Parker McCollum's wife, Halle Ray Light, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur best known for her fashion-forward style. Her husband, Parker, is a country music singer-songwriter who rose to fame with his 2017 single I Can't Breathe. Halle is a constant fixture by his side as she manages her own business ventures and raises their son.

Hallie Ray Light (L) and with her husband Parker McCollum's wife (R). Photo: @hallieraylight on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Hallie Ray Light is a Texas-based social media fashion influencer and businesswoman.

She married country music singer Parker McCollum on 28 March 2022 .

country music singer Parker McCollum on . Hallie and Parker welcomed their first child, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum , in August 2024.

, in August 2024. As of 2026, the couple is expecting their second child in the summer.

Profile summary

Full name Hallie Ray Light Gender Female Date o‌f birt‍h 7 February 1997 Age 29 y‌ear‍s old (a​s‍ of March 2026)​ Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Antlers, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Natalie Miller Light Father Tal Light Marital status Married Spouse Parker McCollum Children 1 School McAlester Lady Buffalo High School University Oklahoma State University Profession Social media influencer, entrepreneur Instagram @hallieraylight

Get to know Parker McCollum's wife, Hallie Ray Light

Hallie Ray Light was born on 26 February 1997 in Antlers, Oklahoma, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity and a Christian.

Top five facts about Hallie Ray Light. Photo: @hallieraylight on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hallie Light's parents are Tal and Natalie Miller Light. She grew up in McAlester, Oklahoma, alongside her two sisters, Kaylee and Kam, who are also in the clothing business.

Hallie Light attended McAlester Lady Buffalo High School. She later joined Oklahoma State University, where she was a cheerleading squad captain. Hallie graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, a degree that has served as the backbone of her career.

What does Hallie Ray Light do?

Hallie Ray Light is a prominent social media influencer and entrepreneur. She has a strong presence on Instagram, with over 283,000 followers at the time of this writing. The social media influencer uses her platforms to curate fashion edits, beauty recommendations, and family content.

Hallie Ray Light modelling a white set from West Boutique on 9 October 2023. Photo: @hallieraylight on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Besides being a social media influencer, Hallie is a businesswoman. She co-owns Kihk, a clothing brand, with her two sisters, Kaylee and Kam. The brand specialises in stylish loungewear and activewear. Additionally, the American businesswoman owns a kids' clothing store called Anderson Parker.

Inside Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum's love story

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray's love story began in 2018 when a mutual friend introduced them. The country music star was so star-struck by her name that he wrote a song titled Hallie Ray Light before they even met.

Hallie Ray Light (L) and her husband Parker McCollum (R) at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: @hallieraylight on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The track eventually appeared on his Hollywood Gold EP. In August 2022, Parker told Country Now:

We were both young and probably weren’t ready for it, but a buddy of mine had been telling me about her, and I just really liked her name, Hallie Ray Light. I started trying to put that name in a song before I’d even met her.

According to McCollum, Hallie was not impressed with him when they first met. He told 98-3 Wild Country that he first met her on a tour bus, and he thought his behaviour "wasn't up to her standards."

The couple split briefly in 2020. However, McCollum and Hallie Ray reunited shortly after. Parker cited personal growth as the reason they were able to make it work the second time around. ⁠

The country music singer proposed in July 2021 during a family gathering at a romantic beach setting. The couple officially tied the knot on 28 March 2022 at Boxwood Manor in Tomball, Texas. Hallie took to Instagram to announce the wedding, posting a photo of the two kissing on their wedding day. She captioned the photo:

Mr. & Mrs. McCollum.

Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray Light after at the Broadcast Music, Inc. Photo: @hallieraylight on Instagram (modified by author

Source: Instagram

Since the wedding, Hallie has been supporting Parker, accompanying him in major industry events, including the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMA Awards. The couple welcomed their son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, on 8 August 2024. In late 2025, they announced they were expecting another baby boy in the summer of 2026.

FAQs⁠

Who is Parker McCollum? He is a renowned country music singer-songwriter from the United States. Who is Parker McCollum's wife, Hallie Ray Light? She is an American social media influencer, fashion enthusiast, and entrepreneur. What is Parker McCollum's wife's age? Hallie Ray Light is 29 years old as of March 2026. She was born on 7 February 1997. How did Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, meet? The couple met through mutual friends in Texas in 2018. Are Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray still together? Hallie and Parker are still together as of March 2026. Is Parker McCollum's wife in his videos? The fashion enthusiast appeared in the Killin' Me video, released in February 2026. Do Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum have kids? The couple has a son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, and is expecting their second son in the summer of 2026.

From fashion influencer to devoted wife and mother, Hallie Ray Light, Parker McCollum's wife, continues to evolve publicly with confidence. While her husband commands country music stages, she continues to build her own identity and run her clothing businesses.

