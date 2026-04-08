What to know about Emilio Estevez's wife and his past romances

Who is Emilio Estevez’s wife? The American actor and filmmaker is currently not married. He was previously married to Paula Abdul, but their union ended in divorce. Over the years, he has also been romantically linked to several high-profile women, including Demi Moore and Carey Salley. His love life has often drawn attention due to his connections with Hollywood stars.

Emilio Estevez visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Emilio Estevez does not have a wife and is currently not in any publicly known relationship.

He was previously married to Paula Abdul from 1992 to 1994, with the marriage ending in divorce after they disagreed about starting a family.

from 1992 to 1994, with the marriage ending in divorce after they disagreed about starting a family. He has been romantically linked to multiple women but has only been engaged twice, to Demi Moore and Sonja Magdevski.

The actor’s two children are Taylor Levi Estévez and Paloma Estevez, whom he shares with model Carey Salley.

Profile summary

Full name Emilio Estevez Gender Male Date of birth 12 May 1962 Age 63 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Janet Sheen Father Martin Sheen Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Santa Monica High School Profession Actor, director, producer, screenwriter Instagram @akawilliamhbonney

Who is Emilio Estevez's wife?

Emilio Estevez only marriage was to Paula Abdul, a renowned singer, dancer, and former American Idol judge. The couple tied the knot in April 1992 during a private ceremony. However, their marriage lasted just two years, ending in divorce in 1994.

Singer Paula Abdul and actor Emilio Estevez attend the 19th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella

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The primary reason for their split was a disagreement about starting a family. Abdul reportedly wanted children, while Estevez, who already had two children from a previous relationship, did not. Since then, Estevez has not entered another marriage, although he has had serious long-term relationships and engagements.

A closer look at Emilio Estevez’s past romances

Emilio Estevez’s dating history reflects his status as a prominent Hollywood figure during the 1980s and beyond. He has been linked to several Hollywood actresses and models, with some relationships becoming highly publicised. Over time, his romantic life has shifted from headline-making relationships to a more private approach.

Carey Salley (Early 1980s–1986)

Carey Salley was one of Estevez’s earliest and most consequential partners. Their relationship began in the early 1980s, before he reached peak fame, and continued intermittently for several years.

Actor Emilio Estevez with his date Carey Sally, arriving at the Annual Golden Apple Awards at the Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Frank Edwards

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By 1986, their relationship became publicly complicated when Salley filed a paternity lawsuit, which Estevez later resolved by acknowledging their two children. This period overlapped with his engagement to Demi Moore, creating a widely publicised love triangle.

Despite the controversy, Salley remains a central figure in his personal life due to their shared children and long-term connection.

Demi Moore (1984–1986)

US actress Demi Moore attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

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Emilio Estevez began dating Demi Moore around 1984, during the height of the Brat Pack era. The pair reportedly met on the set of St. Elmo's Fire, and their romance quickly intensified, making them one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young couples at the time.

Just six months into their relationship, they got engaged, with wedding plans already underway. However, in 1986, they called off the engagement and went their separate ways. In her memoir Inside Out, Moore revealed that she ended the relationship after discovering Estevez’s romantic involvement with a former girlfriend, which resulted in the birth of a child.

Despite the emotional breakup, the two have remained on good terms and have spoken positively about each other over the years. They later reunited professionally, portraying husband and wife in the 2006 film Bobby.

Diane Lane (1982–1983)

Actress Diane Lane attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

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Emilio Estevez and Diane Lane were reportedly linked in the early 1980s, when both were rising stars among Hollywood’s young elite. Their relationship is believed to have been brief and largely low-key, attracting little media attention at the time.

The two also appeared together in the 1983 film The Outsiders, although they did not portray romantic partners on screen.

Mimi Rogers (1984)

Mimi Rogers attends the Newport Beach Film Festival Saturday Red Carpet at Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

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Mimi Rogers and Estevez were romantically involved in the early 1980s, before he became a household name. Their relationship is considered one of his earliest known Hollywood romances, though it remained relatively private and short-lived. It likely ended before his rise in major films like The Breakfast Club era.

Although their relationship came to an end, Emilio Estevez and Mimi Rogers have remained close friends. Rogers later married Tom Cruise in 1987, with Estevez even serving as the best man at their wedding.

Marla Hanson (early 1990s)

Actor Emilio Estevez and Marla Hanson attend the premiere of Cry Freedom at the Cineplex Odeon Cinema in Century City, California. Photo: Ron Galella

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Former professional model Marla Hanson was reportedly involved in a brief fling with actor Emilio Estevez in the early 1990s. Their relationship remained largely under the radar at the time and only became publicly known years later.

The revelation came from Jay McInerney, who had dated Hanson before her involvement with Estevez. In a 2012 interview with Tim Teeman, McInerney disclosed that he had been in a relationship with the model for four years before she left him for the actor.

Sonja Magdevski (2005–2015)

Sonja Magdevski and Emilio Estevez during the 31st Annual Toronto International Film Festival - Toro Magazine Hosts Dinner For "Bobby" at Bymark in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: J. Vespa

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Emilio Estevez and Sonja Magdevski began a long-term relationship around 2005. About a year and a half later, in September 2006, Estevez revealed to People that they were engaged, though he noted that no wedding date had been set.

Despite their commitment, the engagement did not lead to marriage, and the couple eventually parted ways in 2015. Although it remains Estevez’s longest-known relationship, much of it stayed out of the spotlight, as the pair kept most details private throughout their time together.

FAQs

Why did Emilio Estevez and Paula Abdul divorce? They divorced mainly due to differences about having children. Abdul wanted to start a family, while Estevez did not want more, which led to their split in 1994. Is Emilio Estevez currently in a relationship? As of April 2026, the actor is not publicly known to be in a relationship. He has kept his personal life very private in recent years. Are Emilio Estevez and Paula Abdul still married? They are no longer married. Their marriage lasted from 1992 to 1994. Does Emilio Estevez have a wife now? He does not have a wife currently. He has not remarried since his divorce from Paula Abdul. Who was Emilio Estevez married to? The actor was married to Paula Abdul, making her his only wife to date. How many children does Emilio Estevez have? He has two children: son Taylor Levi Estévez and daughter Paloma Estevez. Who is the mother of Emilio Estevez’s children? The actor shares the children with Carey Salley, with whom he had a relationship in the early 1980s. What is Emilio Estevez’s longest relationship? His longest known relationship was with Sonja Magdevski. They were together for about a decade and were engaged, but never married. Was Emilio Estevez engaged to Demi Moore? He was engaged to Demi Moore in the mid-1980s. However, they called off the engagement before getting married.

Emilio Estevez only marriage to Paula Abdul ended decades ago, but it remains a notable chapter in his personal story. Since then, he has been romantically involved with several women, but none of them has culminated in marriage. The father of two now keeps his love life private, and it is unknown if he is in a relationship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Cameron Monaghan’s dating history. The American actor and model has been active in the entertainment industry since 2002, gaining recognition not only for his acting and modelling work but also for his high-profile relationships over the years.

Cameron Monaghan is not married and has never been married. However, he is currently in a relationship with internet personality Lauren Searle. Over time, he has also been romantically linked to several women, including Peyton List, Ruby Modine, and Sadie Newman.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng