A man who bought a 5kWh lithium solar system on installments several months ago has gone viral online

The individual took to his social media page to mention that he is officially off the grid and stated the total cost

The amount he revealed in the viral post, as well as what he is benefiting from, made people react in the comments section

A young man who bought a solar inverter with a 5 kWh lithium system on installments has given a review after 10 months of use.

The individual, @taha_saleh_taiz, explained in a viral post that he has finally gone off-grid as he now fully uses solar energy.

Man who bought 5kWh lithium solar system on installment shares experience. Photo Source: Twitter/taha_saleh_taiz

Source: Twitter

Man buys 5kWh solar system on installments

He mentioned that he was given a 5-year warranty on the solar system he bought and that it has an expected lifespan of over 10 years.

@taha_saleh_taiz said at the beginning of the post:

“Praise be to God, I’ve officially gone off the commercial electricity grid.”

“I got myself a 5 kWh lithium system.”

“With a 5-year warranty, and an expected lifespan of over 10 years.”

“On installment through Al-Karimi Bank for a year. The amount I used to pay monthly for commercial electricity, I just added a little bit more to it and paid it toward the Al-Karimi installment.”

Man sparks reactions after revealing amount spent on lithium solar system. Photo Source: Twitter/taha_saleh_taiz

Source: Twitter

After getting the solar inverter with a 5 kWh lithium system, he finally shared his review after 10 months of use.

His statement:

“Ten months have passed and not a single day has the power gone out on me. The system’s value is $1,800 (N2,445,426), with two months left to finish the installment.”

“Over those ten months, my consumption from it reached 1,788 kWh. If it had been grid electricity, I would’ve paid the electricity company about 2,800 (thousand). But from the sun, it’s free.”

“Praise be to God.”

Reactions as man speaks about solar inverter

@alnasserF15 said: What did you install? I have a 900-watt device that ran for 24 hours and an 18-size AC that ran for 24 hours . What do I need to install solar power so it works well? I call the shops, they say 41 thousand, and the one who says 38 thousand excluding installation. They're crazy. I'm in a desert area."

@salaklbi9 noted:

"If you don't have an AC or an electric oven, things will go fine. If you have, for example, 4 split ACs 18 and an electric oven and a washing machine, you need to install at least 40 panels 550 and 3 lithium batteries 15 kW 48 amp, and leave the washing machine and oven and everything during the day, and at night only the ACs."

@Abdullah_Lem said:

"To be honest, from the start, I've been thinking about this topic at home, but my problem is my monthly consumption of 9,000 kilowatt-hours, and if I wanted to apply this number to a battery and solar panel system, the cost would be enormously high. Plus, almost the entire roof would be covered with panels just to meet the consumption. But maybe in the future, I could put half the loads on the regular grid and the other half on solar energy."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his review of a 1kVA solar generator he bought one month ago, along with a solar panel.

He explained what he uses it for, how long it lasts, and also revealed the total amount he spent, sparking reactions from social media users.

Man shares experience using solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man asked people online for help after trying to use his 4.2kVA solar inverter to pump water at home.

He said the pump did not work and the inverter became very hot, which made him worried, and many people reacted and gave him advice.

Source: Legit.ng