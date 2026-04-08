What to know about Emilio Estevez's wife and his past romances
Who is Emilio Estevez’s wife? The American actor and filmmaker is currently not married. He was previously married to Paula Abdul, but their union ended in divorce. Over the years, he has also been romantically linked to several high-profile women, including Demi Moore and Carey Salley. His love life has often drawn attention due to his connections with Hollywood stars.
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Key takeaways
- Emilio Estevez does not have a wife and is currently not in any publicly known relationship.
- He was previously married to Paula Abdul from 1992 to 1994, with the marriage ending in divorce after they disagreed about starting a family.
- He has been romantically linked to multiple women but has only been engaged twice, to Demi Moore and Sonja Magdevski.
- The actor’s two children are Taylor Levi Estévez and Paloma Estevez, whom he shares with model Carey Salley.
Profile summary
Full name
Emilio Estevez
Gender
Male
Date of birth
12 May 1962
Age
63 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
150
Weight in kilograms
68
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Janet Sheen
Father
Martin Sheen
Siblings
3
Relationship status
Single
Children
2
School
Santa Monica High School
Profession
Actor, director, producer, screenwriter
Who is Emilio Estevez's wife?
Emilio Estevez only marriage was to Paula Abdul, a renowned singer, dancer, and former American Idol judge. The couple tied the knot in April 1992 during a private ceremony. However, their marriage lasted just two years, ending in divorce in 1994.
The primary reason for their split was a disagreement about starting a family. Abdul reportedly wanted children, while Estevez, who already had two children from a previous relationship, did not. Since then, Estevez has not entered another marriage, although he has had serious long-term relationships and engagements.
A closer look at Emilio Estevez’s past romances
Emilio Estevez’s dating history reflects his status as a prominent Hollywood figure during the 1980s and beyond. He has been linked to several Hollywood actresses and models, with some relationships becoming highly publicised. Over time, his romantic life has shifted from headline-making relationships to a more private approach.
Carey Salley (Early 1980s–1986)
Carey Salley was one of Estevez’s earliest and most consequential partners. Their relationship began in the early 1980s, before he reached peak fame, and continued intermittently for several years.
By 1986, their relationship became publicly complicated when Salley filed a paternity lawsuit, which Estevez later resolved by acknowledging their two children. This period overlapped with his engagement to Demi Moore, creating a widely publicised love triangle.
Despite the controversy, Salley remains a central figure in his personal life due to their shared children and long-term connection.
Demi Moore (1984–1986)
Emilio Estevez began dating Demi Moore around 1984, during the height of the Brat Pack era. The pair reportedly met on the set of St. Elmo's Fire, and their romance quickly intensified, making them one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young couples at the time.
Just six months into their relationship, they got engaged, with wedding plans already underway. However, in 1986, they called off the engagement and went their separate ways. In her memoir Inside Out, Moore revealed that she ended the relationship after discovering Estevez’s romantic involvement with a former girlfriend, which resulted in the birth of a child.
Despite the emotional breakup, the two have remained on good terms and have spoken positively about each other over the years. They later reunited professionally, portraying husband and wife in the 2006 film Bobby.
Diane Lane (1982–1983)
Emilio Estevez and Diane Lane were reportedly linked in the early 1980s, when both were rising stars among Hollywood’s young elite. Their relationship is believed to have been brief and largely low-key, attracting little media attention at the time.
The two also appeared together in the 1983 film The Outsiders, although they did not portray romantic partners on screen.
Mimi Rogers (1984)
Mimi Rogers and Estevez were romantically involved in the early 1980s, before he became a household name. Their relationship is considered one of his earliest known Hollywood romances, though it remained relatively private and short-lived. It likely ended before his rise in major films like The Breakfast Club era.
Although their relationship came to an end, Emilio Estevez and Mimi Rogers have remained close friends. Rogers later married Tom Cruise in 1987, with Estevez even serving as the best man at their wedding.
Marla Hanson (early 1990s)
Former professional model Marla Hanson was reportedly involved in a brief fling with actor Emilio Estevez in the early 1990s. Their relationship remained largely under the radar at the time and only became publicly known years later.
The revelation came from Jay McInerney, who had dated Hanson before her involvement with Estevez. In a 2012 interview with Tim Teeman, McInerney disclosed that he had been in a relationship with the model for four years before she left him for the actor.
Sonja Magdevski (2005–2015)
Emilio Estevez and Sonja Magdevski began a long-term relationship around 2005. About a year and a half later, in September 2006, Estevez revealed to People that they were engaged, though he noted that no wedding date had been set.
Despite their commitment, the engagement did not lead to marriage, and the couple eventually parted ways in 2015. Although it remains Estevez’s longest-known relationship, much of it stayed out of the spotlight, as the pair kept most details private throughout their time together.
FAQs
- Why did Emilio Estevez and Paula Abdul divorce? They divorced mainly due to differences about having children. Abdul wanted to start a family, while Estevez did not want more, which led to their split in 1994.
- Is Emilio Estevez currently in a relationship? As of April 2026, the actor is not publicly known to be in a relationship. He has kept his personal life very private in recent years.
- Are Emilio Estevez and Paula Abdul still married? They are no longer married. Their marriage lasted from 1992 to 1994.
- Does Emilio Estevez have a wife now? He does not have a wife currently. He has not remarried since his divorce from Paula Abdul.
- Who was Emilio Estevez married to? The actor was married to Paula Abdul, making her his only wife to date.
- How many children does Emilio Estevez have? He has two children: son Taylor Levi Estévez and daughter Paloma Estevez.
- Who is the mother of Emilio Estevez’s children? The actor shares the children with Carey Salley, with whom he had a relationship in the early 1980s.
- What is Emilio Estevez’s longest relationship? His longest known relationship was with Sonja Magdevski. They were together for about a decade and were engaged, but never married.
- Was Emilio Estevez engaged to Demi Moore? He was engaged to Demi Moore in the mid-1980s. However, they called off the engagement before getting married.
Emilio Estevez only marriage to Paula Abdul ended decades ago, but it remains a notable chapter in his personal story. Since then, he has been romantically involved with several women, but none of them has culminated in marriage. The father of two now keeps his love life private, and it is unknown if he is in a relationship.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Cameron Monaghan’s dating history. The American actor and model has been active in the entertainment industry since 2002, gaining recognition not only for his acting and modelling work but also for his high-profile relationships over the years.
Cameron Monaghan is not married and has never been married. However, he is currently in a relationship with internet personality Lauren Searle. Over time, he has also been romantically linked to several women, including Peyton List, Ruby Modine, and Sadie Newman.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com