Cam Newton's parents, Cecil Newton Sr. and Jackie Newton, have seen their three sons reach the professional ranks of football. However, the journey was nearly derailed by a scandal that threatened Cam's eligibility and his father's reputation. Through discipline and unwavering faith, the Newton family emerged from the controversy more resilient than ever.

Cam Newton after a game on 19 December 2021 (L). The former NFL player warms up before the game on 26 December 2021 (R). Photo: Timothy T Ludwig, Jared C. Tilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cecil Newton Sr. and Jackie Newton raised three sons : Cecil Jr., Cam, and Caylin, all of whom pursued professional football careers.

: Cecil Jr., Cam, and Caylin, all of whom pursued professional football careers. Cecil Newton Sr. is a former NFL player and serves as a bishop at Holy Zion church.

is a and serves as a church. Jackie Newton is a former educator, ordained minister, and worship leader .

is a and . Cecil Sr. faced intense scrutiny over a 2010 recruitment investigation during Cam's time at Auburn.

Profile summary

Real name Cameron Jerrell Newton Gender Male Date of birth 11 May 1989 Age 36 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Jackie Newton Father Cecil Newton Sr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Jasmine Brown Profession Former NFL player, entrepreneur Net worth $75 million Instagram @cam

Who are Cam Newton's parents?

Cam Newton's parents are Cecil Newton Sr. and Jackie Newton. For decades, the couple has been a cornerstone of the Atlanta community, providing a structured, religious environment for their three sons.

Cecil Sr. and Jackie welcomed their eldest son, Cecil Jr., on 20 March 1986. Cam Newton was born two years later on 11 May 1989, and the youngest, Caylin, was born on 6 August 1998.

Cecil Jr. played as a centre for the Jaguars, while Cam played for the Carolina Panthers. Caylin, on the other hand, followed in Cam's footsteps at Auburn before pursuing his own pro path.

Cecil Newton Sr.

Cecil Newton Sr. is a former NFL player turned Pentecostal bishop. Before entering the ministry, Cecil had his own brush with the NFL, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys in 1983 and the Buffalo Bills in 1984 during the preseason.

An Atlanta native and Savannah State University alumnus, Cecil graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He later earned a Master’s degree in divinity.

Cecil Newton Sr. poses indoors during a public appearance. Photo: @holyzion.org (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Today, he leads the Holy Zion Centre of Deliverance, a ministry with several locations across Georgia focused on character development and family dedication. Cecil also runs the Cam Newton Foundation with his wife.

In 2010, Cecil became the centre of a national media storm. The NCAA investigated claims that he solicited funds from Mississippi State during Cam's recruitment.

While the period was dark for the family, Cam remained eligible because the evidence showed he did not know about his father's actions. Reflecting on the era, Cam told the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast in January 2016:

My father took the brunt of the blow. He was the person that everyone was pointing the finger at... it was a very dark time for our family.

Jackie Newton

Jackie Newton during a church service appearance. Photo: @holyzion.org (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The family's matriarch, Jackie Newton, is an ordained minister and the director of Women's Ministries at Holy Zion. A former educator and AT&T employee, Jackie is the founder of M.A.D.E. (Mothers and Daughters Excelling), an outreach program for women.

Jackie's influence on Cam's famous "flamboyant" style actually started as a punishment. According to ESPN, in the sixth grade, she forced the him to wear church clothes to school instead of sneakers to teach him discipline. Instead of being embarrassed, Cam embraced the look, sparking his lifelong love for fashion. Jackie Newton said:

It feels like the joke was on me because he ended up liking it. It opened up his mind.

NFL Player Cam Newton (L) his mother Jackie Newton (C), and C.J. Newton (R) attend Fellaship Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Fellaship on May 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Jackie remains Cam's moral compass and biggest cheerleader. She attends key events, such as Cam's 2011 NFL Draft selection by the Carolina Panthers.

After Super Bowl 50, Jackie sent him a viral text message urging him to stay "hot" for God and use his platform for good. She reminded him that one wins with their character. In the message, Jackie wrote:

I understand that hot and cold water come out of different fountains. You are neither hot nor cold. You have a big platform. Which fountain are you? Don't let the devil win over your words or speech that represent the dark world. But represent the awesome God you serve through your words... You win with your character and the powerful words you speak.

FAQs

Who is Cam Newton? Cam Newton is a former NFL quarterback who played primarily for the Carolina Panthers. Who are Cam Newton's parents? The NFL player's parents are Cecil Newton Sr. and Jackie Newton. Are Cam Newton's parents still married? Cecil Sr. and Jackie remain married and active in both their ministry and the Cam Newton Foundation. Did Cecil Newton Sr. go to jail? Although he was at the centre of an NCAA eligibility probe, no criminal charges were ever filed. What does Cam Newton's dad do now? Cecil Sr serves as a Bishop at Holy Zion Ministries and oversees his son's various business ventures. What is Cam Newton's parents' church? The former NFL player's parents lead and attend Holy Zion Ministries in Newnan and Atlanta, Georgia. Who is Cam Newton's youngest brother? Caylin Newton is the youngest. He played quarterback at Howard University before transferring to Auburn as a wide receiver.

Cam Newton's parents have successfully navigated the highs of an NFL MVP career and the lows of public scandal. By anchoring their family in faith and discipline, they saw three sons reach the pinnacle of professional sports.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng