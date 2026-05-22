A Lagos-based woman reportedly fled abroad after allegedly discovering her billionaire lover with her used sanitary pad hidden inside his bag

The businessman was said to have sponsored her luxury lifestyle for years before their relationship reportedly turned sour

The lady has now petitioned the police, alleging intimidation, stolen valuables, and attempts to reclaim a house gifted to her

A disturbing relationship scandal involving a prominent Nigerian billionaire and his longtime lover has reportedly taken over social media conversations after shocking allegations surfaced online.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the businessman, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly hid his lover’s used sanitary pad inside his pocket during a visit to her Ikoyi residence in Lagos, reports The Vanguard

The revelation reportedly left the woman terrified and eventually forced her to flee Nigeria over fears for her safety.

The lady questions the Lagos billionaire about why he allegedly took her sanitary pad, but she was unsatisfied with his explanation.

Source: Instagram

Insiders claimed the businessman and the lady had been romantically involved for over seven years.

During the relationship, the wealthy oil and gas player allegedly funded the woman’s luxurious lifestyle, including expensive trips and a house in Lagos.

However, trouble reportedly started earlier this year after the businessman visited her residence while she was on her monthly period.

Sources alleged that after he left the apartment, the lady later discovered that a used sanitary pad she had discarded inside her bathroom waste bin had mysteriously disappeared.

Alarmed by the situation, she reportedly contacted the businessman and asked him to return immediately.

According to reports making the rounds online, the businessman initially denied taking the sanitary pad when confronted.

However, the woman allegedly searched through his belongings and reportedly discovered the used item hidden inside one of his pockets.

The discovery reportedly left her shaken and suspicious. Sources claimed the woman questioned him about why he allegedly took the item, but she was unsatisfied with his explanation.

Fearing the situation could be linked to ritual practices, the woman reportedly locked herself inside the apartment and later went into hiding.

The controversy allegedly escalated after the relationship broke down.

According to insiders, the businessman allegedly attempted to reclaim the property he had previously gifted to her by changing ownership documents.

The woman also reportedly accused the businessman's allies of illegally entering her apartment while she was away.

She alleged that several valuables disappeared from the residence, including a Range Rover, a Lexus RX350, foreign currency, naira cash, and expensive jewellery.

The total value of the missing items reportedly ran into millions of naira.

Police reportedly step in

Reports further claimed that the matter has now reached the Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The woman, who is currently said to be outside the country, reportedly engaged lawyers to petition the Nigeria Police Force for protection and justice.

She also allegedly accused the businessman of using influence, intimidation, and power against her family members.

According to sources, the Inspector General of Police was briefed about the matter and reportedly directed that a discreet investigation be carried out.

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng