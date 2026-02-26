Top 10 most scandalous Hollywood affairs that rocked celebrity news for ages

Over the decades, several scandalous Hollywood affairs have captivated the public, reshaped careers, and permanently altered celebrity reputations. From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shaking up a marriage to Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders sparking global controversy, scandalous celebrity affairs rarely stay private.

High-profile relationships like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's or Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders' often dominate headlines because fans and media are eager to know about the personal lives of stars.

Scandals such as those involving Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena or Tiger Woods and multiple women ended marriages and strained family dynamics , affecting children and spouses.

or and multiple women , affecting children and spouses. Some stars faced backlash or lost endorsements, like Tiger Woods, while others, such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, continued successful careers despite the controversies.

Scandalous Hollywood affairs: Illicit love stories that made headlines

This article discusses well-known celebrity affairs reported in the media. All information is based on verified news sources and public statements. It does not intend to speculate or sensationalise private matters. Readers are encouraged to consider the content as informational and for entertainment purposes only.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began in 2004 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston and Jolie was single. Their connection sparked intense media scrutiny, with widespread speculation about what led to Pitt’s split from Aniston.

Pitt and Jolie quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, frequently appearing together at major red-carpet events and humanitarian initiatives before marrying in 2014.

During their relationship, they adopted three children and welcomed three biological children. The couple separated in 2016 and finalised their divorce in 2024 after a prolonged eight-year legal battle.

Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders

The relationship between Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders became public in 2012 when photographs surfaced showing the pair together during the production of Snow White and the Huntsman. At the time, Stewart was in a high‑profile romantic relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, and Sanders was married to Frankie Rayder.

After the photos were published widely, both Stewart and Sanders issued public statements. Sanders acknowledged the reports and apologised to his family, expressing regret for the pain caused. Stewart also apologised to Pattinson and her fans, calling her actions a mistake and saying she was incredibly sorry for the hurt.

The incident strained Stewart’s relationship with Pattinson for a time, leading to a period of separation before the couple ultimately ended their romance later that year. Sanders and Rayder also divorced after the scandal.

Tiger Woods and multiple women

In late 2009, professional golfer Tiger Woods became the centre of one of the most famous extramarital affairs in history when reports revealed that he had engaged in extramarital affairs with multiple women while married to Elin Nordegren.

The scandal came to light following a highly publicised car accident outside Woods’s Florida home, which prompted intense media speculation and investigation into his personal life.

Woods publicly admitted to infidelity in a statement, describing his behaviour as “inexcusable” and taking responsibility for the damage caused to his family. The revelations led to a temporary hiatus from professional golf, loss of sponsorships, and widespread criticism from fans and media outlets.

The scandal ultimately ended Woods’s marriage to Nordegren, which was finalised in 2010, and it reshaped his public image for years. Despite the personal and professional setbacks, Woods later made a successful return to competitive golf, though the affair remained a defining moment in his career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena

In 2011, it was revealed that actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with Mildred “Patty” Baena, who had worked for his family as a household employee for many years.

It was a shocking revelation because Schwarzenegger had been married to Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family, and the affair had been kept secret for over a decade. Schwarzenegger publicly acknowledged the affair, expressing regret for the pain caused to his family and describing it as a personal failing.

The scandal led to the end of his 25-year marriage to Shriver, with the divorce finalised in 2017. However, Schwarzenegger maintained his career in acting and politics, while Baena continued to care for the child born from the affair. It is considered one of the most scandalous love affairs in history.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

The affair between singer LeAnn Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian became public in 2009 while both were married to other people. Rimes was married to musician Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian was married to reality TV star Brandi Glanville.

The two met while filming the TV movie Northern Lights and reportedly developed a close friendship that turned romantic, sparking intense media coverage. The revelation of their relationship dominated the media, leading both Rimes and Cibrian to leave their respective marriages.

Rimes and Cibrian later married each other in 2011, but the affair continued to attract public scrutiny and media attention for years. The scandal not only affected their personal lives but also influenced their public images.

