Nicolas Vansteenberghe has fully transitioned from a career in nursing to become a model, DJ, and media personality. He gained wider recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7, where he finished second with his girlfriend, Olandria Carthen.

Nic Vansteenberghe attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena (L). The model pictured in a photoshoot (R). Photo: @MTV on Facebook, @nicolasvans on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Vansteenberghe was a cast member of Love Island USA Season 7 .

. Nic Vansteenberghe trained as a nurse at Florida Atlantic University .

. He was a competitive swimmer for the Loggerhead Aquatics team and Bartram Trail High School.

Profile summary

Full name Nicolas Marcel Vansteenberghe Nickname Nic, Nic Vans, FreakoNico Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 2001 Age 25 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American-Belgian Ethnicity Mixed Height in centimetres 189 Height in feet 6'2" Weight in kilograms 85 Weight in pounds 187 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe Father Didier Vansteenberghe Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Olandria Carthan High school Bartram Trail High School Higher education Florida Atlantic University Profession Television personality, DJ, nurse, model Social media Instagram, Threads, TikTok

Inside Nicolas Vansteenberghe's early life

Nicolas Vansteenberghe was born on 20 March 2001, in Jacksonville, Florida, United States, to Didier and Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe. The Love Island USA Season 7 cast member has one sister, Ella Vansteenberghe, who is currently a finance student at Florida State University.

Nic's father, Didier Vansteenberghe, is a sales and business development professional in the aviation industry. Didier has been the senior director of sales, EMEA, at Aero Accessories since October 2022.

Top five facts about Love Island Season 7 alum Nicolas Vansteenberghe. Photo: @avenue.man on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe is a board-certified physician assistant and diabetes care and education specialist. In an interview with Carter Gregory on The Set List, he credited his entry into nursing to his mom, noting that they have very similar career paths.

My mom actually was a model in the 80s or the 90s to 2000s, and then she became a PA (physician assistant) I was born. And I was modelling in high school, and I'm like, I do not know what I want to do with my life. She is like, 'Oh, you should be a nurse, like it's super safe, and it's like okay, try it.'

Nicolas Vansteenberghe's age and educational background

Nic Vansteenberghe was born on 20 March 2001 and is 25 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Vansteenberghe attended Bartram Trail High School in Saint Johns, Florida, where he stood out as a competitive swimmer. He enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton between August 2019 and May 2023 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe pictured celebrating his graduation with his parents and sister. Photo: @wikibelll

Source: Facebook

Nicolas Vansteenberghe's career and rise to fame

Nicolas Vansteenberghe is a multi-talented professional whose career has spanned healthcare, high-fashion modelling, and reality television. He has transitioned from a nursing career to full-time modelling, influencer work, and DJing.

Early athletics career

Vansteenberghe trained and competed for Loggerhead Aquatics and Bartram Trail High School. As per Swim Swam, he finished in 11th place in the 100-yard backstroke and 13th in the 200 IM (Individual Medley) as a senior at the Florida High School 3A State Championship meet.

Here are more of his top performances by competition, as recorded by Swim Cloud.

Competition Date Event Position Time Florida Class 3A - District 3 Championships October 2016 100 back 5th 59.00 FHSAA 3A District 3 October 2017 100 back, 200 MED-R 1st 56.36, 26.12 FHSAA 3A Region 1 November 2017 400 FR-R 1st 48.91 FHSAA 3A State Championship November 2017 400 FR-R 3rd 49.02 FHSAA 3A State Championship November 2018 400 FR-R 5th 48.12 Florida Swimming Senior SCY Championships March 2019 50 breast 2nd 29.03

Breaking into modelling

Nic signed with DT Model Management in October 2017, as per his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he was signed to Next Model Management and Crawford Models.

He has walked both print and runway for brands including Guess and Prada. Vansteenberghe has also worked with Puma, Pepsi, J.C. Penney, Bealls, Bloomingdale's, and Speedo, among others. He has also graced the covers of Folie Magazine and Glamour.

In December 2025, Nic modelled holiday-inspired outfits from SKIMS during Kim Kardashian's Kimsmas TikTok Live campaign. Other celebrities in the campaign were Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Kathy Hilton, and Kyle Richards.

Reality TV beginnings

Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe pictured during a scene from Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: @YahooEnt

Source: UGC

Nicolas Vansteenberghe entered the Love Island villa as an original islander. Between days 1 and 32, he formed connections with Belle-A Walker and Cierra Ortega before finally recoupling with Olandria Carthen.

His spark with Olandria sparked the Nicolandria fame that set the internet ablaze and solidified them as fan favourites and the most talked-about couple. The couple were crowned runners-up alongside Olandria on Day 32. As of April 2026, Nic and Olandria are still dating in real life.

Since leaving the villa, he has appeared on several shows, including the DAZN F1 mini-series, Formula 1 series, Today Show, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Music and DJing success

Nic Vans pictured after his debut DJ performance at the Marquee New York nightclub. Photo: @nicvans

Source: Instagram

At the time of this writing, Nicolas Vansteenberghe is represented by Brink Entertainment for DJing and music-related bookings. Before going professional, Nic had been DJing as an amateur for about four years.

He recently performed a DJ set at the Aguachella private party during Coachella Weekend 1 on 10 April 2026. Between 24 April and 7 August 2026, he will embark on his first DJ tour across eight North American cities.

3 AM3AM (Remix) with Łaszewo recently hit a milestone of 2 million Spotify streams as of April 2026. Between April and August 2026, fans can enjoy his high-energy blends of EDM, house, and festival bangers during his North American tour.

FAQs

Who is Nic Vansteenberghe? Nicolas Marcel Vansteenberghe is best known for winning second place in Love Island USA Season 7. What ethnicity is Nic from Love Island? Nic is of mixed ethnicity; Belgian roots through his father and his mother is white. Who are Nic Vansteenberghe's parents? His parents are Didier and Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe. When is Nic Vansteenberghe's birthday? The reality TV personality was born on 20 March 2001. Who is Nic Vansteenberghe's girlfriend? Nic is dating Olandria Carthen, his Love Island USA Season 7 co-star. Are Nic and Olandria still together? As of April 2026, Vansteenberghe and Olandria are still together. What is the connection between Nic Vansteenberghe and Kim Kardashian? In December 2025, Nic appeared in Kim Kardashian's Christmas-themed SKIMS TikTok Live campaign. Is Nic from Love Island an actual nurse? Nicolas Vansteenberghe is a registered nurse (RN). Is Nic and Olandria's relationship fake? Olandria addressed this speculation, explaining that their initially slow connection was real, not staged.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe has successfully leveraged his popularity to launch his DJ and music career. He has been a model since his high school days and trained to be a nurse. The former Love Island USA cast member is looking forward to maintaining his status by hopefully joining the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Huda from Love Island's ethnicity. The fitness instructor from Raleigh, North Carolina, gained fame as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7.

The original islander was known for her outspoken nature and finished in third place alongside her partner, Chris Seeley. Read on to find out more about Huda's Palestinian roots.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng