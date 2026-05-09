A tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 16 people has been recorded on the Lokoja–Okene highway

Driver fatigue was cited as the probable cause of the deadly crash in central Nigeria involving a commercial bus

Six survivors were hospitalised, while the victims' bodies were taken to the local mortuary for arrangements

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Lokoja, Kogi State - 16 people have died in a road accident on the Lokoja–Okene highway in Kogi state on Friday, May 8.

According to The Punch, the crash happened around 9:20 am near Aku village along the Osara axis of the highway.

Road accident in Kogi state kills 16 people as FRSC releases statement. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

Guardian also noted the unfortunate development.

Kogi road accident claims 16 lives

Authorities attributed the crash to fatigue, stating that the vehicle, reportedly on top speed, veered off the road and plunged under a bridge.

In its statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident. It said the lone road crash involved a Toyota Hiace commercial bus.

The statement, signed by FRSC's Osondu Ohaeri, the deputy corps commander, corps public education officer, read:

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the probable cause of the crash was driver fatigue, which led to loss of control of the vehicle. A total of 22 persons were involved in the crash, comprising 21 male adults and 1 female adult.

"Sadly, 16 persons lost their lives in the crash, comprising 15 male adults and 1 female adult, while 6 male adults sustained varying degrees of injuries, including bruises and head injuries.

"The injured victims were promptly evacuated to Specialist Hospital Lokoja and Osara Hospital for medical attention, while the corpses of the killer victims were deposited at Hankuri Mortuary, Lokoja."

FRSC's statement can be read in full below via X:

Kogi crash highlights Nigeria's roads' risks

The deadly crash in Kogi on Friday, May 8, 2026, has cast a renewed spotlight on Nigeria’s perilous road network, where accidents are a common occurrence.

Data from the country's FRSC reveals a grim picture, with 5,421 deaths recorded in 9,570 road accidents in 2024 alone, an increase of 340 fatalities compared to the previous year.

Deadly crash in Kogi State on Friday, May 8, 2026, highlights ongoing concerns over Nigeria’s unsafe road network and frequent road accidents. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Experts point to a confluence of factors, including dilapidated infrastructure, lax enforcement of traffic laws, and driver indiscipline, as contributors to these statistics.

A significant hazard on Nigerian thoroughfares is the prevalence of stationary trucks, often in poor condition, which frequently cause massive gridlocks and are implicated in numerous accidents.

Read more on road accidents in Nigeria:

Family members killed in Lagos crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a speeding truck triggered a multi-vehicle collision that killed three members of the same family on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued two injured survivors and coordinated with emergency agencies to clear the wreckage and stabilise the scene.

Source: Legit.ng