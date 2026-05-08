Many individuals, including celebrities, have had to wait for many years before becoming first-time parents

Recently, Nollywood was thrown into celebration mood after Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe welcomed triplets as their first children

Amid the congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, Legit.ng lists other Nigerian celebrities who had a delay before having their first child

Many individuals and couples experience delays before having their first child due to factors such as infertility, career focus, education, or personal choice.

The delay could become a challenging one for celebrities whose lives are in the public eye, as they might face trolling and derogatory remarks from trolls on social media.

Mo Bimpe and Chizzy Alichi waited for years after their wedding before becoming mothers. Credit: mobimpe/chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Recently, Nollywood stars and couple Lateef Adedimeji finally became first-time parents, which left many Nigerians on and off social media overjoyed.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at popular female celebrities who experienced delays before welcoming their first child.

1. Mo Bimpe welcomes triplets after waiting for five years

Actress Mo Bimpe becomes a mother to triplets after waiting for five years. Credit: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, caused a buzz on social media after they announced the birth of triplets, all boys, five years after their high-profile wedding.

The couple, who married in December 2021, released a video to explain that their recent silence on social media was intentional. According to their joint post on Instagram, it was a time set aside to “build, protect, and embrace” the blessings they received from God.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe's journey to parenthood was not without public scrutiny. In 2025, the Lisabi movie maker addressed negative online comments about his family, revealing that a critic had once called his wife “barren” in a viral video that left many emotional.

According to Lateef, he often told his wife to ignore such remarks and emphasized that he felt no pressure from public speculation.

Following the announcement of their triplets, Nigerians in large numbers showed love and support for the couple. A viral video showed some market women celebrating the couple's children, an action that stirred a reaction from Mo Bimpe.

2. Chizzy Alichi waited for six years

Actress Chizzy Alichi and her husband welcome their first child after waiting for six years. Credit: chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

In 2025, Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi and her husband, Ugochukwu Mbah, welcomed their first child, a son named Kenechukwu, after six years of marriage.

Alichi, who described the birth of her son as a "testimony," opened up about how he arrived at 30 weeks and spent 25 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to the actress, the period was the “most difficult time of my life,” which was marked by medical complications, hospital stays, intense prayers, charity, and tithe giving.

She said that despite the fear and uncertainty, her faith in God kept her going.

Alichi, who tied the knot with her husband in December 2019, also released a video showing how her colleagues, like Kanayo O. Kanayo and Mercy Johnson, reacted to her pregnancy.

3. Etinosa Idemudia welcomes first child after seven years

Actress Etinosa Idemudia advises Trying to Conceive (TTC) mothers as she opens up about her experience. Credit: etinosaidemudia

Source: Instagram

In 2020, actress Etinosa Idemudia shocked many of her fans when she unveiled her daughter five days before the end of the year.

The Nollywood actress stated that she tried to get pregnant for seven years.

In an interview with PUNCH, Idemudia advised Trying to Conceive (TTC) mothers to take their minds off the issue and relax.

"It is a tough advice that almost sounds crazy but that was the advice I got from my sister-in-law years ago. She is also a polycystic ovary syndrome conqueror. It worked back then but I lost the pregnancies. Then, I threw away her advice and naturally became anxious. Anxiety turned to desperation and I did take in again, even with the drugs I was taking then. It was not until last year that I finally learnt to relax. Let go and let God," she said.

4. Adesua Etomi opens up about struggle of having her first child

Actress Adesua Etomi shared what she faced over childbirth delay. Credit: adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

In 2021, Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband, singer Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, welcomed their first child, Zaiah.

The celebrity couple narrated their struggles, which included evaluation of decayed twin embryos, three failed IVF Procedures, and suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome before the birth of Zaiah.

Speaking to a church congregation, Adesua revealed that after their marriage in 2017, they planned immediately to start having kids. But each month became a bundle of disappointment after trying to get pregnant for 11 months and a couple of days.

“Every single day of that two and a half years of waiting to have a child, someone sneered me every day. I could not have an opinion without someone saying ” go and born”. I could not say anything without someone saying “get out, go and have a child, you are barren," Adesua said.

5. Toyin Abraham welcomes first child after second marriage

Toyin Abraham opens up about her struggles with infertility. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In 2019, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham welcomed a baby boy with her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The Oversabi Aunty filmmaker was previously married to Nigerian actor Adeniyi Johnson, from 2013 to 2015.

Toyin Abraham disclosed that she also struggled with infertility and that traditional medicine was what helped her eventually get pregnant.

6. Dayo Amusa welcomes first child in 2024

In November 2024, reports surfaced online that Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa had finally welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

The movie star, who is in her 40s, was filled with emotions as she recounted how people taunted her and called her barren for not having a child.

Lateef Adedimeji's triplets hit major milestone on Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood stars and couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets hit a major milestone on Instagram four days after their birth was announced on social media.

Barely a few days after the announcement, a recent look at the tripplets' Instagram page showed they have hit over 100k followers.

Their Instagram bio read:

"ETA with Love🤍 | The Adedimeji Boys Three little hearts Loved before they were seen A soft kind of life."

Source: Legit.ng