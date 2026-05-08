Adekunle Gold addressed viral rumours that he welcomed twins during a recent interview, as he explained what truly happened

The singer also opened up about his marriage to Simi and shared how their daughter Deja is already showing signs that music could become part of her future

Fans reacted strongly on social media after the Afrobeats star dismissed the rumours himself, contrary to what many had believed

Nigerian Afrobeats star Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has addressed swirling rumours about his family life.

The singer clarified recent reports that claimed he and his wife, fellow music star Simi, had welcomed twins.

He also shared insights about their daughter Adejare, popularly called Deja, and her budding interest in music.

Adekunle Gold confirms he and Simi welcomed a baby boy while speaking about Deja’s possible music future. Photo: adekunlegold/symplysimi

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview, Adekunle Gold explained that being married to another talented singer has been a unique experience, and now their young daughter is already showing signs of following in their footsteps.

The singer, also called Big Fish, noted that Deja, who is six years old, has started displaying traits that suggest she might one day become a musician herself.

“It is interesting to be married to another fantastic singer-songwriter and now our daughter is already giving signs that she might be one for the music as well,” he revealed.

The conversation later shifted to the viral claims about the award-winning singer's family.

Adekunle Gold firmly dismissed the reports that he and Simi had welcomed twins, making it clear that the story was nothing more than social media speculation.

AG Baby explained that the truth was different from what had been circulating online, stating that his wife gave birth to a baby boy, not twins.

“My wife and I didn’t give birth to twins, it is just internet rumours. We have a son,” he said.

Watch the X video below:

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's clarification

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@PreshAyo25 said:

"Internet sabi carry rumors sha. They are soo good at it and everyone believed Thank God he cleared it himself"

@nwaomadaddy commented:

"This news will pain twitter haters that thought he will divorce his fine wife for their baseless agenda 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ndị ara"

@LyfAcrosBorders wrote:

"Beautiful family energy, talent really runs in that household💯✨"

@DearNigerians25 reacted:

"Questonight is, how come rumours thrived to much without the media controlling the real narrative?"

@Treasure_Amaka said:

"You see, some people on the internet can lie so no be twin Adekunle Gold born. So na just one baby boy, that why I say not everything you hear on social media is true."

@Real_Ebube commented:

"So they pinned a whole twins on you unprovoked, Nigerians are very dramatic. Congratulations on your son"

Adekunle Gold reacts to online rumours about his family and shares update about daughter Deja’s talent. Photo: adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold surprises Simi with luxury gifts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold marked his wife Simi's 38th birthday with a lavish surprise that left fans talking.

The singer presented Simi with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz and a diamond ring worth millions, with their daughter Deja watching from the back seat.

Simi posted a video on Instagram showing the emotional moment she received the gifts, and the clip drew attention online as fans admired the couple's romantic display.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng