Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, welcomed a second child with the former NFL star in October 2025. Their relationship continues to spark debate, especially as they expand their family without prioritising marriage. They have consistently described their relationship as deeply transparent and communicative.

Cam Newton and Jasmine Brown attend Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton share two children together; their first was born in March 2024, while their second arrived in October 2025.

together; their first was born in March 2024, while their second arrived in October 2025. The couple has been together since around 2021 and is known for maintaining an open and honest relationship .

. Although Cam Newton has not completely ruled out marriage, he has openly stated that it is not his ultimate relationship goal.

Profile summary

Full name Jasmin Brown Gender Female Date of birth 15 May 1989 Age 36 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Takoma Park, Maryland, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Cam Newton Children 2 Profession Comedian, actress, social media personality Instagram @watchjazzy

Did Cam Newton's girlfriend welcome her second child?

Jasmin Brown, widely known as the girlfriend of Cam Newton, welcomed her second child with the former NFL star in October 2025. This followed months of speculation after Brown hinted at her pregnancy in a heartfelt Mother’s Day announcement, where she celebrated her growing family.

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown embrace each other as they pose for a photo (L). The actress smiles as she takes a selfie (R). Photo: @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple had already become parents to their first child together in March 2024, making the arrival of their second baby another significant milestone in their relationship. While the exact details, including the child’s name and exact birth date, have largely been kept private, the confirmation of the birth further highlights their shared commitment to family life.

Their second baby also adds to the former professional football quarterback’s larger family, as he was already a father to seven children from previous relationships with two other women. Despite public scrutiny, both he and the American actress have openly embraced parenthood, often emphasising the importance of love, presence, and responsibility.

Is Cam Newton married to Jasmin Brown?

Cam Newton is not married to comedian Jasmin Brown. The two are in a committed relationship, but they have not exchanged marriage vows.

Cam Newton addresses a press conference (L). Actress Jasmin Brown smiles as she poses for a photo (R). Photo: @wearebulldawgs, @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite sharing two children and being together since 2021, the couple has chosen not to prioritise marriage. Cam Newton has openly expressed that marriage is not his ultimate goal, preferring a relationship built on mutual understanding and choice rather than legal commitment.

During his appearance on the TalkLess Show, Cam Newton shared his perception of marriage, saying:

I like volunteers. I don't like hostages. I just want you to be happy, and if I'm the person that's bringing you happiness, you can have marriage with no commitment, and you don't have to have marriage to have a commitment.

He added:

I don't think it to be anything. I want people around me who want to be around me, and I want them around me.

Cam Newton smiles as he addresses a press conference (L). Comedian Jasmin Brown entertains an audience (R). Photo: @someliikeithaute, @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The former NFL player has repeatedly explained that he values having a partner who freely chooses to be with him, rather than feeling obligated by traditional expectations. This perspective has shaped his relationship with Jasmin Brown, who appears to share or accept this modern approach to love and partnership.

Although they are not married, their bond remains strong. They continue to raise their children together and maintain a relationship centred on openness, communication, and family, proving that, for them, commitment goes beyond a wedding ring.

FAQs

Who is Cam Newton’s girlfriend? The former NFL player’s girlfriend is Jasmin Brown, a comedian, actress, and social media personality known for her Watch Jazzy brand. How long have Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown been together? The couple has been publicly linked since around 2021, meaning they have been together for approximately five years as of 2026. How many kids does Cam Newton share with Jasmin Brown? They are parents of two children born in March 2024 and October 2025. Does Cam Newton have children with other women? Besides his two children with Jasmin Brown, he has seven other children born to two different women. Who are Cam Newton’s baby mamas? He reportedly has three baby mamas: Jasmin Brown, Kia Proctor, and LaReina Shaw. Why aren’t Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown married? The former NFL player prefers a relationship based on mutual choice and emotional connection rather than a legal commitment, and this view shapes his relationship with Jasmin Brown.

Cam Newton and his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, continue to redefine what a modern relationship looks like. Their journey highlights how love, communication, and shared goals can matter more than traditional labels. As they raise their children together, their bond remains rooted in mutual understanding and respect.

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Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas began their relationship in 2019, which eventually led to their marriage in April 2023. The couple, who reside in Dubai, welcomed their son, Luai, in July 2023 and have largely kept their family life private. Learn more about their journey by exploring their full relationship timeline.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng