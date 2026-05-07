Ugandans will observe a public holiday in mid-May for President Yoweri Museveni's swearing-in ceremony

Critics warn that the holiday may negatively impact Uganda's fragile economy, particularly the informal sector

Nationwide prayers were encouraged for unity and divine guidance ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Kampala, Uganda - The government of Uganda has declared Tuesday, May 12, 2026, a public holiday.

As reported by NTV Uganda, the day was declared a work-free day for the swearing-in of 81-year-old Yoweri Museveni, who won a record seventh term in the elections.

The Ugandan government, led by Yoweri Museveni, declares May 12, 2026, a public holiday, bringing nationwide closures of public offices and services. Photo credit: @MpKazo2026, @KagutaMuseveni

Source: Twitter

Museveni secured re-election with 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent of valid votes cast in January.

Richard Todwong, the secretary of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) made the announcement regarding the public holiday, according to Nile Post.

"We are here to announce a very important function where we shall be swearing in our President-elect. This has been on the national calendar, and Ugandans have been waiting for it," Todwong said, praising the government's preparations.

Around 40,000 guests, including 35 heads of state, 30 diplomats, and delegates from liberation movements, are expected at Kololo Independence Grounds for the swearing-in ceremony.

Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda has also called for nationwide prayers ahead of the inauguration, to be held in mosques, Seventh-day Adventist, Anglican, and Catholic churches.

Babalanda stated that the prayers are intended to unite the country and seek divine guidance as the nation enters a new political term.

Legit.ng understands that preparations for the inauguration are in advanced stages, with security, logistics and protocol arrangements underway to accommodate hundreds of local and international guests.

Uganda holiday may disrupt economy

Critics have said the declaration of a national holiday in respect of Museveni’s swearing-in exacts a severe toll on the Ugandan economy, particularly within the fragile informal sector. The closure of commercial banks and major retail centres in notable cities may stall an estimated 15 per cent of the weekly national commercial output.

Some public commentators have argued that the current administration in Uganda places too much emphasis on optics. According to them, this should not be the focus at a time of rising regional inflation, economic hardship, and youth unemployment.

A video related to Uganda’s public holiday announcement can be viewed below via X:

Uganda to declare Eid Al Adha 2026 public holiday

Meanwhile, Uganda is expected to declare a public holiday for Eid al-Adha 2026.

The Minister of Public Service officially gazettes this day as a national public holiday, often confirmed through official government announcements. It is observed throughout the country to mark the Festival of Sacrifice.

Yoweri Museveni-led Uganda prepares to declare Eid al-Adha 2026 a public holiday, marking nationwide observance of the Islamic festival. Photo credit: @KagutaMuseveni

Source: Twitter

Traditionally, Muslims dress in new clothes attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid al-Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

Read more on public holidays:

Possible long holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng