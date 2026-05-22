A brilliant Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her academic achievement with her followers

In a now-viral post shared via her official X account, she disclosed that she was a graduate of the University of Ibadan

After bagging her BSc degree, she proceeded to Edinburgh Napier University, where she obtained her master’s degree

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she made her educational background public on a social media platform.

The post, which detailed her academic journey, went viral and sparked reactions from users on X.

Lady posts chemistry and biomedical science qualifications on X. Photo credit: @dareshonibare/X.

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate trends

Identified on the as X platform as @dareshonibare, the lady outlined the institutions she attended and the qualifications she earned at each stage.

Her first degree was completed at one of Nigeria’s oldest universities, where she studied chemistry and graduated with an upper second class honours.

Following that, she travelled to Scotland to further her studies at a university in Edinburgh, focusing on drug design and biomedical science for her postgraduate programme.

In her words:

"Bsc Chemistry (University of Ibadan-Second class upper). MSc Drug design and biomedical science (Edinburgh Napier University)."

Lady gains attention online after posting her degrees. Photo credit: @dareshonibare/X.

Source: Twitter

Students of UI share academic achievements

Nigerians who attended the University of Ibadan have been sharing their experiences online.

@JaeLustre Cosmetics said:

"UI to the world. I sell cosmetics by the way. Kindly patronize me if you need some. Also a UI student ."

@BISOYE said:

"I’m a photographer. If you’re a UI student, model, or an alte creative, and you’re open to collaborating and creating something unique together, I’d love to work with you. Whether it’s portraits, creative concepts, or experimental visuals, I’m always open to bringing ideas to life through the lens. My DM is open for both males and females, so feel free to reach out if you’re interested in building something creative together."

@Mariku San added:

"You're the one that determine your CGPA, all my friends are not failures like me."

@Rhild Whan said:

"I spent a semester in UI studying classical studies before applying to study law in Unilag. Honestly, those two schools schools are world apart! Anyways, I miss my darling Zik hostel."

@Ni_Fe_mi said:

"I just gained admission to UI. ls do you have any information about the school hostels? I heard that the toilets are bad."

@Liquid soap souvenir said:

"I have a sister that just got admission at UI but we don’t know how to get hostel (private) and do we need to come in person to get it and how do they rent it out. Is it per session or per year?"

@Adras Vibe added:

"Whatever you do in UI, pls don’t stop your content creation."

See the post below:

UI couple bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man celebrated the conclusion of his physiotherapy studies at the University of Ibadan, alongside his lover.

He listed their achievements and awards, revealing that they both emerged as the best male and female graduates in their department.

Source: Legit.ng