Both have occasionally addressed the situation in interviews, acknowledging the controversy while emphasising their commitment to rebuilding their lives together.

Jude Law and Daisy Wright

In 2005, British actor Jude Law publicly apologised after reports emerged that he had an affair with his children’s nanny, Daisy Wright, during his engagement to actress Sienna Miller.

The story gained widespread media attention because Law was considered a high-profile Hollywood and British celebrity, and the affair occurred while he was engaged, creating intense public scrutiny. Law acknowledged the affair, describing it as a mistake and expressing regret for the pain caused to Miller and his family.

Sienna Miller subsequently ended their engagement, though both have since moved on personally and professionally.

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe

Rumours of a romantic involvement between actress Meg Ryan and actor Russell Crowe surfaced in 2000, during the period when Ryan was separating from her then-husband, actor Dennis Quaid. Ryan and Crowe reportedly spent time together while filming Proof of Life, leading to speculation in entertainment media.

Neither Ryan nor Crowe publicly confirmed a formal affair, and both described their time together as friendly and professional, though rumours persisted due to the timing and public interest.

Despite the controversy, both Ryan and Crowe continued to have successful careers in Hollywood, and the alleged involvement remains one of the more talked-about celebrity relationship rumours of the early 2000s.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

The relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton is considered one of Hollywood’s most legendary and scandalous romances. They first met on the set of Cleopatra in 1962, while both were married to other people—Taylor to singer Eddie Fisher and Burton to actress Sybil Williams.

Their intense on-set chemistry quickly became the focus of intense media coverage, and the affair led to both divorces so they could be together. Taylor and Burton married in 1964 and became one of the most famous celebrity couples of the era, often making public appearances and drawing massive media attention.

Their relationship was famously turbulent, marked by passion, lavish lifestyles, and repeated public scrutiny. They divorced in 1974, remarried in 1975, and divorced again in 1976, making their love story one of Hollywood’s most iconic and famous affairs.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

The relationship between actress Tori Spelling and actor Dean McDermott became public in 2005 when they met on the set of the TV movie Mindstorm. At the time, McDermott had recently separated from his first wife, and their connection quickly drew media attention due to both their celebrity statuses.

Spelling and McDermott married in 2006, and their relationship has been highly publicised over the years, especially due to reports of infidelity and financial challenges. Throughout their marriage, the couple has navigated several highly publicised controversies, including allegations that McDermott had been unfaithful to Spelling.

Despite these challenges, the couple has maintained their relationship and raised a family together.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud

The personal scandal involving singer Shania Twain centred around her marriage to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. In 2008, it was revealed that Lange had engaged in an extramarital affair with Frédéric Thiébaud, who was married at the time to Twain’s close friend and assistant, Maureen McTeer.

This revelation led to the breakdown of Twain’s 14-year marriage to Lange and became a major media story. Twain publicly confirmed the affair and subsequently divorced Lange, citing infidelity as a key reason.

Years later, Twain and Thiébaud developed a romantic relationship after both their previous marriages ended. The couple married in 2011, turning a scandalous beginning into a long-term partnership.

What is considered a scandalous Hollywood affair?

A scandalous Hollywood affair is a secret or controversial romantic relationship involving celebrities, often overlapping with existing marriages or committed partnerships. These affairs attract intense media attention because of the fame of the people involved, the potential betrayal, and the public’s curiosity about celebrities' private lives.

Which celebrity affairs caused the biggest media uproar?

Some of the most high-profile scandals include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders, and Tiger Woods and multiple women. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena’s affair is also considered a highly publicised scandal.

How did the scandals affect the celebrities involved?

The effects varied. Some faced divorces, public backlash, or career setbacks. For instance, Tiger Woods lost sponsorships, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s political image was tarnished, and Jude Law faced intense criticism. Others, like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, continued successful careers despite the controversy.

Scandalous Hollywood affairs have long fascinated the public and dominated media headlines. They reveal the pressures of fame and the consequences of private actions in the spotlight. Despite the controversies, many celebrities continue to thrive professionally, showing that life in Hollywood is never short of drama.

