Obidient Movement has warned political parties in Anambra to present credible candidates ahead of the 2027 elections

The group, which criticised some lawmakers, accused them of poor performance and abandoning the movement’s support base

Pressure groups have begun assessing legislators’ records, indicating possible electoral pushback against underperforming representatives

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the South East leader of the Obidient Movement, Ikenga Azomchine, has urged political parties in Anambra State to field competent and credible candidates capable of winning elections and securing the movement’s support.

Names of lawmakers under scrutiny emerge as political pressure builds in Anambra ahead of the 2027 election season. Photo: peterobi

Source: Facebook

The group expressed anger over the poor performance of many elected representatives from the South East, including Anambra, particularly those who benefited from Peter Obi’s influence. According to him, they do not deserve re-election.

The Obidient leader, in an interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Nibo, Awka South local government area of the state, said the movement stands for competence and credibility.

He disclosed that some serving federal legislators, the movement helped to secure National Assembly seats, and who are seeking re-election, will not return due to poor performance and alleged abandonment of the movement that supported their emergence.

As he put it:

"Obidient Movement is an organic movement designed for good leadership, and is ready to support political parties that field competent and credible candidates."

Azomchine said the movement has invited federal legislators who benefited from Peter Obi’s popularity to present their scorecards. He added that their performance so far has not been impressive.

Lawmakers accused of broken promises, defection

The immediate past Coordinator of the Obidient Movement in Anambra state, Chidi Nzekwe, who also spoke with Legit.ng, lamented that most legislators at the National Assembly, whom the Obidient Movement supported to win political positions, failed to keep their promises, and had defected to other political parties.

Nzekwe maintained that the movement is now standing firmly for competent and credible candidates across all political parties, so that Anambra people can get it right in the 2027 general elections.

Obidient Movement and allied groups review lawmakers in Anambra ahead of the 2027 general elections and set new standards. Photo: peterobi

Source: Twitter

Another member of the Obident Movement, Nkiruka Ezeukwu, also remarked that the Movement does not believe in political parties, but in individuals, who can deliver good governance and provide leadership.

Ezeukwu said the group is now assessing aspirants of various political parties in Anambra state to ensure that only competent and credible candidates are elected.

Pressure group ranks Anambra lawmakers’ performance

In another forum, Voice of the People Initiative (VPI), a political pressure group, has also warned political parties in Anambra state to field only candidates loved by the people, not those fielded through the back door.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, May 21, the VPI Convener, Princess (Barr) Georgina Izuchukwu, hinted that the group took inventory of performances of all Anambra legislators, both at the national and state assemblies, with a view to knowing how to handle each lawmaker at the polling units.

She said, "We're not quiet about the behaviours of our lawmakers from 2023 till date. We took inventory of all. Specifically, federal legislators to be supported by our group in Anambra state, based on their high performance rating, include Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) and Hon. Paschal Agbodike (Ihiala). The two lawmakers performed credibly well based on our own rating. Many others have average marks."

"Meanwhile, there are some who do not deserve to be re-elected, especially at the national assembly. These lawmakers, in our own assessment, have very low performance ratings. They include Hon. Victor Ogene (Ogbaru); Hon. Peter Uzokwe (Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo); Hon. Peter Aniekwe (Anambra East/Anambra West). I cannot remember others off hand, but we shall send them packing; whether their political parties nominate or not."

"There are others seeking election to the national assembly that we intend to identify with based on their past antecedents. They include Uchenna Charles Okafor (NDC), Oyi/Ayamelum; Obidigwe Benjamin Chinedu (APGA) Anambra East/West; Azubike Ekweozor Austin (APGA) Anocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka. There are many others, but our insistence is that those who went there to represent their pockets will not go back."

"Our group is not particularly interested in state assemblies, but considering his exceptional performance as Mayor of Ogbaru LGA, our group shall throw heavy weight behind Hon. Kenneth Akwuobi, who is presently aspiring to represent Ogbaru 1 State Constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly. But this is dependent on whether his party will endorse him."

Obidient Kwankwaso movement targets 2027 victory

Previously, Legit.ng reported that supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso merged structures into the OK Movement. They claim the alliance could significantly influence the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

Movement leaders who said Nigeria faces severe economic hardship, insecurity, and rising cost of living, added that the OK Movement represents a coordinated effort to promote unity, accountability, and national rebirth across the country.

Source: Legit.ng