship.
  • Although Cam Newton has not completely ruled out marriage, he has openly stated that it is not his ultimate relationship goal.

Profile summary

Full name

Jasmin Brown

Gender

Female

Date of birth

15 May 1989

Age

36 years old (as of April 2026)

Zodiac sign

Taurus

Place of birth

Takoma Park, Maryland, United States

Current residence

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'3"

Height in centimetres

160

Weight in pounds

121

Weight in kilograms

55

Body measurements in inches

34-26-36

Body measurements in centimetres

86-66-91

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Relationship status

Dating

Partner

Cam Newton

Children

2

Profession

Comedian, actress, social media personality

Instagram

@watchjazzy

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Did Cam Newton's girlfriend welcome her second child?

Jasmin Brown, widely known as the girlfriend of Cam Newton, welcomed her second child with the former NFL star in October 2025. This followed months of speculation after Brown hinted at her pregnancy in a heartfelt Mother’s Day announcement, where she celebrated her growing family.

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown pose together. The actress takes a selfie
Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown embrace each other as they pose for a photo (L). The actress smiles as she takes a selfie (R). Photo: @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The couple had already become parents to their first child together in March 2024, making the arrival of their second baby another significant milestone in their relationship. While the exact details, including the child’s name and exact birth date, have largely been kept private, the confirmation of the birth further highlights their shared commitment to family life.

Their second baby also adds to the former professional football quarterback’s larger family, as he was already a father to seven children from previous relationships with two other women. Despite public scrutiny, both he and the American actress have openly embraced parenthood, often emphasising the importance of love, presence, and responsibility.

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Is Cam Newton married to Jasmin Brown?

Cam Newton is not married to comedian Jasmin Brown. The two are in a committed relationship, but they have not exchanged marriage vows.

Cam Newton speaks at a press conference. Jasmin Brown poses for a photo
Cam Newton addresses a press conference (L). Actress Jasmin Brown smiles as she poses for a photo (R). Photo: @wearebulldawgs, @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Despite sharing two children and being together since 2021, the couple has chosen not to prioritise marriage. Cam Newton has openly expressed that marriage is not his ultimate goal, preferring a relationship built on mutual understanding and choice rather than legal commitment.

During his appearance on the TalkLess Show, Cam Newton shared his perception of marriage, saying:

I like volunteers. I don't like hostages. I just want you to be happy, and if I'm the person that's bringing you happiness, you can have marriage with no commitment, and you don't have to have marriage to have a commitment.

He added:

I don't think it to be anything. I want people around me who want to be around me, and I want them around me.
Cam Newton smiles. Jasmin Brown performs on stage
Cam Newton smiles as he addresses a press conference (L). Comedian Jasmin Brown entertains an audience (R). Photo: @someliikeithaute, @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The former NFL player has repeatedly explained that he values having a partner who freely chooses to be with him, rather than feeling obligated by traditional expectations. This perspective has shaped his relationship with Jasmin Brown, who appears to share or accept this modern approach to love and partnership.

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Although they are not married, their bond remains strong. They continue to raise their children together and maintain a relationship centred on openness, communication, and family, proving that, for them, commitment goes beyond a wedding ring.

FAQs

  1. Who is Cam Newton’s girlfriend? The former NFL player’s girlfriend is Jasmin Brown, a comedian, actress, and social media personality known for her Watch Jazzy brand.
  2. How long have Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown been together? The couple has been publicly linked since around 2021, meaning they have been together for approximately five years as of 2026.
  3. How many kids does Cam Newton share with Jasmin Brown? They are parents of two children born in March 2024 and October 2025.
  4. Does Cam Newton have children with other women? Besides his two children with Jasmin Brown, he has seven other children born to two different women.
  5. Who are Cam Newton’s baby mamas? He reportedly has three baby mamas: Jasmin Brown, Kia Proctor, and LaReina Shaw.
  6. Why aren’t Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown married? The former NFL player prefers a relationship based on mutual choice and emotional connection rather than a legal commitment, and this view shapes his relationship with Jasmin Brown.

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Fiona Apple's husband and the relationships that shaped her musical journey

Cam Newton and his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, continue to redefine what a modern relationship looks like. Their journey highlights how love, communication, and shared goals can matter more than traditional labels. As they raise their children together, their bond remains rooted in mutual understanding and respect.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the relationship timeline of Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. The American actress is married to Dubai-based financier Bader Shammas, and despite her global fame, she has kept their relationship relatively low-key, leaving many curious about her husband.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas began their relationship in 2019, which eventually led to their marriage in April 2023. The couple, who reside in Dubai, welcomed their son, Luai, in July 2023 and have largely kept their family life private. Learn more about their journey by exploring their full relationship timeline.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com

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