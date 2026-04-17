Nicolas Vansteenberghe was a nurse and model before Love Island made him a household name
Nicolas Vansteenberghe has fully transitioned from a career in nursing to become a model, DJ, and media personality. He gained wider recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7, where he finished second with his girlfriend, Olandria Carthen.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Vansteenberghe was a cast member of Love Island USA Season 7.
- Nic Vansteenberghe trained as a nurse at Florida Atlantic University.
- He was a competitive swimmer for the Loggerhead Aquatics team and Bartram Trail High School.
Profile summary
Full name
Nicolas Marcel Vansteenberghe
Nickname
Nic, Nic Vans, FreakoNico
Gender
Male
Date of birth
20 March 2001
Age
25 years as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American-Belgian
Ethnicity
Mixed
Height in centimetres
189
Height in feet
6'2"
Weight in kilograms
85
Weight in pounds
187
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Green
Mother
Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe
Father
Didier Vansteenberghe
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Olandria Carthan
High school
Bartram Trail High School
Higher education
Florida Atlantic University
Profession
Television personality, DJ, nurse, model
Social media
Inside Nicolas Vansteenberghe's early life
Nicolas Vansteenberghe was born on 20 March 2001, in Jacksonville, Florida, United States, to Didier and Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe. The Love Island USA Season 7 cast member has one sister, Ella Vansteenberghe, who is currently a finance student at Florida State University.
Nic's father, Didier Vansteenberghe, is a sales and business development professional in the aviation industry. Didier has been the senior director of sales, EMEA, at Aero Accessories since October 2022.
Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe is a board-certified physician assistant and diabetes care and education specialist. In an interview with Carter Gregory on The Set List, he credited his entry into nursing to his mom, noting that they have very similar career paths.
My mom actually was a model in the 80s or the 90s to 2000s, and then she became a PA (physician assistant) I was born. And I was modelling in high school, and I'm like, I do not know what I want to do with my life. She is like, 'Oh, you should be a nurse, like it's super safe, and it's like okay, try it.'
Nicolas Vansteenberghe's age and educational background
Nic Vansteenberghe was born on 20 March 2001 and is 25 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
Vansteenberghe attended Bartram Trail High School in Saint Johns, Florida, where he stood out as a competitive swimmer. He enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton between August 2019 and May 2023 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing.
Nicolas Vansteenberghe's career and rise to fame
Nicolas Vansteenberghe is a multi-talented professional whose career has spanned healthcare, high-fashion modelling, and reality television. He has transitioned from a nursing career to full-time modelling, influencer work, and DJing.
Early athletics career
Vansteenberghe trained and competed for Loggerhead Aquatics and Bartram Trail High School. As per Swim Swam, he finished in 11th place in the 100-yard backstroke and 13th in the 200 IM (Individual Medley) as a senior at the Florida High School 3A State Championship meet.
Here are more of his top performances by competition, as recorded by Swim Cloud.
Competition
Date
Event
Position
Time
Florida Class 3A - District 3 Championships
October 2016
100 back
5th
59.00
FHSAA 3A District 3
October 2017
100 back, 200 MED-R
1st
56.36, 26.12
FHSAA 3A Region 1
November 2017
400 FR-R
1st
48.91
FHSAA 3A State Championship
November 2017
400 FR-R
3rd
49.02
FHSAA 3A State Championship
November 2018
400 FR-R
5th
48.12
Florida Swimming Senior SCY Championships
March 2019
50 breast
2nd
29.03
Breaking into modelling
Nic signed with DT Model Management in October 2017, as per his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he was signed to Next Model Management and Crawford Models.
He has walked both print and runway for brands including Guess and Prada. Vansteenberghe has also worked with Puma, Pepsi, J.C. Penney, Bealls, Bloomingdale's, and Speedo, among others. He has also graced the covers of Folie Magazine and Glamour.
In December 2025, Nic modelled holiday-inspired outfits from SKIMS during Kim Kardashian's Kimsmas TikTok Live campaign. Other celebrities in the campaign were Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Kathy Hilton, and Kyle Richards.
Reality TV beginnings
Nicolas Vansteenberghe entered the Love Island villa as an original islander. Between days 1 and 32, he formed connections with Belle-A Walker and Cierra Ortega before finally recoupling with Olandria Carthen.
His spark with Olandria sparked the Nicolandria fame that set the internet ablaze and solidified them as fan favourites and the most talked-about couple. The couple were crowned runners-up alongside Olandria on Day 32. As of April 2026, Nic and Olandria are still dating in real life.
Since leaving the villa, he has appeared on several shows, including the DAZN F1 mini-series, Formula 1 series, Today Show, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Music and DJing success
At the time of this writing, Nicolas Vansteenberghe is represented by Brink Entertainment for DJing and music-related bookings. Before going professional, Nic had been DJing as an amateur for about four years.
He recently performed a DJ set at the Aguachella private party during Coachella Weekend 1 on 10 April 2026. Between 24 April and 7 August 2026, he will embark on his first DJ tour across eight North American cities.
3 AM3AM (Remix) with Łaszewo recently hit a milestone of 2 million Spotify streams as of April 2026. Between April and August 2026, fans can enjoy his high-energy blends of EDM, house, and festival bangers during his North American tour.
FAQs
- Who is Nic Vansteenberghe? Nicolas Marcel Vansteenberghe is best known for winning second place in Love Island USA Season 7.
- What ethnicity is Nic from Love Island? Nic is of mixed ethnicity; Belgian roots through his father and his mother is white.
- Who are Nic Vansteenberghe's parents? His parents are Didier and Jennifer Becker Vansteenberghe.
- When is Nic Vansteenberghe's birthday? The reality TV personality was born on 20 March 2001.
- Who is Nic Vansteenberghe's girlfriend? Nic is dating Olandria Carthen, his Love Island USA Season 7 co-star.
- Are Nic and Olandria still together? As of April 2026, Vansteenberghe and Olandria are still together.
- What is the connection between Nic Vansteenberghe and Kim Kardashian? In December 2025, Nic appeared in Kim Kardashian's Christmas-themed SKIMS TikTok Live campaign.
- Is Nic from Love Island an actual nurse? Nicolas Vansteenberghe is a registered nurse (RN).
- Is Nic and Olandria's relationship fake? Olandria addressed this speculation, explaining that their initially slow connection was real, not staged.
Nicolas Vansteenberghe has successfully leveraged his popularity to launch his DJ and music career. He has been a model since his high school days and trained to be a nurse. The former Love Island USA cast member is looking forward to maintaining his status by hopefully joining the next season of Dancing with the Stars.
Legit.ng has recently published an article about Huda from Love Island's ethnicity. The fitness instructor from Raleigh, North Carolina, gained fame as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7.
The original islander was known for her outspoken nature and finished in third place alongside her partner, Chris Seeley. Read on to find out more about Huda's Palestinian roots.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com