A hairy lady has expressed deep sadness over facing stigmatisation and rejection from landlords and caretakers in Port Harcourt because she keeps a beard

In a touching Facebook post, the hair lady, who is a realtor, recounted three unpleasant experiences she has had while house-hunting

The lady who vows to become a Port Harcourt house owner someday lamented that being hairy has driven her into isolation, depression, and mental and emotional stress

Uchechi Ewelike, a hairy lady known on Facebook as Uche HairyAngel, has accused Port Harcourt landlords and caretakers of rejecting her several times because she keeps a beard.

In a Facebook post on May 5, Uchechi, a realtor, recounted three bitter instances while house-hunting in Port Harcourt.

A hairy lady laments being stigmatised by Port Harcourt landlords and caretakers. Photo Credit: Uche HairyAngel

Source: Facebook

Hairy lady's unpleasant encounters with landlords, caretakers

The first experience she recounted involved a landlord's sister, who was the caretaker of a house she was looking to rent.

After the caretaker met with her and promised to get back to her, Uchechi found out it had been given out to someone else and through her agent, she discovered she was denied the apartment because of her looks.

Some of the experiences she narrated on Facebook went thus:

"...The first one was done by the landlord’s sister, who is the caretaker. I came down from Owerri because she requested to see me first. After meeting with her, she said she would get back to me, that she wanted to fix some things in the house. I agreed and left, only for her to call my agent and tell her that she doesn’t need a single person. But later, it was rented to a single person. When the agent confronted her, she said the truth was that she didn’t want to give me the house because of my look.

"The other one went as far as sending me to his lawyer to fill out their form, and I was given one for my guarantor, which I took to her. After one week, I didn’t hear anything from them as they promised, so I had to call the person that took me there. He opened up and said that the landlord said he is afraid of renting his house to me. I was like, why would he stress me in the first place by sending me to his lawyer? He said he didn’t want to say it out; maybe he just wanted it to look like it was the lawyer that rejected me. E pain me ooo, but wetin I go do nah.

"Another one used high rent and 2 years’ payment to push me away, and later rented it out at the normal price and 1-year payment period.

"His agent called me and asked if I said anything bad to him that made him reject me. I said no. He only asked me what I do and where I came from and all that. Then he said, “Hope you know the rent is…” and that he is collecting 2 years’ payment. I told him no, that wasn’t what I was told. I even showed him the video and the description.

"He said he had already told me how much he is renting his house. I just said okay and left.

"Then the guy said, “It looks like the landlord doesn’t want to give you the house ooo. That was his reason for the rent hike. According to him, he is not comfortable with your look and confidence.”

"I just smiled. I wasn’t even shocked anymore.

"The funny part is that the same house was later rented out to someone I know at the normal price and for a 1-year period.

"And so many others I can’t even mention now..."

An undeterred Uchechi vowed to someday become a landlady in Port Harcourt. She, however, admitted that the stigmatisation she has faced has isolated her, caused her emotional distress and driven her into depression.

"...Honestly, I have faced different challenges growing up as a child till now, not because I’m disabled, but just because I’m hairy. It has pushed me into isolation, depression, and mental and emotional stress.

"The more I try to exist, the more people make it harder for me to live and survive.

"What is my crime?

"Why do people derive joy from putting others down?" she lamented.

A hairy lady accuses Port Harcourt landlords and caretakers of rejecting her because she keeps a beard. Photo Credit: Uche HairyAngel

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Hairy lady house-hunting challenges stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the hairy lady's house-hunting challenges below:

Precious Chigbu said:

"You feel you hair is your identity hence you decided to keep the hair(identity). But that's not necessary.. try to remove as much hair as you can. Because you be woman not man. Fight your battles and don't yield to that hair growth."

Ezichi Feel So Good II said:

"Tell your boyfriend to do the house hunting for you, once he get it, park in and your guy will disappear.

"If they ask about him tell them he travel for a work."

Michael Damilare said:

"U are the root of ur issues...u making it sound as if having hair is a problem...av u tried getting the beard off and compare the 2 person u see in the mirror? My wife is also hairy and she get hers off frequently."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a light-skinned lady with plenty hair on her chest had gone viral.

Hairy lady flaunts her chest, legs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hairy lady had flaunted her chest and legs on social media.

The lady who revealed that people always body shame her because of her hairy looks said she doesn't care about being criticised.

According to her, she desires not to be hairy in her next world due to the extreme body shaming she faced from people around her.

Source: Legit.ng